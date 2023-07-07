Montrezl Harrell staying with Sixers

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent F Montrezl Harrell has agreed on a one-year deal to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Montrezl Harrell signs a new one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The vet minimum for a player with 8 years of experience, which is Montrezl Harrell’s level, is $2,891,467.
Only $2,019,706 counts to Sixers’ cap sheet.
Philadelphia is $1,165,452 below the tax, $8,165,452 below 1st apron, and $18,665,452 below 2nd apron.
3 roster spots left. – 11:33 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Possible Power Forwards I explored for the Knicks:
Christian Wood – Mavericks
Paul Reed – Philadelphia 76ers
Dario Saric – Oklahoma City
Danilo Gallinari – Wizards
Bol Bol – Orlando Magic
Trendon Watford – Blazers
T.J. Warren – Phoenix Suns
Montrezl Harrell – Philadelphia 76ers pic.twitter.com/d9tK9djb03 – 9:50 AM
Kyle Neubeck: Montrezl Harrell’s new deal with the Sixers for this season is for the vet minimum and is fully guaranteed, per source -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / July 7, 2023
Yossi Gozlan: Montrezl Harrell’s player option amount he declined was $2.76M. His veteran minimum this year is $2.89M thanks to the cap rising. The Sixers would’ve had a $2.76M cap hit in their books had he opted in. Instead his new salary this year will only count as $2.02M. Everybody wins. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / July 7, 2023
Noah Levick: Montrezl Harrell is indeed returning to the Sixers on a one-year deal — confirming @wojespn. Signing doesn’t change the team’s desire to bring back Paul Reed, per team source. -via Twitter @NoahLevick / July 7, 2023