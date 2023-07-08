Rudy Gay headed to Thunder, Patty Mills to Atlanta

Rudy Gay headed to Thunder, Patty Mills to Atlanta

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Atlanta Hawks are trading TyTy Washington, Usman Garuba, Rudy Gay and a second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Patty Mills, sources tell ESPN. Hawks save $4.5M in the deal. – 3:07 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks officially announced they have acquired Rudy Gay and a conditional second for John Collins. pic.twitter.com/lkF7QGPaxO8:32 PM

The Atlanta Hawks have acquired forward Rudy Gay and a conditional 2026 second-round pick from the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward John Collins, it was announced today. The transaction creates a $25.3 million trade exception for Atlanta, currently the largest in the NBA. The exception can be used to acquire a player(s) in subsequent trades and will expire in a year. The 2026 conditional second round pick will be sent from Memphis to the Hawks if between 31 and 42. -via NBA.com / July 7, 2023
“Being able to create financial flexibility moving forward was a major priority for us. The added flexibility will give us greater optionality as we look at opportunities to improve our team,” said Hawks General Manager Landry Fields. -via NBA.com / July 7, 2023

