Suns interested in Bol Bol?

Yossi Gozlan: Bol Bol ($2.2M) can be claimed by teams with cap space or a big enough trade exception . The Orlando Magic had a roster crunch after signing Joe Ingles and Mo Wagner. Bol might not have figured into the rotation with such a crowded frontcourt. They have $11.3M in cap space left. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / July 4, 2023