Mavericks expected to trade Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to trade Tim Hardaway Jr. this summer, according to Marc Stein of Substack. The team is also expected to either trade or release JaVale McGee.
Source: RealGM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
#Mavs potential Depth Chart:
Starters:
Luka Doncic
Kyrie Irving
Matisse Thybulle (if POR doesn’t match)
Grant Williams
Dwight Powell
Bench:
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Seth Curry
Maxi Kleber
Dante Exum
Jaden Hardy
Josh Green
Richaun Holmes
JaVale McGee – 7:25 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
With Grant Williams’ acquisition the Dallas Mavericks lineup looks more physical.
PG: Luka Doncic
SG: Kyrie Irving
SF: Tim Hardaway jr.
PF: Grant Williams
C: Richaun Holmes
2nd unit
Seth Curry
Jaden Hardy
Josh Green
Maxi Kleber
Dwight Powell
Williams was a needed piece. #MFFL – 7:10 PM
Yossi Gozlan: The Dallas Mavericks can give Grant Williams more than a market-value contract through Reggie Bullock’s contract alone. I’ll be interested in the terms because staying below the apron while still keeping Tim Hardaway Jr. and JaVale McGee will be tricky. Reggie Bullock has a trade bonus worth $524,480. The San Antonio Spurs are left with $15.1M in cap space with the acquisition of Bullock. They could have a little more depending on what they do with Lamar Stevens. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / July 6, 2023
Hardaway, sources said, has been among a group of players that the Mavericks have explored trading after last season’s 38-44 team failed to reach the playoffs on the heels of a trip to the Western Conference finals in 2021-22 — even after trading for Irving in February. Other players in that group include Dāvis Bertāns, whose contract was traded into Oklahoma City cap space on draft night to create the trade exception used to acquire Holmes, along with soon-to-be free agent Christian Wood, who we’ve been reporting since April would not be asked back. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 27, 2023
The Phoenix Suns engaged in advanced discussions to trade former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton to the Dallas Mavericks last week during the NBA Draft before the talks stalled, league sources say. The proposed deal, sources tell The Stein Line, would have sent Ayton to Dallas for Tim Hardaway Jr., Richaun Holmes and JaVale McGee — but the Suns balked at McGee’s inclusion. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 27, 2023