Scoot Henderson suffers shoulder injury in Summer League debut

Marc Stein: The Blazers say Scoot Henderson (right shoulder) will not return to today’s @NBASummerLeague game against Houston in Las Vegas.
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Amen Thompson and Scoot Henderson were impressive in their debuts. Sucks they both went out injured. But both were so comfortable playmaking, beautiful downhill attacks. Scoot’s shot looked good. Loved Amen’s fight on defense switching on bigger players. pic.twitter.com/72KwufVjzK – 9:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The scene watching Scoot Henderson and waiting for Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/kHdOlxN9UW – 8:44 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Rookie Scoot Henderson injured his right shoulder and will not return against Houston during @NBASummerLeague action today in Las Vegas.
A shoulder injury in the first quarter of the first game last summer ended Shaedon Sharpe’s summer session early. – 8:42 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It was not the end that everyone expected for Scoot Henderson on tonight’s game, but he showed glimpses of his talent through his 15 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. The future face of the Blazers made a statement. #RipCity #NBASummerLeague – 8:41 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Blazers say Scoot Henderson (right shoulder) will not return to today’s @NBASummerLeague game. – 8:39 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Blazers say Scoot Henderson (right shoulder) will not return to today’s @NBASummerLeague game against Houston in Las Vegas. – 8:37 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Scoot Henderson suffered a right shoulder injury and will not return to today’s game. – 8:36 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Scoot Henderson (shoulder) potentially already done for Summer League? Damn… That’s a shame. – 8:35 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
While most NBA rookies are still negotiating their shoe deals — Scoot Henderson debuted at Summer League in his 1st PE release of @PumaHoops’ All-Pro NITRO.
The colorway takes inspiration from his Marietta, Georgia hometown & features his ‘Overly Determined to Dominate’ mantra. pic.twitter.com/tjol1sre0E – 8:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Summer Blazers 53, Rockets 47 at half. Amen Thompson looks terrific. Jabari Smith Jr. struggling so far. Blazers Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson could make it much easier to deal Damian Lillard. It’s summer league, yes, but there’s a lot there. – 8:05 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Scoot Henderson through the 1st half of his Summer League debut with the Blazers
13 points
5 rebounds
5 assists
All-around impact by the Blazers rook. He has skills, for sure. #RipCity #NBASummerLeague – 8:04 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Scoot Henderson through the 1st half of his Summer League debut with the Blazers
13 points
5 rebounds
5 assists
5-10 FG
All-around impact by the Blazers rook. He has skills, for sure. #RipCity #NBASummerLeague – 8:04 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Rookie Scoot Henderson, through the first quarter of his summer league debut, has 13 points, three assists and three rebounds, and he hit on 5 of 7 shots.
Blazers 32, Rockets 30. – 7:40 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
It is very early, VERY early…but I’m digging Scoot Henderson – 7:39 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Scoot Henderson sees the game in slow-motion. He’s going to be so freaking good. – 7:38 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Scoot Henderson such a fun player to watch. pic.twitter.com/UyhU9Pd28B – 7:35 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Was nice of Michael Jordan to try to make the Blazers feel better about passing on him in 1984 by letting Scoot Henderson fall to them. – 7:33 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Scoot Henderson crosses over Amen Thompson for the step-back.
Talks trash on the way down the floor.
Thompson responds with a floater over Shaedon Sharpe on the other end. pic.twitter.com/Pcz7wX7KyO – 7:25 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Scoot Henderson finding his teammates, finding the open lane, finding the bottom of the net. Fun start to Summer League – 7:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Told Scott Brooks that Scoot Henderson looks so good, he appears to be a slightly taller Scott Brooks. Give or take. – 7:24 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Scoot Henderson and his first bucket with the Blazers uniform. Many more to come. #RipCity #NBASummerLeague
pic.twitter.com/CP6THKTb4z – 7:17 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers Summer League starters: Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Kris Murray, Jabari Walker, Ibou Badji – 7:10 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
According to the monitors, Blazers starting Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Kris Murray, Jabari Walker and Ibou Badji – 7:10 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Up next, pretty good undercard here with Portland-Houston. 3rd pick Scoot Henderson vs. 4th pick Amen Thompson. More like seeing Alice in Chains open for Nirvana. pic.twitter.com/UyZXFw4gBE – 7:04 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Warmups are underway. Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe take first shots. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/2SBu5nAcZC – 7:04 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets fans, how excited are you to watch Scoot Henderson in 30 minutes? pic.twitter.com/RAhkBpcpac – 6:30 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Scoot 🤝 Steph
No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson got some work in with Steph Curry ahead of his Summer League debut tonight 👀
(via @swishcultures_)
pic.twitter.com/9gTpfeDR8k – 11:52 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Trail #Blazers rookie guard Scoot Henderson and coach Chauncey Billups are already creating a bond. With Damian Lillard expected to be traded, the 2023 No. 3 draft pick has a valuable mentor in the five-time All-Star and Finals MVP. bit.ly/3JNaUGi #NBA #NBASummerLeague – 10:34 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Another Michael Rubin event: The Fanatics CEO is teaming up with the NBPA to host an NBA Summer League players party on Saturday night in Las Vegas, featuring Lil Baby performance, Joel Embiid, Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson and more. – 12:06 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Scoot Henderson has arrived in Las Vegas for his summer league debut. pic.twitter.com/F612YRvqqc – 10:08 PM
Tim MacMahon: No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson had 15 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists in 21 minutes before a right shoulder injury in his summer league opener. The Trail Blazers say he won’t return to the game. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / July 7, 2023
At 46 years old and nearly 20 years removed from winning an NBA championship, Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups believes most young players have very little knowledge of his respected playing career. Occasionally, however, there are exceptions like heralded Blazers draft pick Scoot Henderson, as “Mr. Big Shot” learned during a recent dinner. “I asked him, honestly, like, ‘How does it feel to be Chauncey Billups?’ ” Henderson told Andscape. “That’s crazy. I’m sitting in front of an NBA Finals MVP. It’s crazy.” Said Billups to Andscape: “He knows more than most of the guys his age about what I have done.” -via Andscape / July 7, 2023
Henderson, who is expected to make his NBA summer league debut Friday against the Houston Rockets (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) believes it was God’s destiny that he ended up in Portland to be groomed by Billups. And Billups is equally excited to help mold the willing-to-listen-and-learn teenager into a star. “He is chasing greatness, and when he gets there, he is going to find something else to chase,” said Billups, who is in his third season as Portland’s coach. “That is already who he is. That is his mojo. That is his superpower.” -via Andscape / July 7, 2023