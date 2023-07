Zach LaVine been discussed in potential trades to 76ers or Blazers?

Stuck in NBA no man’s land, it would seem like the Zach LaVine smoke exists because the Bulls recognize trading him could be one of their only paths to aggressively retooling and reshaping the roster. PhillyVoice was told pre-draft that the Bulls were setting a reasonably high price for Zach LaVine, hoping to acquire a young player with upside and multiple picks, sources said. -via Philly Voice / July 7, 2023