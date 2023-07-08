Paul Reed signs three-year offer sheet with Jazz

Shams Charania: Restricted free agent Paul Reed — aka BBall Paul — is signing a three-year, $24 million contract offer sheet with the Utah Jazz, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Agent Ron Shade of Octagon negotiated the new deal. pic.twitter.com/gQhCNVvIiV
Dave Early @DavidEarly
What if Paul Reed and not Mo Bamba had received the invite to the White Party? pic.twitter.com/eb9PHM3lwX – 1:05 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Actual footage of Danny Ainge while he was preparing the terms of the Paul Reed offer sheet pic.twitter.com/5pX6jDd5Ig – 12:56 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers restricted free agent big man Paul Reed signs $23 million offer sheet with Jazz, per report
76ers restricted free agent big man Paul Reed signs $23 million offer sheet with Jazz, per report
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Paul Reed signs three-year, $24 million offer sheet with Utah Jazz. Will 76ers match?
Paul Reed signs three-year, $24 million offer sheet with Utah Jazz. Will 76ers match?
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
When Paul Reed played, he was productive, and that’s why Philly fans built a bit of a cult following for him.
When Paul Reed played, he was productive, and that’s why Philly fans built a bit of a cult following for him.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Danny Ainge and the Jazz are putting the Sixers on the hot seat, and they’re doing it by dangling fan-favorite big man Paul Reed over Philadelphia’s head:
Danny Ainge and the Jazz are putting the Sixers on the hot seat, and they’re doing it by dangling fan-favorite big man Paul Reed over Philadelphia’s head:
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jazz sign Paul Reed to a 3-year, $23M offer sheet sportando.basketball/en/jazz-sign-p… – 11:41 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Sixers restricted free agent F Paul Reed signing a three-year, $23M offer sheet with the Jazz: es.pn/3NLbjde – 11:31 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Philadelphia 76ers restricted free agent F Paul Reed Jr., has signed a three-year, $23M offer sheet with the Utah Jazz, his agent Ron Shade of Octagon Basketball tells ESPN. Sixers have until Sunday at 11:59 PM ET to match sheet and retain Reed. pic.twitter.com/0OTh1W1iPe – 11:26 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Restricted free agent Paul Reed — aka BBall Paul — is signing a three-year, $24 million contract offer sheet with the Utah Jazz, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Agent Ron Shade of Octagon negotiated the new deal. pic.twitter.com/gQhCNVvIiV – 11:25 AM
Philadelphia 76ers restricted free agent forward Paul Reed Jr. has signed a three-year, $23 million offer sheet with the Utah Jazz, his agent, Ron Shade of Octagon Basketball, told ESPN on Saturday. Reed signed the offer sheet Saturday morning, and the Sixers will have until 11:59 p.m. ET Sunday to match and retain Reed or let him go to the Jazz. -via ESPN / July 8, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: One of the terms of the offer sheet provides a unique twist: The first season of the contract is fully guaranteed and the two following become guaranteed for $15.7 million if Reed’s team advances to conference semi-finals in the 2023-24 season, sources said. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 8, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: If Sixers match the sheet, they will exceed the $165M luxury tax threshold and incur an additional $14M in luxury tax penalties. Reed would have veto power on a trade for a year if he remains with Sixers. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 8, 2023