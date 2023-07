Sean Marks on Ben Simmons: The hope is that he returns to that All-Star level of play

But though he has pulled out of that tournament, he’s back on the court working out, in constant contact with the Nets and progressing toward a healthy start to training camp at the beginning of October. “We’ve had contact for sure. All of our guys have been locked-in, really keeping us informed. … I’m looking forward to a healthy Ben Simmons and coaching him,” Vaughn said Friday, when he watched the Nets’ 101-97 Summer League loss to the Cavaliers. “I’m not going to get into any dates or anything. My expectation is I look forward to coaching him healthy and our entire group being able to start the year together and go through training camp together. Those things are important for our group.” -via New York Post / July 8, 2023