Jordan Poole on trade: 'I was kind of prepared something would happen'

Jason Dumas: Jordan Poole says he was “kind of” prepared to get traded. pic.twitter.com/6RyVMg23tx
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole on his fluctuating role with the Warriors and another graceful dodge when asked about how it was left with the organization. pic.twitter.com/t4uADue5y2 – 7:06 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Here in Las Vegas where Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma just held a press conference for Poole’s trade to D.C. and Kuzma’s new contract. pic.twitter.com/mwHuI83D0E – 7:01 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Jordan Poole & Kyle Kuzma rep their Wizards’ jerseys in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/PafvZ5siDA – 7:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma, the new duo in D.C. pic.twitter.com/EO3ptgQP7f – 6:58 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Jordan Poole says he was “kind of” prepared to get traded. pic.twitter.com/6RyVMg23tx – 6:33 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
FIRST LOOK: Jordan Poole in a @WashWizards uni & Kobe 6s 👀 pic.twitter.com/OrkaVGo7cm – 11:05 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
First look at Jordan Poole, the Wizard 👀
How many points is he averaging this season?
(via @WashWizards)
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
NBA: Jordan Poole is a Wizard 🏊♂️
(via @WashWizards)
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards announce Jordan Poole will wear No. 13 in D.C. Vernon Carey Jr. was the most recent player to wear it. Some other notables:
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Stephen Curry’s message to Jordan Poole, wishing him well as he joins the Wizards. (via Curry’s IG account) 👇pic.twitter.com/TPpGqeBCQu – 10:58 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry on Instagram gives a long goodbye/thank you to Jordan Poole, and welcomes Chris Paul to the Warriors
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Jordan Poole trade is official. Wizards get Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins, a protected 2030 1st rd pick and a 2027 2nd rd pick from the Warriors in exchange for Chris Paul.
Both Baldwin Jr. and Rollins will play for the Wizards’ Summer League team. – 3:32 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Chris Paul to Warriors and Jordan Poole to Wizards now official. – 3:31 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins likely will be added to the Washington Wizards’ summer-league roster after the previously agreed-to Wizards-Warriors trade headlined by Chris Paul and Jordan Poole is formally announced, sources told @TheAthleticNBA. – 11:56 AM
More on this storyline
Anthony Slater: Jordan Poole asked about the impact of the Draymond Green incident on the end of his time with the Warriors: “We’re in Washington now. Playing with Kuz. Great duo.” pic.twitter.com/HT9DAK7kjb -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / July 8, 2023
Anthony Slater: Jordan Poole: “I can text Steph. I can text Klay. I can call them. Have a conversation. That doesn’t leave. That doesn’t go anywhere. If anything, I just know their plays. The split actions.” pic.twitter.com/bQMV6Xe1bV -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / July 8, 2023
Jason Dumas: Jordan on his time in the Bay, his conversation with Steph post trade, and the Draymond incident (didn’t acknowledge it all as he rarely has: pic.twitter.com/xm4R9AkxOE -via Twitter @JDumasReports / July 8, 2023