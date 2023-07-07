Marcus Smart: I left the Celtics better

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Marcus Smart is ready to build a relationship with Ja Morant 🤝
“I love to push guys to the limit. Especially a guy who’s great. I’ve done it over in Boston.”
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Taylor Jenkins practically vibrating with excitement about adding Marcus Smart, who was, unsurprisingly, deeply likable in his Grizzlies introduction. – 5:45 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
During his Memphis Grizzlies intro presser, Marcus Smart delivered the most passionate speech I’ve ever heard about the value of taking charges. pic.twitter.com/GpJ6OH8fji – 5:41 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart of the Memphis #Grizzlies.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart, Memphis Grizzlies player pic.twitter.com/j0a3rKbDe2 – 5:41 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart says that even though he didn’t win a title in Boston, he doesn’t see his tenure as a failure: “I helped rebuild that team when I came in and I left it better.” – 5:28 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Marcus Smart: “For me, as a competitor, I love to push guys to the limit. Especially a guy that’s great. I want to be able to have that same relationship with Ja.” – 5:23 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Marcus Smart said he wants to push Ja Morant to the limit because he knows he’s a great player and the team will need him to reach the ultimate goal. – 5:23 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Marcus Smart said he doesn’t know his locker room role just yet.
“I have to earn these guys trust first.” – 5:22 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart on trade to Memphis Grizzlies: “Fresh start. A lot of things personally in my life this year have happened and it could just put you under, could put you in a dark place. My house flooded…So just for me, to start over and get back to the grind.” – 5:17 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart is keeping the hair green for now, but says it’ll go blue for his next cut. Big update out here in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/cTRWgA3hwc – 5:15 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins, Zach Kleiman and new guy Marcus Smart pic.twitter.com/8bjWajbU21 – 5:14 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
My last on Marcus Smart, who made one of the wider impacts in Celtics history as his on-court play divided fans from day one until his departure last week: celticsblog.com/2023/7/7/23769… pic.twitter.com/WqwGKYJMCu – 10:04 AM
Bobby Manning: Marcus Smart on comparison to Tony Allen: “People were sending it to me, the similarities … it’s funny, because when I first met Tony Allen, I was at the top 100 camp…we were playing 1 on 1…I stepped up, I got (Allen), don’t worry about it…I got the stop and the gym goes crazy.” -via Twitter @RealBobManning / July 7, 2023
Bobby Manning: Marcus Smart on Ja Morant: “Ja is a very special player … for us to do anything, we’re gonna need Ja, and need him to be the best he can be … I like to push guys to the limit … I did that in Boston with those guys … I want to have that same relationship with Ja.” -via Twitter @RealBobManning / July 7, 2023
Damichael Cole: Taylor Jenkins on his reaction to getting Marcus Smart: “Yes, let’s blanking go! I was fired up.” -via Twitter @DamichaelC / July 7, 2023