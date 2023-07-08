Dion Waiters and Harry Giles III plan to hold workouts for teams

Chris Haynes: Former first-round picks Dion Waiters and Harry Giles III will hold private workouts separately for NBA teams on Monday in Las Vegas, their agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Per sources: Two players in Las Vegas for workouts with NBA teams include 2013 lottery pick Ben McLemore and 2017 first round pick Harry Giles III – 9:45 PM
Per sources: Two players in Las Vegas for workouts with NBA teams include 2013 lottery pick Ben McLemore and 2017 first round pick Harry Giles III – 9:45 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Former first-round picks Dion Waiters and Harry Giles III will hold private workouts separately for NBA teams on Monday in Las Vegas, their agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 8:37 PM
Former first-round picks Dion Waiters and Harry Giles III will hold private workouts separately for NBA teams on Monday in Las Vegas, their agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 8:37 PM
More on this storyline
A new provision on two-way contracts in the new CBA will informally be dubbed the “Harry Giles III rule,” which will allow NBA players who sit out an entire season not to have that year count toward the three-year maximum service for two-way eligibility. In the previous CBA, a player with less than four years of service was eligible to be signed on a two-way contract. Initially, those same parameters were set to go unchanged in the new CBA. Under the old guideline, Giles III wouldn’t have qualified for two-way status entering the 2023-24 season because he had technically been on an NBA roster for four seasons. However, he missed the entirety of his 2017-18 rookie season with the Sacramento Kings due to knee issues, and that season officially counted as the first of his four years in the NBA. -via Bleacher Report / June 29, 2023
Giles’ agent, Daniel Hazan, challenged that bylaw and reached out to the league and the National Basketball Players Association to make the case that his client—or any other player—should not have a season counted against them if they did not play for a full season in their first three years. Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, one of Giles’ teammates at Duke, even contacted the league to voice his concerns about the requirements for two-way contract eligibility. “I reached out in support,” Tatum told B/R. “Just trying help my guy. He deserves this shot.” -via Bleacher Report / June 29, 2023