Jerami Grant's new deal with Portland includes player option for the fifth year

Michael Scotto: Sources: Jerami Grant’s five-year, $160 million deal with the Portland Trail Blazers includes a player option for the fifth year, @hoopshype has learned. The deal was negotiated by Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Jerami Grant, fresh off of signing a new contract, making the rounds here at Thomas & Mack before Blazers/Spurs tipofff – 7:59 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Jason Quick: Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons among Blazers here to watch Summer League team play Spurs. -via Twitter @jwquick / July 9, 2023
Sean Highkin: The Blazers have officially announced the re-signing of Jerami Grant. -via Twitter @highkin / July 9, 2023
Another trade candidate to monitor down the line will be Jerami Grant, who agreed to a five-year, $160 million deal with the Blazers before the team received word that Lillard wanted out of Portland. Grant was expected to draw interest from several teams in free agency, including the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers before word got around the league that the 29-year-old forward would remain with Portland on a new blockbuster deal. Grant is in the prime of his career and doesn’t ideally fit Portland’s new timeline with its young core. -via HoopsHype / July 2, 2023