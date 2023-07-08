Scoot Henderson will not play against Victor Wembanyama on Sunday

Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 pick, will sit out Sunday’s marquee matchup against No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio Spurs to rest shoulder, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/iRWiHWYMHb
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Scoot Henderson (shoulder) will sit out Sunday’s game vs. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, per @ChrisBHaynes. pic.twitter.com/dE86ZLY3UN – 9:04 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 pick, will sit out Sunday’s marquee matchup against No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio Spurs to rest shoulder, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/iRWiHWYMHb – 8:50 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Victor Wembanyama is undoubtedly smiling after the #Spurs announced Pop’s new 5-year deal.
“He wants to take care of me,” Wemby said recently. “He wants me to avoid making some mistakes. He’s really present and it’s really comfortable.”
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry went viral in a workout video with recent top-3 draft pick Scoot Henderson. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/08/ste… – 7:15 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
JUST IN: Spurs announce that Gregg Popovich has signed a five-year contract extension with the organization. Popovich is the NBAs all-time winningest head coach and now gets the opportunity to coach generational talent Victor Wembanyama. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/WqOmnAzAlv – 7:04 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Gregg Popovich will coach the San Antonio Spurs FOREVER. The new 5-year extension makes sure that coach Pop will develop Victor Wembanyama in every aspect on and off the floor. #GoSpursGo #NBA – 7:03 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Victor Wembanyama, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Isiah Thomas for a conversation at NBA Con here in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/M9yXHfYz9L – 6:19 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson on his shoulder injury and how he played in his first game. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/pFrpYi9tmg – 5:05 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Scoot Henderson is awaiting MRI results on his shoulder. His status for the rest of summer league is unknown at this time. Per coach Jonah Herscu. – 4:04 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
How will Victor Wembanyama adjust to the NBA?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Victor Wembanyama’s Summer League debut was not amazing, but great origin stories rarely are
By: @sportsreiter
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He reminds me of a bigger Bill Russell.”
Jerry West has high praise for Victor Wembanyama at NBA Summer League
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Victor Wembanyama struggled in his Summer League debut last night.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Victor Wembanyama, Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero and Mikal Bridges.
Mike Finger @mikefinger
The new guy had a lot to learn. Then and now.
26 summers ago, Tim Duncan got schooled by Jermaine O’Neal and Greg Ostertag.
This week, Victor Wembanyama had his NBA eyes opened by Kai Jones and … Britney Spears?
On a rookie under the Vegas microscope:
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Victor Wembanyama hype took a light backhand last night
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Honestly, I really didn’t know what I was doing on the court tonight, but I’m trying to learn for the next game.” Victor Wembanyama
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The day all the San Antonio Spurs fans were waiting for came ⌛️
Victor Wembanyama made his debut in the 2023 Summer League:
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
These were the best players on the first day of the Vegas Summer League.
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Victor Wembanyama: “Honestly, I didn’t really know what I was doing on the court tonight but it’s what I learn from for the next games. The important thing is to be ready for the season.” pic.twitter.com/WBsUNwBqxD – 3:33 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
These were the best player on the first day of the Vegas Summer League.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Victor Wembanyama with a small sample of his abilities 🔽
9 p. (2 FG), 8 r., 5 bl., 3 as.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
#1 Overall Pick Victor Wembanyama Makes His Summer League Debut sportando.basketball/en/1-overall-p… – 3:16 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Victor Wembanyama made his Summer League debut. It didn’t go well. That’s OK. We got to see the myth of a man in person, and we’ll get to see him again and again now for the Spurs. theathletic.com/4675437/2023/0… – 2:26 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors lose but all eyes on Victor Wembanyama for top pick’s Summer League debut mercurynews.com/2023/07/07/war… – 2:25 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama commented his performance in his debut Summer League game 🗣️🤷 pic.twitter.com/0IC7TZ5SZR – 2:05 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Quick takeaways from Victor Wembanyama’s 9-point NBA Summer League debut in Las Vegas (w/videos) #NBASummerLeague #Spurs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:02 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Victor Wembanyama stumbles in his first steps at Summer League, sees it as a learning experience.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kai Jones gave Victor Wembanyama his ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment 😱
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama showcasing his pointguard duties to the NBA 👏👀
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Victor Wembanyama was far from dejected, and answered questions with his usual thoughtfulness, but that was, let’s say, the least delightful press conference he’s given this summer.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama didn’t have the best of debuts in the Summer League and was even put on a poster by Kai Jones.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I didn’t really know what I was doing.”
Victor Wembanyama on playing his first game in #NBASummerLeague as he felt the timing was off with the plays.
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Victor Wembanyama pinpointed conditioning as an area in which he wants to improve ahead of his NBA debut. He acknowledged he was exhausted. – 12:00 AM
Nate Ryan @nateryansports
Victor Wembanyama humble on his #Spurs debut:
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Victor Wembanyama press conference pic.twitter.com/8QivvckTFO – 11:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Victor Wembanyama postgame:
9 points (2-of-13 FGs, 1-of-6 from 3), 8 rebounds, 5 blocks, 4 fouls, 3 assists, 3 turnovers in 27 minutes.
Jason Quick @jwquick
This was Scoot Henderson leaving the Blazers locker room after tonight’s game. Left game in third with right shoulder injury, but didn’t leave with a sling or any apparent wrap on shoulder. He was not made available to media. pic.twitter.com/iKLqssOKaF – 11:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Matt Nielsen proud of the way Victor Wembanyama handled his #NBASummerLeague debut. #Spurs pic.twitter.com/5zydH0nDCk – 11:26 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Victor Wembanyama’s Summer League debut was, well, forgettable. First look at it here, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4675107/2023/0… – 11:23 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Mixed results for Victor Wembanyama in his Spurs debut at Summer League in Vegas.
The defense was masterful, the shooting was rough, the playmaking was intriguing.
Recap and highlights:
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Chet Holmgren’s summer league debut:
23 points on 7-of-9 shooting, 7 rebounds, 6 blocks, 4 assists
Victor Wembanyama’s summer league debut:
9 points on 2-of-13 shooting, 8 rebounds, 5 blocks, 3 assists – 11:20 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
The Spurs beat the Hornets 76-68 in Victor Wembanyama’s Las Vegas Summer League debut.
– Wembanyama: 9 points on 2-13 shooting, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 blocks, +4 in 27 minutes
– Brandon Miller: 16 points on 5-15 shooting, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, -9 in 31 minutes – 11:10 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Victor Wembanyama in his Summer League debut with the San Antonio Spurs
9 points
8 rebounds
3 assists
5 blocks
3 turnovers
2-13 FG
1-6 3P
4-4 FT
+4 +/-
27 minutes
Offensively the shots didn’t fall in. Defensively he was great, protecting the rim. #GoSpursGo #NBASummerLeague – 11:09 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Scoot Henderson dazzles in Summer League debut before leaving with shoulder injury
cbssports.com/nba/news/scoot… – 11:08 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
My Victor Wembanyama halftime dispatch:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/vi… – 10:55 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Scoot Henderson is back in the building, talking to people during the Spurs/Wemby game. No wrap on his shoulder, does not appear to be in any pain. – 10:42 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Hornets’ Kai Jones dunks on Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/Pe1X67Imr4 – 10:36 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
KAI JONES OVER VICTOR WEMBANYAMA! pic.twitter.com/mYEbk5MXPi – 10:36 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Trying to catch up with twitter tonight…
Scoot Henderson played one half of basketball and now Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh are busts.
Do I have this right? – 10:35 PM
Trying to catch up with twitter tonight…
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Victor Wembanyama on the wrong end of that one.
Kai Jones on the lob finish. #NBASummerLeague pic.twitter.com/ilCE3Dd9hy – 10:32 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Charlotte’s Kai Jones puts Victor Wembanyama on his first NBA poster. Impressive lob finish for an and-1 over the No. 1 pick. – 10:31 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Victor Wembanyama just made it into his first gif thanks to Kai Jones – 10:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
After impressive first half, Scoot Henderson leaves first Summer League game with shoulder injury
nbcsports.com/nba/news/after… – 10:28 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Summer League takes are inherently bad, but your “Victor Wembanyama is amazing” takes shouldn’t have had to wait this long. – 10:18 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Victor Wembanyama through the 1st half of his Summer League debut.
5 points
5 rebounds
1 assist
3 blocks
2 turnovers
1-7 FG
0-3 3P
3-3 FT
+7 +/-
13 minutes
Rough 1st half, shooting-wise but he knows how to impact on a game in multiple ways. #GoSpursGo #NBASummerLeague – 10:12 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Victor Wembanyama’s first half in his Summer League debut:
5 points
1/7 FG
0/3 3FG
3/3 FT
5 rebounds
1 assist
3 blocks
2 turnovers – 10:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Little movement w/o the ball.
Victor Wembanyama draws foul. Has 5 points with 39.8 seconds left in 1st half. #Spurs up 37-26. #NBASummerLeague pic.twitter.com/Xsxu6e0Ftq – 10:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Wish I was a little bit taller.” @Skeelo_iWish
Everyone else around 7-footer Victor Wembanyama. #NBASummerLeague pic.twitter.com/LGSLiB1rPR – 9:57 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Awards votes are weird. Voters get bored and get stuff wrong. Injuries might muck this up. Chet and Mobley and Bam are all gonna fight for some hardware in the near future.
But holy shit, there is a chance Victor Wembanyama wins like nine Defensive Player of the Year awards. – 9:50 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
The NBA is in a great spot when the arena is full for a summer league game. Just an awesome atmosphere in Vegas for Victor Wembanyama’s first NBA action.
How about his handles?! – 9:46 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
At Thomas & Mack Center for Victor Wembanyama debut. Felt maybe the same anticipation as the French must have felt when Charlemagne emerged in 768. Kind of looks like a fluid Shawn Bradley, which isn’t bad. Holy NBA emperor? Not quite yet. – 9:44 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Nobody is more locked in on Victor Wembanyama at #NBA2KSummerLeague than
Gregg Popovich 😂 pic.twitter.com/C6V11OnqzG – 9:34 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Victor Wembanyama through the 1st stretch of his Summer League debut with the San Antonio Spurs
3 points
2 rebounds
1 assist
1 block
1-4 FG
All-around impact, as expected. #GoSpursGo #NBASummerLeague – 9:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Victor Wembanyama takes first rest. #Spurs up 7-3 with 5:47 left in first quarter. #NBASummerLeague – 9:32 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
If Victor Wembanyama has anything less than 20-and-10, I can already tell the discourse will be exhausting. 😂 – 9:31 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson will undergo an MRI on his right shoulder after sustaining the injury today against the Houston Rockets, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. There’s optimism it’s not a dislocation. – 9:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
First assist. First bucket.
First And-1.
Victor Wembanyama. #NBASummerLeague pic.twitter.com/eOc4Npk27j – 9:30 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Victor Wembanyama scores his first points in an NBA jersey pic.twitter.com/vW3uez2hJK – 9:29 PM
More on this storyline
Wembanyama, 19, is well on his way to forming a tight bond with Popovich after the Spurs selected the 7-foot-3 Frenchman last month. “Honest relationship,” Wembanyama said recently when asked what kind of relationship he wants to have with Popovich. “I’ve had coaches who didn’t always tell me the truth, and I hated that. I’m confident that when I get the chance to get coached by coach Popovich, he doesn’t lie to his players. He tells the truth. “Sometimes it’s harsh, it’s hard, but this is what I want.” -via San Antonio Express-News / July 8, 2023
“I think when he comes in to the league, I think he’ll be more of a defender. If you watch him defensively, he ruins games. He reminds me a little bit of a bigger Bill Russell, with a big reach, coming from everywhere–blindsides. Any offensive player is gonna have to be really cautious about where he is because he’s gonna mess up some offenses, that’s for sure.” -via Clutch Points / July 8, 2023
Tom Orsborn: Wembanyama says during chat with Kareem that he expects more rocky games ahead as he learns Spurs system: “I’m like a kid right now – I am a kid. I’m just ready to learn.” -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / July 8, 2023
Sean Highkin: Scoot Henderson: “I love playing on big stages. It’s like a movie. And I’ve been in one.” (Referring to Shooting Stars) -via Twitter @highkin / July 8, 2023
Sean Highkin: Blazers Summer League head coach Jonah Herscu says the team is still waiting on Scoot Henderson’s MRI results. -via Twitter @highkin / July 8, 2023
