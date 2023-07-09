Jeff Green's contract with Rockets includes team option, $3.2 million in likely bonuses

Michael Scotto: The Houston Rockets signed forward Jeff Green to a two-year, $16 million deal, which includes a non-guaranteed salary and team option for the 2024-25 season, along with $1.6 million in likely bonuses each season, league sources told @hoopshype.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Houston Rockets signed forward Jeff Green to a two-year, $16 million deal, which includes a non-guaranteed salary and team option for the 2024-25 season, along with $1.6 million in likely bonuses each season, league sources told @hoopshype. – 7:42 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
There’s not enough big of a whiteboard to break down the 5 team cap clearing trade that Houston (with help from Memphis, LAC, OKC and Atlanta) just finalized.
In the end, cap space goes to:
Fred VanVleet- $40.8M
Dillon Brooks- $18.5M (approx.)
Jeff Green- $8M
Jock Landale- $8M – 8:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets announce that Jeff Green has signed. The announcement notes that he has played with eight players — Durant, Garnett, Harden, James, O’Neal, Rose, Westbrook, Jokic — who have been MVP. It does not say who will be next. – 1:09 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Between:
Kevin Porter ($15.9 million)
Jeff Green ($8 million)
Jock Landale ($8 million)
Jae’Sean Tate ($6.5 million)
Aaron Holiday ($2 million)
The Houston Rockets have about $40.4 million in salary that they can package together in trades as soon as mid-December. – 12:25 PM
VanVleet looks forward to assisting in the Rockets’ promising young players’ development as Houston attempts to be competitive again after three losing seasons. “I think just coming in and setting the tone and just bringing a professional approach from day one, I think it’s going to be a whole total new feel with what they’ve had between myself and Ime and just some of the other veterans that we’ve added,” VanVleet said, referring to fellow free agent additions Dillon Brooks and Jeff Green. “The young guys have a lot of talent, and we just got to kind of mesh it and mold it the best we can to be able to build a winner.” -via ESPN / July 8, 2023
Alykhan Bijani: The Houston #Rockets announced they have signed free agent forward Jeff Green. -via Twitter @Rockets_Insider / July 7, 2023
Bobby Marks: Per sources, the Jeff Green contract in Houston is two years and a total of $16M. $8M cap hit in year 1 with the second year non-guaranteed. Green earned a total of $9M the last 2 years in Denver. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / July 7, 2023