76ers match Paul Reed's offer sheet with Utah

Adrian Wojnarowski: The 76ers are matching Paul Reed’s three-year, $23M offer sheet with the Jazz, sources tell ESPN. Per sheet’s terms, Sixers must guarantee last two years of Reed’s deal if they win the opening round of playoffs this season.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I can’t believe the sixers matched that Paul Reed offer sheet 😂 – 11:57 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers match Utah Jazz offer sheet for Paul Reed, keeping the reserve center in Philly inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:31 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
76ers match Jazz’s offer sheet for Paul Reed deseret.com/2023/7/9/23787… pic.twitter.com/8OnJeQxE1011:29 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the 76ers matching the Jazz’s $23 million offer sheet on Paul Reed: tinyurl.com/2c3h8h3c11:06 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the 76ers matching the Jazz’s $23 million offer sheet on Paul Reed Jr.: tinyurl.com/2c3h8h3c10:57 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Paul Reed will remain in Philly after the Sixers matched the Utah Jazz’s offer sheet. He’ll get three years and $23 million. – 10:56 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
New story here on Paul Reed ultimately staying a Sixer:
nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nba/philadelph…10:49 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Happy Paul Reed Offer Sheet Decision Day everyone! – 10:08 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
What should the Sixers do? Should they match the offer sheet that Paul Reed signed with the Utah Jazz? Or should they cut their losses and move on? – 6:27 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Should the #Sixers match the Utah Jazz offer sheet to retain Paul Reed? – 6:00 AM

Philadelphia 76ers restricted free agent forward Paul Reed Jr. has signed a three-year, $23 million offer sheet with the Utah Jazz, his agent, Ron Shade of Octagon Basketball, told ESPN on Saturday. Reed signed the offer sheet Saturday morning, and the Sixers will have until 11:59 p.m. ET Sunday to match and retain Reed or let him go to the Jazz. -via ESPN / July 8, 2023

