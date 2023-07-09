Celtics, Blazers among teams attending John Wall's private workout

Kelly Iko: Veteran point guard John Wall held a private workout on Sunday with multiple teams — including the Boston Celtics and Portland Trailblazers — in attendance. The five-time All-Star is ramping up efforts in hopes of a return to the NBA.
John Wall is holding a private workout for multiple teams on Sunday in Las Vegas, per @ChrisBHaynes.
Chris Haynes: Five-time NBA All-Star guard John Wall is holding a private workout for multiple teams Sunday in Las Vegas, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/cBQLnksVVA -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / July 8, 2023
The Clippers have been trying to find a trade exit for both Marcus Morris Sr. and Norm Powell, league sources say. They found neither before Wednesday at midnight and thus felt forced to waive Eric Gordon, because shedding Gordon’s $21 million salary for next season saved $110 million in luxury tax. You read right: $110 million. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer can afford that — more so than pretty much any owner in the league — but the team-building restrictions on teams that stray more than $17.5 million past the luxury tax line are so onerous that even Team Ballmer has to avoid the dreaded second apron if it can. The Clippers are still in that zone even after parting company with Gordon, who appeared in only 27 games as a Clippers (including the playoffs) after LA traded away Luke Kennard, John Wall and a pick swap in a three-team deal with Houston and Memphis to get him. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 29, 2023
NBA on ESPN: If CP3 suits up for the Wizards, then the Wizards, Clippers, and Rockets will have all cycled through the same 3 PGs 😳 pic.twitter.com/9D5q8mCKBy -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / June 18, 2023