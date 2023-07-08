Warriors, Dario Saric agree to one-year contract

Free agent forward Dario Saric has agreed on a one-year contract with the Golden State Warriors, agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of Excel Basketball told ESPN on Saturday morning. Saric, who played with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns a year ago, had been one of the most sought-after players left on the market. At 6-foot-10, Saric gives the Warriors size and shooting off their bench.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Saric on the Warriors is a perfect fit. Wrote about him as someone the Nets could’ve considered in this column about offseason stuff that still needs to happen: theringer.com/nba/2023/7/6/2… – 8:44 AM
Dario Saric won’t come back to Europe ❌
The Croatian power forward will join the Warriors:
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 8:24 AM
Warriors agree to 1-year deal with Dario Saric sportando.basketball/en/warriors-ag… – 8:23 AM
ESPN story on the Golden State Warriors landing versatile forward Dario Saric in free agency: bit.ly/3PNmNj3 – 8:14 AM
Free agent F Dario Saric has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell ESPN. Saric was one of the most sought-after players left on the market. – 7:36 AM
Wondering what free agent your team could add? 🤔
Think no more, as we compiled a list of the best remaining EuroLeague free agents that include Kostas Sloukas, Facundo Campazzo, Dario Saric, Georgios Papagiannis, and others: basketnews.com/news-191508-be… – 9:43 AM
Think no more, as we compiled a list of the best remaining EuroLeague free agents that includes Kostas Sloukas, Facundo Campazzo, Dario Saric, Georgios Papagiannis, and others: basketnews.com/news-191508-be… – 8:20 AM
Possible Power Forwards I explored for the Knicks:
Christian Wood – Mavericks
Paul Reed – Philadelphia 76ers
Dario Saric – Oklahoma City
Danilo Gallinari – Wizards
Bol Bol – Orlando Magic
Trendon Watford – Blazers
T.J. Warren – Phoenix Suns
Montrezl Harrell – Philadelphia 76ers pic.twitter.com/d9tK9djb03 – 9:50 AM
Monte Poole: Per multiple sources: UFA Dario Sarić to Warriors is high probability – ‘likely’ according to one source Why? 1) Stretch 4; 2) High hoops IQ w/sound all-around skills; 3) Age (29) fits team’s win-now approach that borders on desperation -via Twitter @MontePooleNBCS / June 30, 2023
Marc J. Spears: Outside of Draymond Green, Warriors interested in signing swingmen and front court players who shoot well at minimum deals, according to source. High on Warriors free agent wish list is big man Dario Saric, who averaged 6.4 points and 3.6 rebounds for Phoenix and OKC last season. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / June 30, 2023
Veteran forward Dario Saric has generated strong interest from the Golden State Warriors, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 30, 2023