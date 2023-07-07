Vernon Carey waived by Utah

Michael Scotto: The Utah Jazz have waived center Vernon Carey Jr, league sources told @hoopshype.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
SALT LAKE CITY STARS ☀️
PG: Tre Mann (Thunder)
SG: Keyonte George (Jazz)
SF: Ousmane Dieng (Thunder)
PF: Kenneth Lofton (Grizzlies)
C: Vernon Carey (Jazz)
hoopshype.com/lists/ranking-… – 12:00 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
SL coach Evan Bradds a fan of what Keyonte George did there: drove the paint on Frankie Ferrari, then once the help came, found Vernon Carey in the corner. Earlier in the game in the same situation, he got blocked. George is learning. – 10:00 PM
Chase Hughes: The Wizards announce Jordan Poole will wear No. 13 in D.C. Vernon Carey Jr. was the most recent player to wear it. Some other notables: Thomas Bryant, Marcin Gortat, Kevin Seraphin and Stan Love -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / July 7, 2023