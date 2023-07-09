John Collins on trade to Jazz: I was excited to go to a place that I knew really wanted me

For John Collins, the trade talk is over. Finally. The power forward is now a member of the Utah Jazz after what seems like years of trade rumors. Collins spoke to the Jazz’s website on Sunday after being officially introduced. “I was excited going to a place that I knew really wanted me and was trying to have me in the organization,” Collins said. “You know, it’s always very nice to hear and know coming to a place that really wants you and wants you to excel here. “It’s a big sigh of relief knowing that all the talk and trade talks are over and can go to my new home and start a new home.”
Source: AJC Sports @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution
John Collins on trade to Jazz: ‘excited going to a place that I knew really wanted me’ ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 3:56 PM
John Collins is eager for a fresh start with the Utah Jazz. In his introductory news conference, the forward took responsibility for his statistical downturn, vowing to tighten up his game, while promising fans that he still has plenty to offer. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… pic.twitter.com/oVJbe2zVVO – 3:00 PM
John Collins said his finger is “just an injury that comes with playing basketball.”
“There’s always room for it to get better.”
But it sounds like it’s an ongoing thing. – 12:06 PM
I know some @UtahJazz fans are curious about what Paul Reed (and even John Collins) means for Taylor Hendricks.
I got this text from a draft expert on June 5 before he ever played for the Jazz.
Could wind up wrong, but I’m not sure early rotation minutes were ever realistic. pic.twitter.com/ovVclXU86V – 5:11 PM
Both the John Collins trade and FVV signing are now official. Doesn’t prevent a Siakam trade with Atlanta, but with the word that Siakam talks have quieted it doesn’t appear anyone should stay glued to their Twitter – 11:04 PM
The Hawks officially announced they have acquired Rudy Gay and a conditional second for John Collins. pic.twitter.com/lkF7QGPaxO – 8:32 PM
The @utahjazz have officially acquired John Collins in a trade with the @ATLHawks.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/ginpDF4SMw – 7:44 PM
Jazz have announced that the Jordan Clarkson renegotiation and extension is completed. Still no word yet on the John Collins trade being approved by the NBA. – 6:37 PM
Just a Friday reminder that with the John Collins trade (and Rockets/Atlanta) trade still not completed, and FVV signing still not official, Raps/Hawks still have time to add a Siakam trade to all of this. – 10:23 AM
Collins expects to bring his same brand of basketball to the Jazz. “I only know how to play one way,” Collins said. “If there’s one thing that coach was telling me yesterday, man the fans love a player who plays hard, plays with passion, loves the game, will dive on the floor, chase down blocks, take charges. I do all that. Outside of the skill stuff and all the basketball stuff, having heart is part of what I do.” -via Atlanta Journal-Constitution / July 9, 2023
The Atlanta Hawks have acquired forward Rudy Gay and a conditional 2026 second-round pick from the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward John Collins, it was announced today. The transaction creates a $25.3 million trade exception for Atlanta, currently the largest in the NBA. The exception can be used to acquire a player(s) in subsequent trades and will expire in a year. The 2026 conditional second round pick will be sent from Memphis to the Hawks if between 31 and 42. -via NBA.com / July 7, 2023
“Being able to create financial flexibility moving forward was a major priority for us. The added flexibility will give us greater optionality as we look at opportunities to improve our team,” said Hawks General Manager Landry Fields. -via NBA.com / July 7, 2023