Chris Finch on Rudy Gobert, KAT tandem: Both bigs need purpose at the same time on the court together

What are some things you’ve reflected on with the Rudy-Karl partnership. What do you want to accentuate more? What didn’t work? Finch: I think we have to be way more definitive with our spacing around Rudy in pick and roll and KAT in the post. That gives you two anchor points. Maybe in general, just a little more structured two-big spacing. Both bigs having a purpose at the same time.
Source: Chris Hine, Star Tribune @ Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Source: Chris Hine, Star Tribune @ Minneapolis Star-Tribune
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch Q&A from summer league.
Among the topics:
— How Ant can close games better
— The team’s relationship with officials
— Why international play can’t interrupt the Wolves’ training camp plans
— What year 2 of Rudy-Karl looks like
— PG depth
startribune.com/q-a-timberwolv… – 5:51 PM
Chris Finch Q&A from summer league.
Among the topics:
— How Ant can close games better
— The team’s relationship with officials
— Why international play can’t interrupt the Wolves’ training camp plans
— What year 2 of Rudy-Karl looks like
— PG depth
startribune.com/q-a-timberwolv… – 5:51 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
If Chris Finch or Alvin Gentry is the head coach, pound the over on the Summer League opener.
I’m going to engrave that on my tombstone.
💰 – 6:21 PM
If Chris Finch or Alvin Gentry is the head coach, pound the over on the Summer League opener.
I’m going to engrave that on my tombstone.
💰 – 6:21 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Naz Reid, Chris Finch and the Wolves coaching staff/front office courtside here at the Wolves first summer league game – 4:30 PM
Naz Reid, Chris Finch and the Wolves coaching staff/front office courtside here at the Wolves first summer league game – 4:30 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Trade exceptions set to expire by 12PM ET:
Minnesota Timberwolves: $4,374,000 (Jarred Vanderbilt)
Utah Jazz: $9,614,379 (Rudy Gobert, but it’s unlikely to be used anyways since they’ll have cap space.) – 8:46 PM
Trade exceptions set to expire by 12PM ET:
Minnesota Timberwolves: $4,374,000 (Jarred Vanderbilt)
Utah Jazz: $9,614,379 (Rudy Gobert, but it’s unlikely to be used anyways since they’ll have cap space.) – 8:46 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Trade exceptions set to expire by 9PM ET:
Minnesota Timberwolves: $4,374,000 (Jarred Vanderbilt)
Utah Jazz: $9,614,379 (Rudy Gobert, but it’s unlikely to be used anyways since they’ll have cap space.) – 8:43 PM
Trade exceptions set to expire by 9PM ET:
Minnesota Timberwolves: $4,374,000 (Jarred Vanderbilt)
Utah Jazz: $9,614,379 (Rudy Gobert, but it’s unlikely to be used anyways since they’ll have cap space.) – 8:43 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Trade exceptions set to expire by 9PM ET:
Atlanta Hawks: $3,651,509 (Kevin Huerter)
Minnesota Timberwolves: $4,374,000 (Jarred Vanderbilt)
Utah Jazz: $9,614,379 (Rudy Gobert, but it’s unlikely to be used anyways since they’ll have cap space.) – 8:39 PM
Trade exceptions set to expire by 9PM ET:
Atlanta Hawks: $3,651,509 (Kevin Huerter)
Minnesota Timberwolves: $4,374,000 (Jarred Vanderbilt)
Utah Jazz: $9,614,379 (Rudy Gobert, but it’s unlikely to be used anyways since they’ll have cap space.) – 8:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 15+ PTS and 100 FG% (last 40 seasons):
20 — Rudy Gobert
17 — DeAndre Jordan
13 — Dwight Howard
11 — Tyson Chandler
9 — Dwight Powell pic.twitter.com/M9BvAYh3DX – 3:01 PM
Most games with 15+ PTS and 100 FG% (last 40 seasons):
20 — Rudy Gobert
17 — DeAndre Jordan
13 — Dwight Howard
11 — Tyson Chandler
9 — Dwight Powell pic.twitter.com/M9BvAYh3DX – 3:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Leaders over the last 5 seasons:
PTS — Giannis
REB — Gobert
AST — Trae
STL — Butler
BLK — Turner
FGM — Giannis
3PM — Hield
FTM — Embiid pic.twitter.com/OpDfPCSbmJ – 10:18 AM
Leaders over the last 5 seasons:
PTS — Giannis
REB — Gobert
AST — Trae
STL — Butler
BLK — Turner
FGM — Giannis
3PM — Hield
FTM — Embiid pic.twitter.com/OpDfPCSbmJ – 10:18 AM
More on this storyline
Ant is playing for Team USA this summer, Rudy is playing for France and last year he came back and didn’t practice too much early on. Do you anticipate that being an issue in training camp? Finch: I trust our guys to come back in the right frame of mind. We do like it because they should be in shape. It’s the mental piece that’s the hardest for them. They have to start a new season all over again, and they got to be locked in. We can’t go into preseason looking for opportunities to rest our guys, because we got chemistry to build that we were never able to build last year. That’s a priority for all of us. -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / July 8, 2023
What did Mike Conley really change about your offense when he came in, and what are you looking to build on with him? Finch: The single biggest thing he changed is he elevated Rudy’s impact in it. His ability to play pick and roll with him and get everything out of it. Not just for Rudy, but for others as well as himself. That was something we were never quite able to maximize. We needed him to score. After about a handful of games, the gravity of D-Lo’s scoring, his shooting was gone. Teams were not respecting Mike as a scorer, even though he can score it. We needed him to be more aggressive. He did that. -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / July 8, 2023
Clutch Points: “I’ve talked to each of them. The advice that comes up the most is just to stay myself. I know they trust me and everything is gonna go well as long as I stay true to myself.” Victor Wembanyama on advice from Tony Parker, Nicolas Batum, and Rudy Gobert. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/dq0iHZMulb -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 8, 2023
Which player has flown under the radar in free agency but will be a big storyline come February’s trade deadline? MacMahon: There has been some discussion about Towns, but it shouldn’t be a surprise if that gets much louder as the trade deadline nears. The face of the franchise for the Timberwolves has transitioned to Edwards, fresh off signing a new potential supermax extension. If Minnesota is going to make another major change, it would need to be by trading Towns. -via ESPN / July 7, 2023