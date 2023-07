Jordan Poole evades question about Draymond Green

The message resonated with Green, who recently expressed how he felt about his job in the NBA as a power forward for the Golden State Warriors on the latest episode of Podcast P, an audio show hosted by LA Clippers forward Paul George. “I love playing basketball, love to compete, but he’s not lying. I hate it,” said Draymond, in agreeance with Jokic. “I don’t want to sound like someone who takes it for granted, but to Joker’s point, it’s work. And you have to show up to work every day and perform despite what can be going on at work, what can be going on at home, what can be going on in the world. You have to show up and perform, and it’s work. There’s so much bull**** that comes with it and the politics, but I wouldn’t trade my job for the world.” -via Mirror.co.uk / July 8, 2023