Montrezl Harrell staying with Sixers

The vet minimum for a player with 8 years of experience, which is Montrezl Harrell’s level, is $2,891,467.Only $2,019,706 counts to Sixers’ cap sheet.Philadelphia is $1,165,452 below the tax, $8,165,452 below 1st apron, and $18,665,452 below 2nd apron.3 roster spots left. – 11:33 PM