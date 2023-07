Fred VanVleet: I'm going to work every day to prove I'm worth every penny of new contract

“They don’t want me to be anybody but myself,” said Fred VanVleet, whose deal has a team option for the final season. “And I know people are crazy about the number, but the league is growing every year and that number won’t be that number in a few years. So I know it’s a shock factor with the narrative that I have around me as an undrafted guy, but I’m going to work every day to make sure I prove every penny.” Source: Tim MacMahon @ ESPN