Marcus Smart on getting traded from Celtics: 'I have cried'

Clutch Points: “I have cried because the special relationships I had with the guys. I grew up with Jaylen [Brown] and Jayson [Tatum], even Al [Horford]… When my mom passed away, they were there.” Marcus Smart on getting traded from the Celtics (via @grindcitymedia) pic.twitter.com/MtbK79XbR9
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Here is our first interview with MARCUS SMART (@smart_MS3). It will probably win sports emmy for best interview ever
📺 – youtu.be/A-QIpipz4Ls pic.twitter.com/bjw7g9cp7w – 11:33 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
An impromptu lecture on the value of the charge, a spot-on Tony Allen impression and a vibrating, beaming head coach. Marcus Smart gets off to a great Grizzlies start.
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 9:12 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
It hasn’t been the easiest year for Marcus Smart. His house flooded! He will always consider Boston his second home.
But now he welcomes a fresh start in Memphis, who is waiting with open arms. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 8:48 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Marcus Smart will challenge his teammates and play any role. Those two simple things could go a long way in Memphis.
“We got a great competitive group that needs more juice to get us to the next level, and that’s what Marcus is going to do for us.”
✍🏽: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 7:54 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Herrington: Marcus Smart is here to give the Grizzlies more ‘juice’ dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 7:53 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Marcus Smart is ready to build a relationship with Ja Morant 🤝
“I love to push guys to the limit. Especially a guy who’s great. I’ve done it over in Boston.”
(via @NBCSCeltics)
pic.twitter.com/gloi69zwZ4 – 6:58 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Taylor Jenkins practically vibrating with excitement about adding Marcus Smart, who was, unsurprisingly, deeply likable in his Grizzlies introduction. – 5:45 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Taylor Jenkins practically vibrating without excitement about adding Marcus Smart, who was, unsurprisingly, deeply likable in his Grizzlies introduction. – 5:42 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
During his Memphis Grizzlies intro presser, Marcus Smart delivered the most passionate speech I’ve ever heard about the value of taking charges. pic.twitter.com/GpJ6OH8fji – 5:41 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart of the Memphis #Grizzlies.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart, Memphis Grizzlies player pic.twitter.com/j0a3rKbDe2 – 5:41 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins on his reaction to getting Marcus Smart:
“Yes, let’s blanking go! I was fired up.” – 5:30 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Marcus Smart: “For me, as a competitor, I love to push guys to the limit. Especially a guy that’s great. I want to be able to have that same relationship with Ja.” – 5:23 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Marcus Smart said he wants to push Ja Morant to the limit because he knows he’s a great player and the team will need him to reach the ultimate goal. – 5:23 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Marcus Smart said he doesn’t know his locker room role just yet.
“I have to earn these guys trust first.” – 5:22 PM
Marcus Smart said he doesn’t know his locker room role just yet.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart on trade to Memphis Grizzlies: “Fresh start. A lot of things personally in my life this year have happened and it could just put you under, could put you in a dark place. My house flooded…So just for me, to start over and get back to the grind.” – 5:17 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart is keeping the hair green for now, but says it’ll go blue for his next cut. Big update out here in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/cTRWgA3hwc – 5:15 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins, Zach Kleiman and new guy Marcus Smart pic.twitter.com/8bjWajbU21 – 5:14 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I’m out here in the place called sin city sitting in a room with the AC on 65 because when I step foot outside, the heat gonna smack me harder than that security guard hit Britney Spears.
In about 2 hours, Marcus Smart will be introduced by the Grizzlies. Updates to follow. – 3:01 PM
I’m out here in the place called sin city sitting in a room with the AC on 65 because when I step foot outside, the heat gonna smack me harder than that security guard hit Britney Spears.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
My last on Marcus Smart, who made one of the wider impacts in Celtics history as his on-court play divided fans from day one until his departure last week: celticsblog.com/2023/7/7/23769… pic.twitter.com/WqwGKYJMCu – 10:04 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
First Marcus Smart, now Grant Williams. The Celtics will be “different” next season, that’s for sure.
📺: youtu.be/cvqhWtjPtCc
📷: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cel…
📷: open.spotify.com/episode/57n4Up…
⚡️by @FDSportsbook – 12:13 PM
Bobby Manning: Marcus Smart on comparison to Tony Allen: “People were sending it to me, the similarities … it’s funny, because when I first met Tony Allen, I was at the top 100 camp…we were playing 1 on 1…I stepped up, I got (Allen), don’t worry about it…I got the stop and the gym goes crazy.” -via Twitter @RealBobManning / July 7, 2023
Bobby Manning: Marcus Smart on Ja Morant: “Ja is a very special player … for us to do anything, we’re gonna need Ja, and need him to be the best he can be … I like to push guys to the limit … I did that in Boston with those guys … I want to have that same relationship with Ja.” -via Twitter @RealBobManning / July 7, 2023