Sixers still want Paul Reed back

Noah Levick: Montrezl Harrell is indeed returning to the Sixers on a one-year deal — confirming @wojespn. Signing doesn’t change the team’s desire to bring back Paul Reed, per team source.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Montrezl Harrell is indeed returning to the Sixers on a one-year deal — confirming @wojespn.
Signing doesn’t change the team’s desire to bring back Paul Reed, per team source. – 11:21 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Word of the Bamba signing has reached the citizens Paul Reed Island. We have activated our coconut catapult defense system and activated all the smoke signal stations while we await further word from our canoe recon teams on the outer reef. – 9:05 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Possible Power Forwards I explored for the Knicks:
Christian Wood – Mavericks
Paul Reed – Philadelphia 76ers
Dario Saric – Oklahoma City
Danilo Gallinari – Wizards
Bol Bol – Orlando Magic
Trendon Watford – Blazers
T.J. Warren – Phoenix Suns
Montrezl Harrell – Philadelphia 76ers pic.twitter.com/d9tK9djb03 – 9:50 AM
The final restricted free agent on the board is Sixers reserve center Paul Reed. By all accounts, Philadelphia intends to bring back Reed and that interest is mutual. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 5, 2023
Michael Scotto: The Philadelphia 76ers will extend a qualifying offer to center Paul Reed, league sources told @hoopshype. Reed will become a restricted free agent after appearing in a career-high 69 regular-season games for the Sixers last season. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / June 28, 2023
Philadelphia has a free-agent quartet outside of Harden to manage this offseason: Paul Reed, Jalen McDaniels, Georges Niang, and Shake Milton. Milton is the least likely of those players to return next season, sources say, as the veteran guard looks for a potential opportunity for more minutes (this could change if James Harden were to walk in free agency). -via Philly Voice / June 20, 2023