No charges will be filed after the Victor Wembanyama-Britney Spears situation

Jeff Zillgitt: No charges will be filed against the person involved in the Victor Wembanyama-Britney Spears security guard incident, per Las Vegas Police Department.
Source: Twitter @JeffZillgitt
Source: Twitter @JeffZillgitt
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
No charges will be filed in altercation with Britney Spears, Victor Wembanyama, Las Vegas police say apnews.com/article/britne… – 1:00 PM
No charges will be filed in altercation with Britney Spears, Victor Wembanyama, Las Vegas police say apnews.com/article/britne… – 1:00 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LAS VEGAS (AP) — No charges will be filed in the altercation between Britney Spears and Victor Wembanyama’s security, police say – 12:44 PM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — No charges will be filed in the altercation between Britney Spears and Victor Wembanyama’s security, police say – 12:44 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
No charges will be filed against the person involved in the Victor Wembanyama-Britney Spears security guard incident, per Las Vegas Police Department. – 12:25 PM
No charges will be filed against the person involved in the Victor Wembanyama-Britney Spears security guard incident, per Las Vegas Police Department. – 12:25 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Lots of content from me today (all ESPN+).
Free agency winners and losers: espn.com/nba/insider/st…
Teamed up w/@DraftExpress and @_Andrew_Lopez to preview Victor Wembanyama’s debut: espn.com/nba/insider/st…
SL players to watch w/@DraftExpress: espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 12:22 PM
Lots of content from me today (all ESPN+).
Free agency winners and losers: espn.com/nba/insider/st…
Teamed up w/@DraftExpress and @_Andrew_Lopez to preview Victor Wembanyama’s debut: espn.com/nba/insider/st…
SL players to watch w/@DraftExpress: espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 12:22 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
No. 1 vs. No. 2 goes down TONIGHT‼️
Victor Wembanyama makes his Summer League debut against Brandon Miller and the Hornets (9 p.m. ET) 👀
Who’s going to go off? pic.twitter.com/sm028eLsqL – 11:38 AM
No. 1 vs. No. 2 goes down TONIGHT‼️
Victor Wembanyama makes his Summer League debut against Brandon Miller and the Hornets (9 p.m. ET) 👀
Who’s going to go off? pic.twitter.com/sm028eLsqL – 11:38 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Victor Wembanyama responds to Britney Spears
“That person grabbed me from behind, not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind”
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 10:21 AM
Victor Wembanyama responds to Britney Spears
“That person grabbed me from behind, not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind”
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 10:21 AM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
I explored the history of every NBA player 7’4” or taller to unpack why Victor Wembanyama is a long shot to live up to the hype.
But that’s just part of the story.
🎥 My latest video for @sn_nba on the unreal expectations heaped on Wemby.
youtu.be/AwyKvS5k69M – 9:57 AM
I explored the history of every NBA player 7’4” or taller to unpack why Victor Wembanyama is a long shot to live up to the hype.
But that’s just part of the story.
🎥 My latest video for @sn_nba on the unreal expectations heaped on Wemby.
youtu.be/AwyKvS5k69M – 9:57 AM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
I explored the history of every NBA player 7’4” or taller to unpack why Victor Wembanyama is a long shot to live up to the hype.
But that’s just part of the story.
🎥 My latest video for @sn_nba on the unreal expectations heaped on Wemby.
youtu.be/XDD1_w0lXOw – 9:56 AM
I explored the history of every NBA player 7’4” or taller to unpack why Victor Wembanyama is a long shot to live up to the hype.
But that’s just part of the story.
🎥 My latest video for @sn_nba on the unreal expectations heaped on Wemby.
youtu.be/XDD1_w0lXOw – 9:56 AM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
VICTOR WEMBANYAMA PLAYS HIS FIRST GAME FOR THE SAN ANTONIO SPURS TODAY – 9:22 AM
VICTOR WEMBANYAMA PLAYS HIS FIRST GAME FOR THE SAN ANTONIO SPURS TODAY – 9:22 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Another Michael Rubin event: The Fanatics CEO is teaming up with the NBPA to host an NBA Summer League players party on Saturday night in Las Vegas, featuring Lil Baby performance, Joel Embiid, Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson and more. – 12:06 AM
Another Michael Rubin event: The Fanatics CEO is teaming up with the NBPA to host an NBA Summer League players party on Saturday night in Las Vegas, featuring Lil Baby performance, Joel Embiid, Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson and more. – 12:06 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: Victor Wembanyama & pop singer Britney Spears address incident outside Las Vegas restaurant days before the San Antonio Spurs rookie’s Summer League debut @washingtonpost @PostSports
washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/07… – 10:22 PM
Story: Victor Wembanyama & pop singer Britney Spears address incident outside Las Vegas restaurant days before the San Antonio Spurs rookie’s Summer League debut @washingtonpost @PostSports
washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/07… – 10:22 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Something more than 24 hours away from Victor Wembanyama’s NBA debut in Summer League .A new era begins. #NBASummerLeague – 7:26 PM
Something more than 24 hours away from Victor Wembanyama’s NBA debut in Summer League .A new era begins. #NBASummerLeague – 7:26 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
At this point the Spurs have not released any sort of statement on reports that their head of security slapped Britney Spears.
The only person from the organization who has publicly addressed this incident is 19-year-old Victor Wembanyama, who spoke to reporters at practice. – 7:06 PM
At this point the Spurs have not released any sort of statement on reports that their head of security slapped Britney Spears.
The only person from the organization who has publicly addressed this incident is 19-year-old Victor Wembanyama, who spoke to reporters at practice. – 7:06 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Zach Collins & Doug McDermott were among the vets who watched the #Spurs summer league squad practice in Vegas, much to the delight of Victor Wembanyama.
“That’s a really good dynamic in this group,” the No. 1 pick said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 6:38 PM
Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Zach Collins & Doug McDermott were among the vets who watched the #Spurs summer league squad practice in Vegas, much to the delight of Victor Wembanyama.
“That’s a really good dynamic in this group,” the No. 1 pick said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 6:38 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama responds to the incident involving Britney Spears in Las Vegas. #KSATnews #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/8LygUTkSJG – 6:00 PM
Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama responds to the incident involving Britney Spears in Las Vegas. #KSATnews #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/8LygUTkSJG – 6:00 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
It’s Britney bitch! This Victor Wembanyama/Britney Spears incident is crazy. pic.twitter.com/B7Wg14B6JH – 5:38 PM
It’s Britney bitch! This Victor Wembanyama/Britney Spears incident is crazy. pic.twitter.com/B7Wg14B6JH – 5:38 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Which player or team are you most excited to watch in NBA Summer League?
All eyes will obviously be on Victor Wembanyama, but I’m curious who else you’ll be watching. pic.twitter.com/MHZdrl7WEl – 5:01 PM
Which player or team are you most excited to watch in NBA Summer League?
All eyes will obviously be on Victor Wembanyama, but I’m curious who else you’ll be watching. pic.twitter.com/MHZdrl7WEl – 5:01 PM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: The Wemby Effect 😳 Ahead of Victor Wembanyama’s NBA Summer League debut tonight in Las Vegas, all 17,500 seats at Thomas & Mack Center have sold out. (via @FOS) pic.twitter.com/8pXkWqtkaP -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 7, 2023
Wemby was recently asked what type of relationship he expects to have with his coach. The young man got 100% real in his response: “Honest relationship. I’ve had coaches who didn’t always tell me the truth and I hated that,” Wembanyama said. “I’m confident that when I get the chance to get coached by Coach Popovich, he doesn’t lie to his players. He tells the truth. Sometimes it’s harsh, it’s hard, but this is what I want.” -via Clutch Points / July 7, 2023
In a tweet about the encounter, Spears did not name Wembanyama, but in discussing the unnamed player she referred to public comments he had made to reporters hours before. Spears, 41, said that she had seen “an athlete” at two different hotels Wednesday night and “decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success” at the second one, outside a restaurant. Spears said after she tapped him on the shoulder, a member of his security team “back handed me in the face,” knocking her glasses off and causing her to nearly fall down. -via New York Times / July 7, 2023