Victor Wembanyama struggles in Summer League debut

The day many NBA fans have been waiting for came Friday when heralded No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama played in his first NBA game during the opening night of Las Vegas Summer League. Wembanyama’s San Antonio Spurs beat No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets 76-68 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Wembanyama tallied nine points, eight rebounds and five blocks in 27 minutes Friday. He shot 2-of-13 from the field and 1-of-6 from 3-point range. He also had three assists.
Source: Yahoo Sports Staff @ Yahoo! Sports
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
These were the best players on the first day of the Vegas Summer League.
Per HoopsHype’s Global Rating, Victor Wembanyama was the 92nd-best performer of the 127 players hitting the court. pic.twitter.com/LqWKNJ9gCk – 3:47 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Victor Wembanyama: “Honestly, I didn’t really know what I was doing on the court tonight but it’s what I learn from for the next games. The important thing is to be ready for the season.” pic.twitter.com/WBsUNwBqxD – 3:33 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
These were the best player on the first day of the Vegas Summer League.
Per HoopsHype’s Global Rating, Victor Wembanyama was the 92nd-best performer of the 127 players hitting the court. pic.twitter.com/UguQ5Aissy – 3:28 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Victor Wembanyama with a small sample of his abilities 🔽
9 p. (2 FG), 8 r., 5 bl., 3 as.
pic.twitter.com/gfXlgGLHhu – 3:21 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
#1 Overall Pick Victor Wembanyama Makes His Summer League Debut sportando.basketball/en/1-overall-p… – 3:16 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Victor Wembanyama made his Summer League debut. It didn’t go well. That’s OK. We got to see the myth of a man in person, and we’ll get to see him again and again now for the Spurs. theathletic.com/4675437/2023/0… – 2:26 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors lose but all eyes on Victor Wembanyama for top pick’s Summer League debut mercurynews.com/2023/07/07/war… – 2:25 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama commented his performance in his debut Summer League game 🗣️🤷 pic.twitter.com/0IC7TZ5SZR – 2:05 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Quick takeaways from Victor Wembanyama’s 9-point NBA Summer League debut in Las Vegas (w/videos) #NBASummerLeague #Spurs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:02 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Victor Wembanyama stumbles in his first steps at Summer League, sees it as a learning experience.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/wemba… – 1:23 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kai Jones gave Victor Wembanyama his ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment 😱
pic.twitter.com/abbprkeevR – 1:18 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama showcasing his pointguard duties to the NBA 👏👀
pic.twitter.com/rDzw9k0BvV – 1:11 AM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Victor Wembanyama was far from dejected, and answered questions with his usual thoughtfulness, but that was, let’s say, the least delightful press conference he’s given this summer.
I suspect he wanted to put on a show much more than he let on. Which is totally natural. – 12:58 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama didn’t have the best of debuts in the Summer League and was even put on a poster by Kai Jones.
Wembanyama commented on his performance after the game, admitting he wasn’t really good 👇 basketnews.com/news-191751-we… – 12:56 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I didn’t really know what I was doing.”
Victor Wembanyama on playing his first game in #NBASummerLeague as he felt the timing was off with the plays.
Said he needs to work on his conditioning. #Spurs pic.twitter.com/Gdh6Cv3nv7 – 12:00 AM
“I didn’t really know what I was doing.”
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Victor Wembanyama pinpointed conditioning as an area in which he wants to improve ahead of his NBA debut. He acknowledged he was exhausted. – 12:00 AM
Nate Ryan @nateryansports
Victor Wembanyama humble on his #Spurs debut:
“I didn’t really know what I was doing on the court, but I’m trying to learn…” pic.twitter.com/DdKcGJDlJ1 – 11:56 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Victor Wembanyama press conference pic.twitter.com/8QivvckTFO – 11:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Victor Wembanyama postgame:
9 points (2-of-13 FGs, 1-of-6 from 3), 8 rebounds, 5 blocks, 4 fouls, 3 assists, 3 turnovers in 27 minutes.
Thoughts. #NBASummerLeague pic.twitter.com/TC9QtZBUT1 – 11:45 PM
Victor Wembanyama postgame:
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Matt Nielsen proud of the way Victor Wembanyama handled his #NBASummerLeague debut. #Spurs pic.twitter.com/5zydH0nDCk – 11:26 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Victor Wembanyama’s Summer League debut was, well, forgettable. First look at it here, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4675107/2023/0… – 11:23 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Mixed results for Victor Wembanyama in his Spurs debut at Summer League in Vegas.
The defense was masterful, the shooting was rough, the playmaking was intriguing.
Recap and highlights:
kens5.com/article/sports… pic.twitter.com/xgMugFff9Y – 11:21 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Chet Holmgren’s summer league debut:
23 points on 7-of-9 shooting, 7 rebounds, 6 blocks, 4 assists
Victor Wembanyama’s summer league debut:
9 points on 2-of-13 shooting, 8 rebounds, 5 blocks, 3 assists – 11:20 PM
Chet Holmgren’s summer league debut:
23 points on 7-of-9 shooting, 7 rebounds, 6 blocks, 4 assists
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
The Spurs beat the Hornets 76-68 in Victor Wembanyama’s Las Vegas Summer League debut.
– Wembanyama: 9 points on 2-13 shooting, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 blocks, +4 in 27 minutes
– Brandon Miller: 16 points on 5-15 shooting, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, -9 in 31 minutes – 11:10 PM
The Spurs beat the Hornets 76-68 in Victor Wembanyama’s Las Vegas Summer League debut.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Victor Wembanyama in his Summer League debut with the San Antonio Spurs
9 points
8 rebounds
3 assists
5 blocks
3 turnovers
2-13 FG
1-6 3P
4-4 FT
+4 +/-
27 minutes
Offensively the shots didn’t fall in. Defensively he was great, protecting the rim. #GoSpursGo #NBASummerLeague – 11:09 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
My Victor Wembanyama halftime dispatch:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/vi… – 10:55 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Hornets’ Kai Jones dunks on Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/Pe1X67Imr4 – 10:36 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
KAI JONES OVER VICTOR WEMBANYAMA! pic.twitter.com/mYEbk5MXPi – 10:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Victor Wembanyama on the wrong end of that one.
Kai Jones on the lob finish. #NBASummerLeague pic.twitter.com/ilCE3Dd9hy – 10:32 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Charlotte’s Kai Jones puts Victor Wembanyama on his first NBA poster. Impressive lob finish for an and-1 over the No. 1 pick. – 10:31 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Victor Wembanyama just made it into his first gif thanks to Kai Jones – 10:31 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Summer League takes are inherently bad, but your “Victor Wembanyama is amazing” takes shouldn’t have had to wait this long. – 10:18 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Victor Wembanyama through the 1st half of his Summer League debut.
5 points
5 rebounds
1 assist
3 blocks
2 turnovers
1-7 FG
0-3 3P
3-3 FT
+7 +/-
13 minutes
Rough 1st half, shooting-wise but he knows how to impact on a game in multiple ways. #GoSpursGo #NBASummerLeague – 10:12 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Victor Wembanyama’s first half in his Summer League debut:
5 points
1/7 FG
0/3 3FG
3/3 FT
5 rebounds
1 assist
3 blocks
2 turnovers – 10:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Little movement w/o the ball.
Victor Wembanyama draws foul. Has 5 points with 39.8 seconds left in 1st half. #Spurs up 37-26. #NBASummerLeague pic.twitter.com/Xsxu6e0Ftq – 10:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Wish I was a little bit taller.” @Skeelo_iWish
Everyone else around 7-footer Victor Wembanyama. #NBASummerLeague pic.twitter.com/LGSLiB1rPR – 9:57 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Awards votes are weird. Voters get bored and get stuff wrong. Injuries might muck this up. Chet and Mobley and Bam are all gonna fight for some hardware in the near future.
But holy shit, there is a chance Victor Wembanyama wins like nine Defensive Player of the Year awards. – 9:50 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
The NBA is in a great spot when the arena is full for a summer league game. Just an awesome atmosphere in Vegas for Victor Wembanyama’s first NBA action.
How about his handles?! – 9:46 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
At Thomas & Mack Center for Victor Wembanyama debut. Felt maybe the same anticipation as the French must have felt when Charlemagne emerged in 768. Kind of looks like a fluid Shawn Bradley, which isn’t bad. Holy NBA emperor? Not quite yet. – 9:44 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Nobody is more locked in on Victor Wembanyama at #NBA2KSummerLeague than
Gregg Popovich 😂 pic.twitter.com/C6V11OnqzG – 9:34 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Victor Wembanyama through the 1st stretch of his Summer League debut with the San Antonio Spurs
3 points
2 rebounds
1 assist
1 block
1-4 FG
All-around impact, as expected. #GoSpursGo #NBASummerLeague – 9:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Victor Wembanyama takes first rest. #Spurs up 7-3 with 5:47 left in first quarter. #NBASummerLeague – 9:32 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
If Victor Wembanyama has anything less than 20-and-10, I can already tell the discourse will be exhausting. 😂 – 9:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
First assist. First bucket.
First And-1.
Victor Wembanyama. #NBASummerLeague pic.twitter.com/eOc4Npk27j – 9:30 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Victor Wembanyama scores his first points in an NBA jersey pic.twitter.com/vW3uez2hJK – 9:29 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
After 3 missed shots, Victor Wembanyama made his first NBA bucket. Many more to come. Welcome to Wemby era, NBA fans! #GoSpursGo #NBASummerLeague – 9:27 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
San Antonio rookie Victor Wembanyama was a tad taller than me when I walked near him. pic.twitter.com/AzXVBn07SV – 9:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
He has arrived.
Victor Wembanyama. #Spurs #NBASummerLeague pic.twitter.com/enGKb8PPZl – 9:23 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Not a lot of head room for Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/iCFuJsiBSt – 9:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Victor Wembanyama takes the court for pre-game warmups pic.twitter.com/lOGaDX7RaX – 9:17 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With Victor Wembanyama’s summer-league debut about 20 minutes away, there’s almost a full house inside UNLV’s main arena: pic.twitter.com/AjntN5DPlJ – 9:07 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Victor Wembanyama, always a head above the rest pic.twitter.com/Q0y516Gabz – 8:58 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Victor Wembanyama — already signed to a shoe deal with Nike — is lacing up the Zoom GT Run tonight in Las Vegas for his NBA Summer League debut. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/HtuQjWEJVd – 8:57 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The scene watching Scoot Henderson and waiting for Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/kHdOlxN9UW – 8:44 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama taking in Blazers vs. Rockets from the tunnel pic.twitter.com/fBrOtkS3LC – 8:30 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
The Victor Wembanyama era officially begins in one hour.
He’ll make his much-anticipated Spurs debut in front of a sellout crowd of nearly 20,000 at Summer League in Las Vegas.
Preview in here, will be updated through the night:
kens5.com/article/sports… – 8:08 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
The shot of Victor Wembanyama entering the arena you won’t see anywhere else. pic.twitter.com/tC3XqNEe5h – 8:03 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Markquis Nowell already balling out with his precision passing in Vegas. Between this and the Victor Wembanyama debut, it’s a fun day to watch #NBA2KSummerLeague – 7:01 PM
Markquis Nowell already balling out with his precision passing in Vegas. Between this and the Victor Wembanyama debut, it’s a fun day to watch #NBA2KSummerLeague – 7:01 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Marquis Nowell already balling out with his precision passing in Vegas. Between this and the Victor Wembanyama debut, it’s a fun day to watch #NBASummerLeague – 6:56 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Regular NBA Summer League interview area; Victor Wembanyama Summer League interview area. pic.twitter.com/25UzCGIt6u – 6:34 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
This will be the first time so many people watch a full Victor Wembanyama game and I’m so very excited for them – 6:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Pretty packed for Game 1.
Wonder why?
You already know.
Victor Wembanyama.
#NBASummerLeague debut later tonight at Thomas & Mack. pic.twitter.com/ZWlP60Yb82 – 6:29 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
There’s not usually a press conference room for Vegas Summer League. Unless Victor Wembanyama is making his debut pic.twitter.com/yuy7wvqKHD – 6:15 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The lower bowl is almost filled and it’s there’s still more than 3 hours left before Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs take the court against Brandon Miller and the Hornets.
Upper bowl starting to get some fans in those seats now. pic.twitter.com/wUyvECCRvc – 5:42 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
It’s three and a half hours before No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama debuts at summer league and the crowd is already starting to fill in at what will be a sold-out Thomas & Mack Center. There are also over 500 media credentials. pic.twitter.com/e8wOWK0B1v – 5:31 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
“Wemby Mania” for Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama in Las Vegas
– Summer League debut sold out days in advance (only Zion did it previously)
– Tickets reselling for $270
– Thousands of fans in building 4+ hours before tip
– Special postgame press conference area to handle media interest pic.twitter.com/0tpQvkPt07 – 5:03 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Britney Spears said she was struck by a security guard while approaching Victor Wembanyama in a Las Vegas casino complex.
The surveillance video that has surfaced cleared up the mystery on what really happened 📹 basketnews.com/news-191748-no… – 4:22 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Summer League is set to kickoff today in Las Vegas.
This place is going to be completely full rather soon so folks can check out the summer debut of Victor Wembanyama.
Only the second time it’s been sold out the day before.
The last time?
That was 2019 when Zion debuted. pic.twitter.com/lGdGrclH3v – 3:21 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Victor Wembanyama doesn’t play for another six hours and there’s already a line outside of Thomas & Mack pic.twitter.com/PZf52VykhS – 3:09 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
At the NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama said “don’t listen to the speculations, I am playing.”
Don’t miss Wembanyama’s Summer League debut on NBA Radio c/o ESPN at 9 ET 📻 siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/CxHl3gHhE7 – 2:18 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Las Vegas police said Friday they will not file criminal charges in connection with the reported physical altercation between pop star Britney Spears and the #Spurs security team protecting Victor Wembanyama.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 1:55 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
No charges will be filed in altercation with Britney Spears, Victor Wembanyama, Las Vegas police say apnews.com/article/britne… – 1:00 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LAS VEGAS (AP) — No charges will be filed in the altercation between Britney Spears and Victor Wembanyama’s security, police say – 12:44 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
No charges will be filed against the person involved in the Victor Wembanyama-Britney Spears security guard incident, per Las Vegas Police Department. – 12:25 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Lots of content from me today (all ESPN+).
Free agency winners and losers: espn.com/nba/insider/st…
Teamed up w/@DraftExpress and @_Andrew_Lopez to preview Victor Wembanyama’s debut: espn.com/nba/insider/st…
SL players to watch w/@DraftExpress: espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 12:22 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
No. 1 vs. No. 2 goes down TONIGHT‼️
Victor Wembanyama makes his Summer League debut against Brandon Miller and the Hornets (9 p.m. ET) 👀
Who’s going to go off? pic.twitter.com/sm028eLsqL – 11:38 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Victor Wembanyama responds to Britney Spears
“That person grabbed me from behind, not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind”
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 10:21 AM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
I explored the history of every NBA player 7’4” or taller to unpack why Victor Wembanyama is a long shot to live up to the hype.
But that’s just part of the story.
🎥 My latest video for @sn_nba on the unreal expectations heaped on Wemby.
youtu.be/AwyKvS5k69M – 9:57 AM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
I explored the history of every NBA player 7’4” or taller to unpack why Victor Wembanyama is a long shot to live up to the hype.
But that’s just part of the story.
🎥 My latest video for @sn_nba on the unreal expectations heaped on Wemby.
youtu.be/XDD1_w0lXOw – 9:56 AM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
VICTOR WEMBANYAMA PLAYS HIS FIRST GAME FOR THE SAN ANTONIO SPURS TODAY – 9:22 AM
More on this storyline
“Honestly, I didn’t really know what I was doing on the court tonight,” he said afterward. “But (I’m) getting ready for the next games. The important thing is to be ready for next season.” -via The Athletic / July 8, 2023
Clutch Points: “A little bit. I haven’t had the time to really observe everything around me, it was just my first time. It was really just trying to acclimate.” Victor Wembanyama on the hectic scene at his Summer League debut. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/8Sp08SMIIb -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 8, 2023
Spears herself on Friday said she did not blame Wembanyama, but she felt she had been treated unfairly. She wrote on Instagram that she did not want to claim she was a victim, but added: ‘I don’t feel like I have been treated as an equal person in this country.’ -via Daily Mail / July 8, 2023