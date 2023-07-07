Obi Toppin officially traded to Indiana

The Indiana Pacers announced on Friday that the team has acquired forward Obi Toppin from the New York Knicks in exchange for two future second-round picks.
Source: Wheat Hotchkiss @ NBA.com
Source: Wheat Hotchkiss @ NBA.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
On Obi Toppin joining the Pacers and what to expect — with insight from Knicks beat writer @FredKatz:
“Toppin is an energy ball. He’s one of the new off-ball forwards who can change the pace of a game with his mere presence.”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/pacers-acqui… – 5:07 PM
On Obi Toppin joining the Pacers and what to expect — with insight from Knicks beat writer @FredKatz:
“Toppin is an energy ball. He’s one of the new off-ball forwards who can change the pace of a game with his mere presence.”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/pacers-acqui… – 5:07 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
League sources confirm that Knicks will get the least favorable of Pacers’ & Suns’ 2028 2nd roun pick and the least favorable of Pacers’ & Wizards’ 2029 second round pick in the Obi Toppin trade, as Indianapolis Star reported. – 4:11 PM
League sources confirm that Knicks will get the least favorable of Pacers’ & Suns’ 2028 2nd roun pick and the least favorable of Pacers’ & Wizards’ 2029 second round pick in the Obi Toppin trade, as Indianapolis Star reported. – 4:11 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
The Pacers’ trade of two second-round picks to the Knicks for Obi Toppin has been completed.
Toppin is already in Las Vegas and around his new teammates. – 3:39 PM
The Pacers’ trade of two second-round picks to the Knicks for Obi Toppin has been completed.
Toppin is already in Las Vegas and around his new teammates. – 3:39 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
The Pacers’ trade of two first-round picks to the Knicks for Obi Toppin has been completed.
Toppin is already in Las Vegas and around his new teammates. – 3:38 PM
The Pacers’ trade of two first-round picks to the Knicks for Obi Toppin has been completed.
Toppin is already in Las Vegas and around his new teammates. – 3:38 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Obi Toppin trade to Indiana has been completed: pic.twitter.com/nIs6cwSWKn – 3:32 PM
Knicks say Obi Toppin trade to Indiana has been completed: pic.twitter.com/nIs6cwSWKn – 3:32 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Bruce Brown took two free agency meetings.
“The Knicks were the first. I think we had others lined up, but we didn’t make it there.”
More on Brown and Obi Toppin:
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:09 AM
Bruce Brown took two free agency meetings.
“The Knicks were the first. I think we had others lined up, but we didn’t make it there.”
More on Brown and Obi Toppin:
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:09 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Obi Toppin lauded as ideal Pacers fit:
“Our management has done a great job of adding a couple of great pieces to what our identity is — a fast team,” Rick Carlisle said.
Also, Bruce Brown reveals his FA meetings schedule before choosing Indy.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:03 AM
Obi Toppin lauded as ideal Pacers fit:
“Our management has done a great job of adding a couple of great pieces to what our identity is — a fast team,” Rick Carlisle said.
Also, Bruce Brown reveals his FA meetings schedule before choosing Indy.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:03 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Some NYK notes: club said to be steadfast in holding to its price point for any top available players, including Damian Lillard; Karl-Anthony Towns came up in talks btn T-Wolves & teams prior to FA; Obi Toppin era was big missed opportunity for NYK, IMO: sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 8:14 PM
Some NYK notes: club said to be steadfast in holding to its price point for any top available players, including Damian Lillard; Karl-Anthony Towns came up in talks btn T-Wolves & teams prior to FA; Obi Toppin era was big missed opportunity for NYK, IMO: sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 8:14 PM
More on this storyline
Dustin Dopirak: Also per league sources, Knicks will receive the least favorable of Pacers’ and Suns’ 2028 2nd round pick, as well as the least favorable of Pacers’ and Wizards’ 2029 2nd round pick, for Obi Toppin. -via Twitter @DustinDopirak / July 6, 2023
The Knicks and Clippers originally had trade talks surrounding Paul George at the NBA Draft. At the time, New York was considering a package featuring Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, and three first-round picks in exchange for George, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / July 6, 2023
After that, RJ Barrett’s name was brought up briefly in trade talks by the Clippers in place of Toppin, league sources told HoopsHype. However, the asking price of parting with Barrett, Grimes, three first-round picks, and then having to negotiate a long-term extension for George, who’s 33 years old, was too high for the Knicks. -via HoopsHype / July 6, 2023