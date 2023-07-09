Dillon Brooks could make up to $90 million in his contract with Houston

Dillon Brooks could make up to $90 million in his contract with Houston

Main Rumors

Dillon Brooks could make up to $90 million in his contract with Houston

July 9, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
There’s not enough big of a whiteboard to break down the 5 team cap clearing trade that Houston (with help from Memphis, LAC, OKC and Atlanta) just finalized.
In the end, cap space goes to:
Fred VanVleet- $40.8M
Dillon Brooks- $18.5M (approx.)
Jeff Green- $8M
Jock Landale- $8M – 8:35 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Dillon Brooks is in Vegas. He’s sitting with his former Memphis teammates watching the Grizzlies Summer League squad play. – 8:24 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks are already trading a lil trash talk. Bane told Brooks he ain’t going to be able guard him coming off that pin down. Let the fun begin😂 – 8:20 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Trip and Dillon Brooks in the house and sitting together at the game. – 7:37 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Final details of the 5-team trade:
-Dillon Brooks, Alpha Kaba, two future 2nd round picks from Los Angeles (via ATL) to Houston
-Josh Christopher to Memphis
-Usman Garuba, TyTy Washington, and two future 2nd round picks (via HOU) to Atlanta
-KJ Martin to the L.A. Clippers… – 7:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets announce the five-team trade that includes the sign-and-trade for Dillon Brooks is complete. – 7:17 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Dillon Brooks-to-Houston is at last official … via five-team trade: pic.twitter.com/tFOTqlOP4a7:14 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The Dillon Brooks sign-and-trade is official. pic.twitter.com/CHROfic1Xv7:14 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The LA Clippers have officially acquired Kenyon Martin Jr. as part of a FIVE-team Dillon Brooks trade. pic.twitter.com/eaW4SQLMz27:12 PM

Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @memgrizz have acquired Josh Christopher from the Houston Rockets for Dillon Brooks (via sign-and-trade) in a five-team deal also involving the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers. pic.twitter.com/Qe1IMHk2xM7:12 PM

More on this storyline

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home