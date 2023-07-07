Zion Williamson available "for the right situation"

Jake Madison: Chris Haynes says on the broadcast that “over the last 3, 4 months talking to league executives around the league it was made clear that Zion Williamson could be made available for the right situation and the right package” “Not saying he was clearly available but Zion can be had”
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Chris Haynes says on the broadcast that “over the last 3, 4 months talking to league executives around the league it was made clear that Zion could be made available for the right situation and the right package”
“Not saying he was clearly available but Zion can be had” – 5:42 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
“Wemby Mania” for Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama in Las Vegas
– Summer League debut sold out days in advance (only Zion did it previously)
– Tickets reselling for $270
– Thousands of fans in building 4+ hours before tip
– Special postgame press conference area to handle media interest pic.twitter.com/0tpQvkPt07 – 5:03 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
El boleto a la Liga de Verano hoy de $62 dólares por ocho partidos está agotado; 17,500 boletos vendidos.
@VividSeats dice que el precio en reventa es $106; 23% más alto que la marca del partido del primer partido de Zion Williamson en 2019.
La primera fila cuesta $1,200, papá pic.twitter.com/oblNM7CEJg – 3:28 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Summer League is set to kickoff today in Las Vegas.
This place is going to be completely full rather soon so folks can check out the summer debut of Victor Wembanyama.
Only the second time it’s been sold out the day before.
The last time?
That was 2019 when Zion debuted. pic.twitter.com/lGdGrclH3v – 3:21 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Cool that Brandon is gonna play for Team USA this summer. Wish Zion was. Probably better than anyone on the FIBA roster outside of Ant. Can’t get an invite or won’t play. Either one is concerning. – 5:13 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Don’t worry about any other parts of the trade
Damian Lillard for Zion Williamson – 11:20 PM
“In one of the early brainstorm meetings, I told the Jordan Brand that I wanted my third signature shoe to really represent my dedication to my craft despite hard times growing up,” said Williamson. “The success I’ve had so far hasn’t just happened because of my natural abilities. I kept saying I had to get it out the mud, you know, I had to really work for everything I have now. When people put on my shoe, I hope they genuinely feel that greatness can come from anywhere, and dreams can be achieved if you work hard enough.” -via complex.com / July 1, 2023
Nick DePaula: Zion Williamson’s 3rd Jordan shoe has a mud splatter graphic, representing an “Out The Mud” mentality. “My step father taught me, ‘People don’t judge you on your mistakes. They judge you on how you recover from your mistakes and how do you respond to them,’” he said in Paris. pic.twitter.com/IO0w8KfKJJ -via Twitter @NickDePaula / July 1, 2023