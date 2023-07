Victor Wembanyama: 'Honestly, I didn’t really know what I was doing on the court tonight'

The day many NBA fans have been waiting for came Friday when heralded No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama played in his first NBA game during the opening night of Las Vegas Summer League. Wembanyama’s San Antonio Spurs beat No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets 76-68 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Wembanyama tallied nine points, eight rebounds and five blocks in 27 minutes Friday. He shot 2-of-13 from the field and 1-of-6 from 3-point range. He also had three assists . -via Yahoo! Sports / July 8, 2023