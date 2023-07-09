PJ Washington to sign qualifying offer with Charlotte?

There has been some progress on a new contract for P.J. Washington in Charlotte, but there is still a gap between the sides. Washington would be willing to sign the qualifying offer, a source told Heavy Sports, if that gap can’t be bridged, and take his chances on unrestricted free agency in what should be a richer market in 2024.
Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com
Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Best remaining free agent? @hornets RFA PJ Washington.
Sources tell @HeavyOnSports that there is a significant gap between the team & Washington. He is prepared to sign team’s $8.5 million qualifying offer to become an unrestricted FA in 2024.
More:
heavy.com/sports/charlot… – 9:21 PM
Best remaining free agent? @hornets RFA PJ Washington.
Sources tell @HeavyOnSports that there is a significant gap between the team & Washington. He is prepared to sign team’s $8.5 million qualifying offer to become an unrestricted FA in 2024.
More:
heavy.com/sports/charlot… – 9:21 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
PJ Washington is in Las Vegas according to his Instagram. Could be there for social events, could be there for contract negotiations, who knows? – 7:19 AM
PJ Washington is in Las Vegas according to his Instagram. Could be there for social events, could be there for contract negotiations, who knows? – 7:19 AM
More on this storyline
Another factor, too, as a source pointed out: The Hornets could soon have a new owner once Michael Jordan’s shares in the team are transferred to the group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall. Having just dropped $3 billion to get the Hornets, they figure to be more willing to spend for an up-and-coming 25-year old like Washington. -via Heavy.com / July 9, 2023
Michael Scotto: The Hornets are strongly considering an offer sheet to Celtics restricted free agent Grant Williams, sources told @hoopshype . Williams has also received interest from the Mavericks. Charlotte is also in discussions with its restricted free agent PJ Washington on a possible deal. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / July 1, 2023
PJ Washington’s qualifying offer is $8.48 million and Maledon’s stands at $1.8 million. Washington is seeking a big payday and, per league sources, could have a few suitors once free agency tips off. -via Charlotte Observer / June 29, 2023