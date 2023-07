Warriors, Dario Saric agree to one-year contract

Free agent forward Dario Saric has agreed on a one-year contract with the Golden State Warriors, agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of Excel Basketball told ESPN on Saturday morning. Saric, who played with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns a year ago, had been one of the most sought-after players left on the market. At 6-foot-10, Saric gives the Warriors size and shooting off their bench.Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN