Suns interested in Bol Bol?

Bol Bol cleared waivers Thursday despite his very modest (and thus highly) claimable $2.2 million salary. Phoenix is said to have a level of interest in Bol.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
On the latest @PHNX_Suns pod, we talked about Bol Bol, whether the Suns have caught the Nuggets in free agency, and I ranted and raved about how the NBA's midseason tournament is going to be fun
We're going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk Summer League practice updates, Bol Bol, and where the Suns stack up against the Nuggets at this point!
Hello! @MG_Schindler and I are podcasting here momentarily! Here is the rundown of our plan! It inolves a Damian Lillard trade dive, the Mavs' continued strong offseason, Bol Bol, and a Mark Houston Rockets talk section
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Jordan Hawkins will get minutes this season
🏀 Bol Bol to the Big Easy?
🏀 What the Pels hope to accomplish with a JV trade
Jordan Hawkins will be important for the Pelicans | Does Bol Bol make sense in New Orleans?
How would a Wemby-Bol Bol frontcourt look in San Antonio?
Possible Power Forwards I explored for the Knicks:
Christian Wood – Mavericks
Paul Reed – Philadelphia 76ers
Dario Saric – Oklahoma City
Danilo Gallinari – Wizards
Bol Bol – Orlando Magic
Trendon Watford – Blazers
T.J. Warren – Phoenix Suns
More on this storyline
Dallas did express draft night interest in former Magic forward Bol Bol, league sources say, but I’m told Bol wasn’t the true target of the talks. The offer, sources said, was a pitch from the Mavericks to the Magic to take on Bol’s contract for next season for the right to acquire Orlando’s No. 36 pick in last month’s draft. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 5, 2023
Yossi Gozlan: Bol Bol ($2.2M) can be claimed by teams with cap space or a big enough trade exception. The Orlando Magic had a roster crunch after signing Joe Ingles and Mo Wagner. Bol might not have figured into the rotation with such a crowded frontcourt. They have $11.3M in cap space left. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / July 4, 2023
Jake Fischer: Had heard the Magic were looking at dealing Bol Bol dating back to the NBA Draft. Two teams mentioned were Phoenix and Dallas, but the Suns have flushed out their veteran minimum centers. Wonder if Bol could be in the Mavericks’ plans if Dallas can find a deal for JaVale McGee. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / July 4, 2023