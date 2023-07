Zion Williamson available "for the right situation"

“In one of the early brainstorm meetings, I told the Jordan Brand that I wanted my third signature shoe to really represent my dedication to my craft despite hard times growing up,” said Williamson. “The success I’ve had so far hasn’t just happened because of my natural abilities. I kept saying I had to get it out the mud, you know, I had to really work for everything I have now. When people put on my shoe, I hope they genuinely feel that greatness can come from anywhere, and dreams can be achieved if you work hard enough.” -via complex.com / July 1, 2023