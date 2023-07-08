Matisse Thybulle desperately wanted to join the Mavericks?

Thybulle signed a three-year, $33 million offer sheet with the Mavericks, but the Portland Trail Blazers matched it. “The vibe I’ve gotten is that Thybulle really did want to end up with Dallas,” Stein said on his podcast with Haynes. “This is something Thybulle’s been wanting even before this summer. Dallas has been talked about as a potential destination. The Mavericks have explored in the past pathways to trade for Thybulle.” Added Haynes: “Matisse desperately wanted to be a member of the Dallas Mavericks.”
Source: Ashish Mathur @ Heavy.com
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New #thisleague UNCUT pod just recorded and out soon w/ @ChrisBHaynes covering all the Dame Lillard latest, Portland matching Dallas’ Matisse Thybulle offer sheet and Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray contract extension.
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Matisse Thybulle started in all 22 appearances with the Portland Trail Blazers last season. Encouragingly, he shot 38% 3P in that stretch on a healthy 3.9 attempts per game. A nice deal for Thybulle to stay in Portland, even if the overall team situation remains uncertain. pic.twitter.com/aPc7KXFcQK – 9:37 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Story on the Blazers matching Matisse Thybulle’s offer sheet from Dallas, and how it fits into the ongoing standoff between Joe Cronin and Damian Lillard’s representatives
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Trail Blazers reportedly to match offer sheet for Matisse Thybulle
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Matisse Thybulle to stay with Blazers, who match Mavericks’ three-year, $33 million deal, per report
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Matisse Thybulle has ranked in the top-5 in deflections per 36 minutes in all 4 seasons of his career (min. 1,000 minutes played).
2022-23: 4.6 (3rd)
2021-22: 5.3 (1st)
2020-21: 5.6 (1st)
2019-20: 4.7 (4th) – 12:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Blazers matching Matisse Thybulle’s $33M offer sheet with the Mavericks espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:05 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Impact on the Matisse Thybulle matched offer sheet
Portland
🏀 Thybulle has a Jan. 15 trade restriction
🏀 He has veto power on any trade and cannot be moved to Dallas for a year
🏀Portland is $3.4M below the tax with 13 players under contract
🏀The Rayan Rupert 3 year… – 12:02 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Spending Power
Cap space
SAS: $15.1M
HOU: $12.3M
ORL: $11.3M
IND: $7.5M
UTA: ~$6.7M
SAC: $5M
Full MLE
ATL
BKN
CHA
DAL (if Portland matches Matisse Thybulle offer sheet)
MEM
POR
WAS
Partial MLE
CHI
CLE
MIN
Taxpayer MLE
NOP
PHI
Full breakdown: capsheets.com – 11:28 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Matisse Thybulle will sign a 3-year contract offer sheet in the $33 million range with the Mavericks, per @ShamsCharania.
Sean Highkin @highkin
My understanding has always been that the Blazers planned to keep Matisse Thybulle around regardless of the direction of the roster. Would say there’s a strong chance they match the Mavs’ offer sheet once it’s signed. – 9:29 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
RFA Matisse Thybulle will sign a three-year contract offer sheet in the $33 million range with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/u9VTyEJtH0 – 9:20 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland RFA Matisse Thybulle will sign his offer sheet with Dallas on Thursday, giving Trail Blazers two days to deliberate on matching or not, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 9:12 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
#Mavs potential Depth Chart:
Starters:
Luka Doncic
Kyrie Irving
Matisse Thybulle (if POR doesn’t match)
Grant Williams
Dwight Powell
Bench:
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Seth Curry
Maxi Kleber
Dante Exum
Jaden Hardy
Josh Green
Richaun Holmes
JaVale McGee – 7:25 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Doing a sign-and-trade to acquire Grant Williams means Dallas has still preserved its midlevel exception for further free agent use … with Portland RFA Matisse Thybulle still at the top of the Mavericks’ wish list, league sources say.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Yes, they play different positions, but Grant Williams is 24 and Reggie Bullock is 32. So there’s that. And if Dallas lands restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle, it’ll have its Bullock-replacement lockdown multi-position defender. – 7:18 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA free agency: Matisse Thybulle plans to sign offer sheet with Mavericks, per report
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Mavericks reportedly to sign Matisse Thybulle to offer sheet, will 76ers match?
StatMuse @statmuse
Most stocks per game among active guards:
2.4 — Matisse Thybulle
2.3 — Ben Simmons
2.3 — John Wall
2.3 — Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/WUrOppKG8d – 1:34 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
If Matisse Thybulle signs an offer sheet today, the Blazers will have until EOD (11:59pm) on July 7th to match. If he signs after noon ET tomorrow, they have until EOD of the 8th. Clock starts when the moratorium period ends tomorrow. – 12:33 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle plans to sign an offer sheet with the Mavericks, per @ChrisBHaynes.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Matisse Thybulle intends to sign an offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers RFA Matisse Thybulle intends to sign an offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/Zbhl2Za55o – 12:14 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Mavericks are eyeing restricted free agents Matisse Thybulle and Grant Williams for their full mid-level exception, per @espn_macmahon. pic.twitter.com/F5VK5GMupa – 11:04 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Grant Williams and Matisse Thybulle are potential targets for the Mavericks utilizing their full mid-level exception, per @espn_macmahon.
Williams and Thybulle are both restricted free agents, so the Celtics or Trail Blazers would have the opportunity to match an offer sheet… pic.twitter.com/kl8Mc5ape1 – 9:01 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Grant Williams and Matisse Thybulle are potential targets for the Mavericks utilizing their full mid-level exception, per @espn_macmahon.
Marc Stein: NBA teams were notified tonight that Portland has formally matched Dallas’ three-year, $33.1 million offer sheet to restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / July 8, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Mavs C Richaun Holmes waived his $1.8 million trade kicker, sources told ESPN. That allowed the Mavs to beef up the offer sheet to Matisse Thybulle, but Portland opted to match. Mavs still have MLE to use and are $10.9M under the first apron/hard cap, per @BobbyMarks42. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / July 7, 2023
Chris Haynes: Matisse Thybulle’s new three-year, $33 million deal that Portland matched contains a 15 percent trade kicker, a player option, and 50 percent of annual salary must be paid by Oct. 1, league sources tell @NBAonTNT , @BleacherReport . -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / July 6, 2023