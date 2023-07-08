Fred VanVleet: I'm going to work every day to prove I'm worth every penny of new contract

“They don’t want me to be anybody but myself,” said Fred VanVleet, whose deal has a team option for the final season. “And I know people are crazy about the number, but the league is growing every year and that number won’t be that number in a few years. So I know it’s a shock factor with the narrative that I have around me as an undrafted guy, but I’m going to work every day to make sure I prove every penny.”
Source: Tim MacMahon @ ESPN
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
The @HoustonRockets had interest in reuniting with James Harden, but sources say new coach Ime Udoka stepped in and altered the club’s course.
Some pros and cons on Harden, but NBA execs see FA signee Fred VanVleet as better fit.
bit.ly/3O3skkp – 1:00 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Can’t understate how much more efficient Houston’s half court offense will be in lineups with Amen Thompson being deployed as an additional ball handler alongside VanVleet and/or Sengun.
The vision paired with that size opens a myriad of options.
theathletic.com/4675542/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/rfRZIa6b0Z – 12:02 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Fred VanVleet reflects on the journey from undrafted to Rockets’ top priority in free agency. “It just feels good to be wanted.” houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 11:01 AM
Tim Chisholm @timpchisholm
Both the John Collins trade and FVV signing are now official. Doesn’t prevent a Siakam trade with Atlanta, but with the word that Siakam talks have quieted it doesn’t appear anyone should stay glued to their Twitter – 11:04 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
$130 million man Fred VanVleet, who pointed out he was a backup PG during his rookie summer league: “I’m gonna work to prove I’m worth every penny.” – 9:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Fred VanVleet chatting it up with Ime Udoka pic.twitter.com/D3SdNFBen9 – 8:11 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I get it: FVV is great. But I just hate that Houston’s blocked Amen Thompson’s path to the starting point guard spot for either three years, barring a trade – 7:27 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Fred VanVleet: “We got to get them Houston #Rockets in the playoffs. That’s where my mind is at. I’ve been in the lab this week. We got to get the Houston Rockets where they’re supposed to be at. That’s all I’ve been thinking about.” pic.twitter.com/yUruNzDn9P – 5:35 PM
VanVleet looks forward to assisting in the Rockets’ promising young players’ development as Houston attempts to be competitive again after three losing seasons. “I think just coming in and setting the tone and just bringing a professional approach from day one, I think it’s going to be a whole total new feel with what they’ve had between myself and Ime and just some of the other veterans that we’ve added,” VanVleet said, referring to fellow free agent additions Dillon Brooks and Jeff Green. “The young guys have a lot of talent, and we just got to kind of mesh it and mold it the best we can to be able to build a winner.” -via ESPN / July 8, 2023
VanVleet, who averaged 19.3 points and 7.2 assists per game for Toronto last season, said he felt like a “fresh start” was needed after spending his entire career with the Raptors. “I owed my whole NBA career to them, but I think it was just time for a change of scenery,” VanVleet said. “I’m just really excited about being with a new group and trying to lead these guys the best I can.” -via ESPN / July 8, 2023
Vivek Jacob: Scottie Barnes on Fred VanVleet “Fred was a leader on our team, he was our voice. Someone that was able to talk to the media, throughout the team, the organization. I was happy for him, he got a really big contract, he got his bread but we just gotta win basketball games as a team and move on.” -via Twitter @vivekmjacob / July 7, 2023