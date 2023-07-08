Suns frontrunners to sign free agent Bol Bol

Shams Charania: The Phoenix Suns are frontrunners to sign free agent Bol Bol, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Rival teams are expecting Bol to sign in near future with the Suns, who have deepened their roster this offseason.
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Phoenix Suns are frontrunners to sign Bol Bol, per @ShamsCharania 👀
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Phoenix Suns are frontrunners to sign free agent Bol Bol, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Rival teams are expecting Bol to sign in near future with the Suns, who have deepened their roster this offseason. pic.twitter.com/vZz1FCPFUu – 3:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the latest @PHNX_Suns pod, we talked about Bol Bol, whether the Suns have caught the Nuggets in free agency, and I ranted and raved about how the NBA’s midseason tournament is going to be fun
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk Summer League practice updates, Bol Bol, and where the Suns stack up against the Nuggets at this point! Come hang out:
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! @MG_Schindler and I are podcasting here momentarily! Here is the rundown of our plan! It inolves a Damian Lillard trade dive, the Mavs’ continued strong offseason, Bol Bol, and a Mark Houston Rockets talk section
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Jordan Hawkins will get minutes this season
🏀 Bol Bol to the Big Easy?
🏀 What the Pels hope to accomplish with a JV trade
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bol Bol to the Nets would be one hell of an experiment — but this NBA free agency class is barren. A couple potential targets for the coming weeks. trib.al/Fx3wldH – 8:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jordan Hawkins will be important for the Pelicans | Does Bol Bol make sense in New Orleans?
Bol Bol cleared waivers Thursday despite his very modest (and thus highly) claimable $2.2 million salary. Phoenix is said to have a level of interest in Bol. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 7, 2023
Dallas did express draft night interest in former Magic forward Bol Bol, league sources say, but I’m told Bol wasn’t the true target of the talks. The offer, sources said, was a pitch from the Mavericks to the Magic to take on Bol’s contract for next season for the right to acquire Orlando’s No. 36 pick in last month’s draft. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 5, 2023
Yossi Gozlan: Bol Bol ($2.2M) can be claimed by teams with cap space or a big enough trade exception. The Orlando Magic had a roster crunch after signing Joe Ingles and Mo Wagner. Bol might not have figured into the rotation with such a crowded frontcourt. They have $11.3M in cap space left. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / July 4, 2023