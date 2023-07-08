Kelly Iko: Rockets very likely to keep Amen Thompson out for the remainder of Summer League, sources tell myself and @ShamsCharania. The No. 4 pick is scheduled for an MRI on his left ankle tomorrow morning.
Just recorded a Summer League edition of the H Town Hoops Podcast with @brandonkscott. We reacted to Jabari Smith Jr’s big game, Tari Eason playing like Tari Eason and the debuts of Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore. No included: Me taking 2 minutes to correctly pronounce Wembanyama – 1:23 AM
The Rockets are “very likely” to keep No. 4 pick Amen Thompson (left ankle) out for the rest of Summer League, per @KellyIko and @ShamsCharania.
(🎥: @BenGolliver)
The Rockets are “very likely” to keep No. 4 pick Amen Thompson (left ankle) out for the rest of Summer League, per @KellyIko and @ShamsCharania.
(🎥: @BenGolliver)
Rockets rookie Amen Thompson exits summer league game with injury houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 10:32 PM
Amen Thompson
16 points
4 rebounds
5 assists
3 steals
4 blocks
Cam Whitmore
14 points
11 rebounds
2 assists
2 steals
The Houston #Rockets rooks put in some serious work in their Summer League debut. Future belongs to them. #NBASummerLeague – 9:13 PM
Amen Thompson in his debut:
16 PTS
4 REB
5 AST
3 STL
4 BLK
Scoot Henderson crosses over Amen Thompson for the step-back.
Talks trash on the way down the floor.
Tim MacMahon: No. 4 overall pick Amen Thompson sprained his ankle, a Rockets source told ESPN. Not considered serious. He’ll speak to the media soon. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / July 8, 2023
Adam Zagoria: No. 4 pick Amen Thompson also just hobbled off the court for the Houston Rockets with a left ankle injury -via Twitter @AdamZagoria / July 7, 2023
David Hardisty: Amen Thompson in his #Rockets Summer League debut showcased his explosive athleticism and terrific passing ability. His numbers in 28 minutes: 16 points 6-13 FG (1-1 3P) 5 assists 4 rebounds 4 blocks 3 steals pic.twitter.com/7KrTC62oLT -via Twitter @clutchfans / July 7, 2023