Jabari Smith scores 38 points in Summer League game against Detroit

David Hardisty: Rockets move to 2-0 in Vegas Summer League play after knocking off Ivey, Wiseman, Ausar, Duren and the Pistons today. Jabari Smith finished with 38 points, Tari Eason 26 and Cam Whitmore 21 .
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Jabari Smith Jr. hit a 3 while talking smack to Pistons big man James Wiseman. Smith Jr. said: “I don’t wanna repeat it, but me and him was talking back and forth a little bit through the game…I’m sure they’ll probably remember it when we play…I’ll be looking forward to it.” pic.twitter.com/klv09tmHLH – 8:33 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green
Alperen Sengun
Jabari Smith
Tari Eason
Amen Thompson
Cam Whitmore
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Jabari Smith Jr. scored 38 points vs the Pistons, the 2nd-most in any Summer League game this year, trailing Keegan Murray in Sacramento (41).
It is the most in a Las Vegas Summer League game since Furkan Korkmaz had 40 in 2018. – 7:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jabari Smith Jr today:
35 PTS
7 REB
6 AST
3 3P
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jabari Smith jr. tonight:
35 points
6 rebound
7 assists
1 steal
1 block
12-23 FG
+17 +/-
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jabari Smith on what addition of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks bring to the Rockets:
“Just their minds. Fred VanVleet is a champion. Dillon Brooks has been deep in the playoffs. He’s won a lot of games. Just their experience of playing at the highest levels and what they’ve… – 7:37 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jabari Smith Jr. hopes to learn a lot from a “champion” in Fred VanVleet and an experienced player like Dillon Brooks.
“Who wouldn’t want that on their team? It’s good to have them with us and hopefully we can learn from them and they can help us turn this thing around.” pic.twitter.com/fUbdIm2cyX – 7:35 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jabari Smith Jr. comes out of the game to a standing ovation. He finished with 35 points on 12-23 shooting (3-10 3P), 8-9 FT, seven rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block. – 7:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Cheers in Thomas & Mack as Jabari Smith Jr. takes a seat with seven minutes left. He has 35 in 28 minutes. Rockets up 24 as he checks out. – 7:30 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
My favorite part of Jabari Smith Jr. is that he will try to end your career and then will talk an immense amount of shit to you while doing it.
We’re at the “he’s too good for Summer League” point here. – 7:26 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Love seeing Jabari Smith having this moment, huge confidence booster after a tough 12 months. We’re seeing everything that made him a candidate for the 1st overall pick – 7:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jabari Smith Jr., with the crowd loving it, drills another shot in James Wiseman’s face, and then tells the Pistons veterans in the front row that Wiseman can’t handle him. Smith with 35 in 27 minutes. – 7:23 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Jabari Smith Jr. just chirped at the Pistons sitting courtside after hitting that shot, but I’m not sure what he said. – 7:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jabari Smith hit another 3. Looked at the Pistons main players and said something. They’re chirping back.
I don’t know how we can get seven games of this anytime soon, but I’d love to. – 7:23 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jabari Smith in 3 quarters:
32 points
7 rebounds
6 assists
1 steal
1 block
11-21 from the field
2-8 from 3-PT range
8-9 from the FT line
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Rockets Jabari Smith is doing a LOT of chirping to the #Pistons vets on the sideline. Ref talks to him about it. – 7:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jabari Smith Jr. made a move on Wiseman, beat him off the dribble, finished with a reverse through a foul for a three-point play. Ben Sullivan had a look like, “Whoa!” He ended the quarter with a touchdown pass to a layup. He has 32. Rockets up 92-76. – 7:18 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
I’m watching Jabari Smith Jr. give James Wiseman the business. Goodness. – 7:17 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jabari Smith jr and Tari Eason are competing for the 2023 NBA Summer League MVP. High-level presence on both ends for the #Rockets forwards once again. #NBASummerLeague – 7:16 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Jalen Duren with a big dunk over Jabari Smith Jr. and he had something to say lol. – 7:02 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Duren dunks on Jabari Smith Jr. and says a few words. Smith points to the scoreboard. Rockets up 19. Duren has 9, Smith 25. – 7:02 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Ben Sullivan has included some 4/5 pick-and-rolls with Jabari Smith Jr. as a ball-handler. I hope this is something we’ll see in the regular season with Alperen Sengun as the screener. Jabari was probably the top post-entry passer on the team last season. #Rockets – 6:58 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jabari Smith in the first half:
23 points
5 rebounds
4 assists
1 block
1 steal
8-13 from the field
2-6 from 3-PT range
5-5 from the FT line
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets can probably shelve Jabari Smith Jr until training camp – 6:48 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
In his last four quarters of basketball, Jabari Smith Jr. has scored 52 points.
That’s more than the number of hours ago people were proclaiming him a bust. – 6:47 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Rockets 62, #Pistons 43.
Wiseman: 10 pts, 5 rebs
Ivey: 9 pts, 2 asts
Duren: 7 pts, 3 rebs
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 62, Pistons 53 at half. Jabari Smith Jr. with 23. – 6:47 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. with the rare teammate duo of Too Good To Be Here – 6:46 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jabari Smith (or, as he’s known in Middle Earth, Duren’s Bane) is up to 20 points – 6:43 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Stephen Silas has had a courtside view to the Jabari Smith Jr. show in the first half. The former #Rockets HC, now Detroit assistant coach, is sitting right next to the Pistons bench. – 6:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Rockets are up by 15. Jabari Smith is doing whatever he wants. – 6:42 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
18-5-4 half for Jabari Smith Jr. after his game-winner on Friday. Love that last runner and his shooting touch.. – 6:40 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
18-5-5 half for Jabari Smith Jr. after his game-winner on Friday. – 6:40 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jabari Smith might’ve done 1 or 2 ball handling drills this summer. Good grief. – 6:25 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jabari Smith:
15 points
4 rebounds
4 assists
1 block
5-8 from the field
1-3 from 3-PT range
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Rockets soph Jabari Smith Jr. is putting on a show as a point forward. Just put the finishing touches on a 15-point, 4-rebound, 4-assist, 1-block first quarter. It’s the kind of summer league performance you’d hope to see from a high lottery pick entering his second season. – 6:23 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jabari Smith Jr. in the first quarter: 15 points on 5-8 FG, 4 assists, 4 rebounds, one block – 6:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Not really sure how this only a seven-point game going into the 2Q. Each time I look up Houston is hitting a 3.
Jabari Smith with 15.
James Wiseman with 8p and 4r – 6:22 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. had a bad first half on Friday, but since then he’s been awesome. 15 pt 4 reb 4 ast in *first quarter* here vs. Detroit. – 6:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jabari Smith Jr. starting to look too good for summer league. Has 15p, 4r, 4a at the end of the first quarter. Not a bad encore for his 33 point, game-winning 3 Game 1. – 6:21 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Going back to SL Game 1, Jabari Smith Jr. has brought the ball up the floor after grabbing the defensive rebound. His dribble has been quick, often crossing halfcourt before his teammates. He also is not looking down while dribbling. Playing with so much confidence. It shows. – 6:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jabari Smith Jr. continues to show more off the dribble than through most of his rookie season. Not just attacking closeouts. Also, going after set defenses and getting to the rim. – 6:13 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Confident Jabari Smith is a fun watch. 5 points in the opening minutes of this one. – 6:08 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
We’ve reached the point in the game where Wiseman just took the ball the length of the floor and almost put Jabari Smith Jr. on a poster. – 6:08 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Wiseman just grabbed and went and almost ended Jabari Smith. Oh, my.
He talked about that being an emphasis for him this season. – 6:08 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Nice ball movement — Tari to Cam to Jabari Smith, who knocks down the triple. pic.twitter.com/hwQYNIXbp8 – 6:08 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Medical Issues dunks again – this time on a back cut pass from Jabari Smith. pic.twitter.com/Peeulel2kR – 6:06 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I actually want to see some Jalen Duren-Jabari Smith minutes, if it turns out that way for the matchup. – 6:01 PM
