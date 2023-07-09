Damian Lillard trade likely to take a little while to put together?

Jon Krawczynski: So if the Blazers are gonna go totally rebuild, they have to get young pieces and they have to get draft picks in Miami doesn’t have a whole lot of either of those to offer right now. And so the pursuit is on to find some other teams to jump in and allow them to do that. But I think it’s going to take some time. I don’t get the sense out here, doesn’t feel like there’s something imminent right now. This might take a little while to put together.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is Damian Lillard waiting game creating a Heat offseason strain? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/09/ask… – 11:27 AM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
If you want to set a time for a Dame trade, I’ll be on a spirit flight without wireless at 8:30 eastern on Tuesday – 11:07 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Potential trade components doing Vegas the hard way, as Heat wait to roll dice with Damian Lillard. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/09/pot… Nikola Jovic, “I’m going to keep working and hope I stay here and that’s kind of all. I don’t pay too much attention.” – 9:39 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is Damian Lillard waiting game creating a Heat offseason strain? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/09/ask… Plus: Is too much too much?; explaining Vincent-Strus. – 8:10 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most threes made by quarter last season:
1st — Duncan Robinson
2nd — Damian Lillard
3rd — Buddy Hield
4th — Steph / Klay
Donovan Mitchell and Kelly Oubre Jr led the league in OT threes. pic.twitter.com/takeEFnM7q – 2:59 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Trail Blazers reportedly want four first-round picks, two quality players in trade for Damian Lillard
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Will the Heat and Trail Blazers make progress on a Damian Lillard trade in Vegas? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, a Jaime Jaquez Jr. injury update ahead of Heat’s first Vegas summer league today vs. Celtics (3 p.m., NBA TV). – 11:58 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Damian Lillard (2:20)
🔘 Thunder (17:41)
🔘 Top FAs (26:23)
🔘 Spurs (32:55)
🔘 Bad offseason takes (37:24)
🔘 Bucks (48:59)
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
People trying to paint Dame as a bad guy right now????
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
With that last-play defense, no wonder Dame wants out of Portland. – 9:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Will the Heat and Trail Blazers make progress on a Damian Lillard trade in Vegas? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, a Jaime Jaquez Jr. injury update on the eve of the Heat’s Vegas summer league opener – 8:29 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Summer Blazers 53, Rockets 47 at half. Amen Thompson looks terrific. Jabari Smith Jr. struggling so far. Blazers Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson could make it much easier to deal Damian Lillard. It’s summer league, yes, but there’s a lot there. – 8:05 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Scoot’s so good that Dame is about to rescind his trade request – 7:40 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Apologies for putting this out into the universe, but what are odds Lillard trade breaks during 1Q of Wemby game – 7:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Will the Heat and Trail Blazers make progress on a Damian Lillard trade in Vegas? A look at where things stand miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, a Jaime Jaquez Jr. injury update on the eve of the Heat’s Vegas summer league opener – 6:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat have chips to put into play, but liar’s poker in a Lillard deal won’t necessarily come in Vegas. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/07/hea… – 5:34 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
It was so fun to feature @ginamarina this morning on Everyday Northwest. She has combined her love of knitting with her love of the Blazers and Damian Lillard. She says she’s keeping her Dame sweater forever, always team Dame.
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Plus: ICYMI Wednesday: Lowe Post podcast w/ @johnhollinger on Dame, Harden, free agency winners + losers hitting most of the league:
Plus: ICYMI Wednesday: Lowe Post podcast w/ @johnhollinger on Dame, Harden, free agency winners + losers hitting most of the league:
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: Celts/Mavs/Spurs outlooks after Grant Williams deal; Hawks extend Dejounte Murray; latest on Dame; Miami’s offer/Dame’s Miami-or-bust stance; whether PHI has Dame path; more w/ @TimBontemps:
New Lowe Post podcast: Celts/Mavs/Spurs outlooks after Grant Williams deal; Hawks extend Dejounte Murray; latest on Dame; Miami’s offer/Dame’s Miami-or-bust stance; whether PHI has Dame path; more w/ @TimBontemps:
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard trade rumors: Blazers seeking four first-round picks, two ‘quality’ players in deal, per report
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard trade rumors: Blazers want multiple first-round picks, rotation players in deal, per report
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Still hoping for Damian Lillard? Well @SportsBettingAG doesn’t even list the Pelicans on latest odds
Next Team (If not Miami)
Nets: +150
Celtics: +250
Knicks: +400
76ers: +600
Raptors: +700
Hawks: +1200
Bucks: +1200
Bulls: +1400
Grizzlies: +2000
Timberwolves: +2500
Spurs: +2500 – 2:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat have chips to put into play, but liar’s poker in a Lillard deal won’t necessarily come in Vegas. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/07/hea… – 2:48 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard trade rumors: Blazers star’s agent thinks Portland will ultimately agree to deal with Miami
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
In case you’re wondering, SportsBetting.ag‘s odds favor (-250) that Damian Lillard will be traded by the end of July.
Including today, there are 25 days left in July.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I would appreciate a resolution to the Damian Lillard situation just so we can stop arguing about the Damian Lillard situation – 1:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat have chips to put into play, but liar’s poker in a Lillard deal won’t necessarily come in Vegas. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/07/hea… How does the Heat stack stack up? Here’s a breakdown of Vegas hold ’em. – 1:19 PM
Heat have chips to put into play, but liar’s poker in a Lillard deal won’t necessarily come in Vegas. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/07/hea… How does the Heat stack stack up? Here’s a breakdown of Vegas hold ’em. – 1:19 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Love KD…don’t love this statement in regard to Lillard: “I don’t think anybody involved is thinking about the fans when making these decisions.”
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Jayson Tatum con un cabildeo intenso para que Brad Stevens traiga a Damian Lillard a @Celtics sin perder a Jaylen Brown. pic.twitter.com/K9sj6Lvz25 – 12:38 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Should the NFL abolish the Rooney Rule? Is Wembanyama being set up for failure? Could Andy Reid be the Greatest Coach of All-Time? The Latest on Lillard & more! Guests: @housh84
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard’s agent believes Blazers and Heat will reach a deal
Other teams need not bother.
“I don’t think another team would do a deal like that knowing everything that’s going on,” Aaron Goodwin said. “But if they do, then they don’t know Dame.”
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Are Damian Lillard’s demands and his agent’s methods reasonable?: Blazer Focused podcast with @CraigBirnbach
Lillard wants to take his talents to South Beach (couldn’t resist). But his pathway there is off to a bumpy start.
We examine situation.
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
I have a very hard time wrapping my mind around Dame Lillard, the most loyal NBA player of this generation (that has been sold to us), to “if he’s traded anywhere else other than Miami then he just won’t show up” … am I the asshole, or can I ask the question “do I look stupid?” – 11:35 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Mailbag: Can the Heat keep Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. while also trading for Damian Lillard? Exploring that question and others in here miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:07 AM
Mike Tokito @mtokito
Nice to hear @CHold on @DirtAndSprague serving as the voice of reason about Dame situation. Station should just pre-empt all else and play that section on a loop. – 10:54 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Trail #Blazers rookie guard Scoot Henderson and coach Chauncey Billups are already creating a bond. With Damian Lillard expected to be traded, the 2023 No. 3 draft pick has a valuable mentor in the five-time All-Star and Finals MVP. bit.ly/3JNaUGi #NBA #NBASummerLeague – 10:34 AM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Waiting for Spurs-related updates on Britney Spears and/or Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/e71YgsutzO – 10:11 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
Is the Heat’s trade package enough to land Damian Lillard? ⌚🤔
“He is the most valuable piece, the most valuable asset that this franchise has. And if you’re trying to do a rebuild, you get everything you can for this guy.” — @alanhahn pic.twitter.com/Hcxs7tw6En – 9:44 AM
Is the Heat’s trade package enough to land Damian Lillard? ⌚🤔
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Friday show! We’re live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon time: Wemby time, Lillard’s leverage, Dwight still clueless, Britney Spears, @tomhaberstroh, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, Bum Of The Week, Corey Dillon’s not happy, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:36 AM
Friday show! We’re live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon time: Wemby time, Lillard’s leverage, Dwight still clueless, Britney Spears, @tomhaberstroh, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, Bum Of The Week, Corey Dillon’s not happy, more.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Damian Lillard trade update: Stalemate continues as Lillard’s camp pushes Miami or bust scenario
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnNetwork #NBA show w/ @Adam_Mares
– Damian Lillard’s agent warning non-Miami teams
– The offseason do-nothingers
– Nuggets still favorites?
– Looking forward to Wemby’s debut
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Golden State Warriors recent guard additions may have cost them a chance at acquiring Damian Lillard via a trade. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/06/war… – 7:00 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Everything about all sides of the Damian Lillard trade discussion is moronic. – 12:47 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast!
—Thoughts on the stealth Dame trade piece, Boston’s big gamble, OKC, the Clips, the Blazers GOAT and more.
—What now with the Sixers w/ @ChrisRyan77
—‘The Idol’ falls way short (but is that a bad thing?) w/ @Wesley_Morris
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New #thisleague UNCUT pod just recorded and out soon w/ @ChrisBHaynes covering all the Dame Lillard latest, Portland matching Dallas’ Matisse Thybulle offer sheet and Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray contract extension.
Sean Highkin @highkin
PODCAST: @outsidethenba and I take stock of the current state of the Damian Lillard trade request conversation rosegardenreport.com/p/podcast-cbs-…
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Some NYK notes: club said to be steadfast in holding to its price point for any top available players, including Damian Lillard; Karl-Anthony Towns came up in talks btn T-Wolves & teams prior to FA; Obi Toppin era was big missed opportunity for NYK, IMO: sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 8:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat mailbag: Can the Heat keep Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. while also trading for Damian Lillard? Exploring that question and others in here miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:18 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Golden State Warriors recent guard additions may have cost them a chance at acquiring Damian Lillard via a trade. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/06/war… – 7:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As Damian Lillard watch continues, the Heat still has roster spots to fill and could have even more holes to plug after a potential trade. A look at some of the available minimum options at shooting guard and forward miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This week’s Heat Check podcast: Breaking down the Damian Lillard situation and where the Heat’s roster stands. Also, early Heat summer league takeaways miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
This week’s Heat Check podcast: Breaking down the Damian Lillard situation and where the Heat’s roster stands. Also, early Heat summer league takeaways miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Grant Williams trade reaction + Damian Lillard offers w/ @SouichiTerada | Winning Plays Presented by @FDSportsbook [FanDuel.com/BOSTON] twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Does Heat’s Tyler Herro have to go if Damian Lillard arrives? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/06/ask… – 5:56 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics still expected to sign Jaylen Brown to supermax, not pursuing Damian Lillard, per report
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Boston Celtics stockpiling picks to make “seismic” trade. Eventually. (No, not a Lillard trade)
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
There is NO reason for the Blazers to rush into a trade for Lillard. Keep him until the trade deadline if necessary. There are sharks in this league circling the Trail Blazers and their shaky ownership. The key is don’t panic and make a deal because of someone else’s “deadline.” – 4:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
What if Portland trades Damian Lillard to another team instead of Miami? A person familiar w/ Lillard’s thinking: “He just wouldn’t report.” Meanwhile, Portland willing to wait for right deal even leading into next season’s trade deadline. Via @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3PLsnCx – 3:55 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Dame’s agent made it clear why he’s been telling teams not to make a trade offer 😐 pic.twitter.com/iVoC1FVhfs – 3:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A new Heat mailbag: Can the Heat keep Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. while also trading for Damian Lillard? Exploring that question and others in here miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:14 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Story on the Blazers matching Matisse Thybulle’s offer sheet from Dallas, and how it fits into the ongoing standoff between Joe Cronin and Damian Lillard’s representatives
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Oladipo trade being completed is notable, because it takes away a potential $10M salary to use as match a three-way Lillard trade. – 2:56 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard’s agent Aaron Goodwin: ‘Truthfully, he wants to play in Miami. Period’
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Agent’s implication: An unhappy Damian Lillard = an unprofessional Damian Lillard, if any of 29 teams OTHER than Miami has him on its roster for 2023-24.
That’s a whole new realm for a player heretofore lauded for his character, competitiveness and disinterest in chasing a ring. – 2:30 PM
Agent’s implication: An unhappy Damian Lillard = an unprofessional Damian Lillard, if any of 29 teams OTHER than Miami has him on its roster for 2023-24.
That’s a whole new realm for a player heretofore lauded for his character, competitiveness and disinterest in chasing a ring. – 2:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
At this point, I’m not sure how it could be made clearer: Damian Lillard wants to be traded to the Heat and nowhere else.
Obviously, that kills the Trail Blazers’ leverage. But that’s just the reality right now. – 2:28 PM
At this point, I’m not sure how it could be made clearer: Damian Lillard wants to be traded to the Heat and nowhere else.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat send two picks to Thunder to move off Victor Oladipo contract; Kevin Love formally signs two-year deal to return. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/06/hea… All while the Damian Lillard Watch continues. – 2:15 PM
Austin Burton @AmaarBurton
KD: After 9 years, fulfilled his contract and left in free agency.
Dame: After 11 years, requested a trade while still under contract.
KD: Labeled a traitor who ran from adversity.
Dame: Credited for staying loyal until he couldn’t take it anymore.
It’s a thin line… pic.twitter.com/j5YzmD3eiY – 2:11 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Damian Lillard and the Blazers are at the part of the divorce where both are talking to as many of the best attorneys in town as they can so that those attorneys can’t represent the other. – 1:59 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: Thoughts on Boston post Grant Williams, the ‘Miami or bust’ messaging on Damian Lillard, Jeff Van Gundy’s coaching options, Houston’s offseason, more si.com/nba/2023/07/06… – 1:52 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
What do the Portland Trail Blazers owe Damian Lillard?
By: @outsidethenba
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The formally announced Victor Oladipo deal means he no longer can be included in a larger Damian Lillard trade.
Still waiting on the Max Strus deal to become official. – 1:32 PM
The formally announced Victor Oladipo deal means he no longer can be included in a larger Damian Lillard trade.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
And the Strus deal is now official, as well. So Oladipo and Strus trades cannot be expanded as part of a Damian Lillard deal. – 1:27 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Would you trade for Damian Lillard even if he and his agent are telling your team not to? That’s the question in front of every non-Miami team right now:
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
-Per sources, the Celtics are not expected to be in the mix for Damian Lillard.
-Jaylen Brown’s extension remains on course, with talks expected in Vegas.
-More on why the Celtics and Grant Williams parted ways.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The formally announced Strus and Oladipo moves means they no longer can be included in a larger deal by the Heat as a means to balance salary-cap numbers in a biger (Lillard) deal. – 1:20 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
News: Regarding report about message to non Heat teams, Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, tells me: “I do what I should for my client. Some teams I did call. Other teams have called me. It’s a respectful relationship with most teams. Truthfully, he wants to play in Miami. Period.” – 1:19 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The NBA has a mechanism for players to pick their own teams. It’s called free agency.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re talking Knicks/NBA offseason, Lillard, Harden, Karl-Anthony Towns, Donte DiVincenzo & more live on The Putback:
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Not that Woj needs confirming, but I can confirm, through a league source, that other teams have been discouraged by Lillard camp from making trade offers for Lillard. Some teams have called Lillard camp to inquire. Message the same: Lillard remains absolutely insistent on Heat. – 12:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW from @flasportsbuzz and me: As Damian Lillard watch continues, the Heat still has roster spots to fill and could have even more holes to plug after a potential trade. A look at some of the available minimum options at shooting guard and forward miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 12:43 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Damian Lillard was reportedly interested in a move to Golden State prior to the Warriors’ trade for Chris Paul, per @ramonashelburne via @WillardAndDibs. pic.twitter.com/cSGA7hnAvv – 12:42 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NYK offseason notes: club said to be steadfast in holding to its price point for any top players available, including Damian Lillard; Karl-Anthony Towns came up in talks btn T-Wolves & teams prior to FA; Toppin era was big missed opportunity for NYK, IMO: sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 12:37 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
A trade to the Heat is the most viable outcome for Dame.
@JustinVerrier and Big Wos on the looming trade rumors.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
The Ringer @ringernba
Even though the Dame and Harden trades feel inevitable at the moment (but may not even happen), there is still more offseason news on the way.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pulling up to the “Dame to Miami” conversations seeing if it’s viewed as a superteam or first round exit today pic.twitter.com/DPfbjmP9ky – 11:38 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Does Heat’s Tyler Herro have to go if Damian Lillard arrives? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/06/ask… – 11:15 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
For ESPN+: Portland’s choosing the market over Miami now, but there’s no assurance a better deal on Damian Lillard develops. The Blazers don’t need to love the Heat’s best package to ultimately accept it. That’s the Blazers’ battle. Can they find better?
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Come join @MG_Schindler and I as we try to make sense of this Damian Lillard situation.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Unpopular opinion: If I were the Blazers, I would demand that the Heat include Jamal Cain in the Damian Lillard trade package, along with many, many draft picks. The young Blazers are the perfect fit for a player like Cain to show his worth. #RipCity #NBA – 10:47 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard’s determination to play for the Miami Heat places Trail Blazers in a bind: Analysis
Lillard has no desire to play elsewhere creating a standoff requiring all involved to figure out a solution before things become truly contentious.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! @MG_Schindler and I are podcasting here momentarily! Here is the rundown of our plan! It inolves a Damian Lillard trade dive, the Mavs’ continued strong offseason, Bol Bol, and a Mark Houston Rockets talk section
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Beyond The Arc starts at 8AM PT on @FanDuelTV with my guest @seeratsohi.
We discuss Damian Lillard, best fits for leftover free agents, the future of the NBA bigs, and summer league.
Recorded before the Mavs got Grant Williams but also got into Dallas’ great offseason. pic.twitter.com/Zzrxxa3JyC – 10:34 AM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Is Damian Lillard being a hypocrite? Should the Angels trade Ohtani? Is Harden’s best move going back to Philly? & more! Guests: @EddieHouse_50 @Herring_NBA @FANalyst1
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:31 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lillard trade update: Make yourself comfortable, we could be here a while
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Damian Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, has warned potential trade partners against trading for his client, per @wojespn.
Jon Krawczynski: So the scuttlebutt out here, it seems to be when you talk to, you know, I’ve talked to a bunch of agents have talked to several executives with other teams, and it’s what everyone is talking about. And there just seems to be an overall belief that eventually at some point, Miami will find a way to get the pieces together to get Damian Lillard there. -via Apple Podcasts / July 9, 2023
Jon Krawczynski: The Heat front office’s very resourceful, very good. They understand right now I believe that they do not have enough to just do a one-to-one Heat-Blazers trade to get Damian Lillard and entice the Blazers to part with the best player they’ve ever had. So right now, it seems like the efforts are to find a third team, find a fourth team, whatever, and construct some sort of monster sort of trade package with parts and players going all over the place to allow Damian Lillard to end up in Miami and to get the Blazers enough young players and draft assets to justify moving off of the team, you know, the franchise icon and sort of shifting into this rebuilding mode around Scoot Henderson, around Shaedon Sharp are on some of their really nice young pieces. -via Apple Podcasts / July 9, 2023
Alex Kennedy: Wait, you can bet on which reporter is going to break the Damian Lillard trade news?! This is so weird. 😂 -via Twitter @AlexKennedyNBA / July 8, 2023