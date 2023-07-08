Jordan Poole evades question about Draymond Green

Anthony Slater: Jordan Poole asked about the impact of the Draymond Green incident on the end of his time with the Warriors: “We’re in Washington now. Playing with Kuz. Great duo.” pic.twitter.com/HT9DAK7kjb
Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater
Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole on his fluctuating role with the Warriors and another graceful dodge when asked about how it was left with the organization. pic.twitter.com/t4uADue5y2 – 7:06 PM
Jordan Poole on his fluctuating role with the Warriors and another graceful dodge when asked about how it was left with the organization. pic.twitter.com/t4uADue5y2 – 7:06 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Here in Las Vegas where Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma just held a press conference for Poole’s trade to D.C. and Kuzma’s new contract. pic.twitter.com/mwHuI83D0E – 7:01 PM
Here in Las Vegas where Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma just held a press conference for Poole’s trade to D.C. and Kuzma’s new contract. pic.twitter.com/mwHuI83D0E – 7:01 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Jordan Poole & Kyle Kuzma rep their Wizards’ jerseys in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/PafvZ5siDA – 7:00 PM
Jordan Poole & Kyle Kuzma rep their Wizards’ jerseys in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/PafvZ5siDA – 7:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma, the new duo in D.C. pic.twitter.com/EO3ptgQP7f – 6:58 PM
Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma, the new duo in D.C. pic.twitter.com/EO3ptgQP7f – 6:58 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole asked about the impact of the Draymond Green incident on the end of his time with the Warriors: “We’re in Washington now. Playing with Kuz. Great duo.” pic.twitter.com/HT9DAK7kjb – 6:40 PM
Jordan Poole asked about the impact of the Draymond Green incident on the end of his time with the Warriors: “We’re in Washington now. Playing with Kuz. Great duo.” pic.twitter.com/HT9DAK7kjb – 6:40 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
FIRST LOOK: Jordan Poole in a @WashWizards uni & Kobe 6s 👀 pic.twitter.com/OrkaVGo7cm – 11:05 PM
FIRST LOOK: Jordan Poole in a @WashWizards uni & Kobe 6s 👀 pic.twitter.com/OrkaVGo7cm – 11:05 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
First-quarter overreaction: Wemby will have moments and he’ll really struggle early on in his career. Not being able to overpower Miller isn’t just a “Oh it’s Summer League.”
That’ll be Draymond and Giannis guarding him in three months. – 9:45 PM
First-quarter overreaction: Wemby will have moments and he’ll really struggle early on in his career. Not being able to overpower Miller isn’t just a “Oh it’s Summer League.”
That’ll be Draymond and Giannis guarding him in three months. – 9:45 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Draymond Green recently signed a four-year $100 million contract with the Golden State Warriors, head coach Steve Kerr shared his thoughts on why he wanted to keep the four-time champion arou… warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/07/ste… – 7:40 PM
After Draymond Green recently signed a four-year $100 million contract with the Golden State Warriors, head coach Steve Kerr shared his thoughts on why he wanted to keep the four-time champion arou… warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/07/ste… – 7:40 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green recently signed a four-year $100 million extension with the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/05/ana… – 6:05 PM
Draymond Green recently signed a four-year $100 million extension with the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/05/ana… – 6:05 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
First look at Jordan Poole, the Wizard 👀
How many points is he averaging this season?
(via @WashWizards)
pic.twitter.com/ZCKAgCOnBf – 5:31 PM
First look at Jordan Poole, the Wizard 👀
How many points is he averaging this season?
(via @WashWizards)
pic.twitter.com/ZCKAgCOnBf – 5:31 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
NBA: Jordan Poole is a Wizard 🏊♂️
(via @WashWizards)
pic.twitter.com/fAi9LNokEG – 5:11 PM
NBA: Jordan Poole is a Wizard 🏊♂️
(via @WashWizards)
pic.twitter.com/fAi9LNokEG – 5:11 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards announce Jordan Poole will wear No. 13 in D.C. Vernon Carey Jr. was the most recent player to wear it. Some other notables:
Thomas Bryant, Marcin Gortat, Kevin Seraphin and Stan Love – 5:08 PM
The Wizards announce Jordan Poole will wear No. 13 in D.C. Vernon Carey Jr. was the most recent player to wear it. Some other notables:
Thomas Bryant, Marcin Gortat, Kevin Seraphin and Stan Love – 5:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The last 4 players to put up a 5×5 game (at least 5p/5r/5a/5s/5b):
Jusuf Nurkic (2019)
Anthony Davis (2018)
Draymond Green (2015)
Nicolas Batum (2012)
Who’s next? pic.twitter.com/YIaN6wZ3wZ – 11:28 AM
The last 4 players to put up a 5×5 game (at least 5p/5r/5a/5s/5b):
Jusuf Nurkic (2019)
Anthony Davis (2018)
Draymond Green (2015)
Nicolas Batum (2012)
Who’s next? pic.twitter.com/YIaN6wZ3wZ – 11:28 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Stephen Curry’s message to Jordan Poole, wishing him well as he joins the Wizards. (via Curry’s IG account) 👇pic.twitter.com/TPpGqeBCQu – 10:58 AM
Stephen Curry’s message to Jordan Poole, wishing him well as he joins the Wizards. (via Curry’s IG account) 👇pic.twitter.com/TPpGqeBCQu – 10:58 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry on Instagram gives a long goodbye/thank you to Jordan Poole, and welcomes Chris Paul to the Warriors
“It’s gonna be different with us on the same side. Let’s get it!” pic.twitter.com/aFOZ3fej7J – 2:03 AM
Steph Curry on Instagram gives a long goodbye/thank you to Jordan Poole, and welcomes Chris Paul to the Warriors
“It’s gonna be different with us on the same side. Let’s get it!” pic.twitter.com/aFOZ3fej7J – 2:03 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Funny listening to Paul George and Draymond Green talk so highly of the Heat in the interview with Jaime Jaquez pic.twitter.com/HJBBH6Sj8M – 8:24 PM
Funny listening to Paul George and Draymond Green talk so highly of the Heat in the interview with Jaime Jaquez pic.twitter.com/HJBBH6Sj8M – 8:24 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green recently signed a four-year $100 million extension with the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/05/ana… – 4:03 PM
Draymond Green recently signed a four-year $100 million extension with the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/05/ana… – 4:03 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Jordan Poole trade is official. Wizards get Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins, a protected 2030 1st rd pick and a 2027 2nd rd pick from the Warriors in exchange for Chris Paul.
Both Baldwin Jr. and Rollins will play for the Wizards’ Summer League team. – 3:32 PM
The Jordan Poole trade is official. Wizards get Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins, a protected 2030 1st rd pick and a 2027 2nd rd pick from the Warriors in exchange for Chris Paul.
Both Baldwin Jr. and Rollins will play for the Wizards’ Summer League team. – 3:32 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Chris Paul to Warriors and Jordan Poole to Wizards now official. – 3:31 PM
Chris Paul to Warriors and Jordan Poole to Wizards now official. – 3:31 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins likely will be added to the Washington Wizards’ summer-league roster after the previously agreed-to Wizards-Warriors trade headlined by Chris Paul and Jordan Poole is formally announced, sources told @TheAthleticNBA. – 11:56 AM
Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins likely will be added to the Washington Wizards’ summer-league roster after the previously agreed-to Wizards-Warriors trade headlined by Chris Paul and Jordan Poole is formally announced, sources told @TheAthleticNBA. – 11:56 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green and LeBron James are close friends. In a recent podcast appearance the Golden State Warriors star addressed his friendship with LeBron and the fan narratives that surround it. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 10:00 AM
Draymond Green and LeBron James are close friends. In a recent podcast appearance the Golden State Warriors star addressed his friendship with LeBron and the fan narratives that surround it. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 10:00 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
We’re live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: Andy Reid vs Bill Belichick, new NBA Tournament, Josh Allen digs a deeper hole, Ohtani’s future, @MattSnyderCBS, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, what Draymond misunderstands, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:38 AM
We’re live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: Andy Reid vs Bill Belichick, new NBA Tournament, Josh Allen digs a deeper hole, Ohtani’s future, @MattSnyderCBS, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, what Draymond misunderstands, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:38 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
During a recent episode of ‘Podcast P with Paul George,’ Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green shared his belief that Chris Paul will have a big impact on one of the Warriors you… warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/04/dra… – 1:00 AM
During a recent episode of ‘Podcast P with Paul George,’ Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green shared his belief that Chris Paul will have a big impact on one of the Warriors you… warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/04/dra… – 1:00 AM
More on this storyline
Jason Dumas: Jordan on his time in the Bay, his conversation with Steph post trade, and the Draymond incident (didn’t acknowledge it all as he rarely has: pic.twitter.com/xm4R9AkxOE -via Twitter @JDumasReports / July 8, 2023
Golden State Warriors PR: Warriors re-sign forward Draymond Green: pic.twitter.com/n3CS6IPbV7 -via Twitter @WarriorsPR / July 8, 2023
The message resonated with Green, who recently expressed how he felt about his job in the NBA as a power forward for the Golden State Warriors on the latest episode of Podcast P, an audio show hosted by LA Clippers forward Paul George. “I love playing basketball, love to compete, but he’s not lying. I hate it,” said Draymond, in agreeance with Jokic. “I don’t want to sound like someone who takes it for granted, but to Joker’s point, it’s work. And you have to show up to work every day and perform despite what can be going on at work, what can be going on at home, what can be going on in the world. You have to show up and perform, and it’s work. There’s so much bull**** that comes with it and the politics, but I wouldn’t trade my job for the world.” -via Mirror.co.uk / July 8, 2023
Anthony Slater: Jordan Poole: “I can text Steph. I can text Klay. I can call them. Have a conversation. That doesn’t leave. That doesn’t go anywhere. If anything, I just know their plays. The split actions.” pic.twitter.com/bQMV6Xe1bV -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / July 8, 2023
Jason Dumas: Jordan Poole says he was “kind of” prepared to get traded. pic.twitter.com/6RyVMg23tx -via Twitter @JDumasReports / July 8, 2023