Mike Conley wins NBA Sportmanship Award for fourth time

NBA Communications: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley is the recipient of the Joe Dumars Trophy for winning the 2022-23 NBA Sportsmanship Award. Full voting results: on.nba.com/3pC9UxB
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley is the recipient of the Joe Dumars Trophy for winning the 2022-23 NBA Sportsmanship Award. The annual award honors a player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court. bit.ly/40tH28b – 5:27 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley is the recipient of the Joe Dumars Trophy for winning the 2022-23 NBA Sportsmanship Award. The annual award honors a player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court. bit.ly/40tH28b – 5:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat center Bam Adebayo finished fourth in player voting for the NBA’s 2022-23 Sportsmanship award that went to Mike Conley Jr. – 5:25 PM
Heat center Bam Adebayo finished fourth in player voting for the NBA’s 2022-23 Sportsmanship award that went to Mike Conley Jr. – 5:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat’s Bam Adebayo finished fourth in player voting for the NBA’s 2023 Sportsmanship award that went to Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr., with one player from each of the six divisions nominated. – 5:23 PM
The Heat’s Bam Adebayo finished fourth in player voting for the NBA’s 2023 Sportsmanship award that went to Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr., with one player from each of the six divisions nominated. – 5:23 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Timberwolves guard Mike Conley wins NBA Sportsmanship Award.
The voting: pr.nba.com/wp-content/upl… pic.twitter.com/FfOnDEFpGm – 5:21 PM
Timberwolves guard Mike Conley wins NBA Sportsmanship Award.
The voting: pr.nba.com/wp-content/upl… pic.twitter.com/FfOnDEFpGm – 5:21 PM
More on this storyline
Minnesota Timberwolves PR: This is the fourth such honor of Conley’s career, the most in league history, after winning the award as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies in 2013-14, 2015-16 and 2018-19. He becomes the first player in @Timberwolves history to win the award. -via Twitter @Twolves_PR / July 7, 2023
As the Friday legal tampering green flag nears, teams continue to try to get in front of it with trades. League sources tell The Athletic that the Minnesota Timberwolves, looking for point guard depth behind Mike Conley, Jr., have engaged the Wizards in discussions about acquiring either veteran Monte Morris, Washington’s current starter at the point, or veteran Delon Wright, who again was one of the league’s better defensive guards last season after returning from an early-season hamstring pull. -via The Athletic / June 28, 2023
So far, though, there’s been no traction with Minnesota and Washington on either Morris or Wright in initial discussions, with the Wizards not engaging the Wolves at present. Minnesota does have Taurean Prince’s $7.4 contract to dangle in talks after Prince’s salary for the 2023-24 season officially became guaranteed on Wednesday. Prince also has $975,000 in unlikely-to-be-earned incentives for next season. -via The Athletic / June 28, 2023