Sean Marks on Ben Simmons: The hope is that he returns to that All-Star level of play

Erik Slater: Sean Marks on expectations for Ben Simmons next season: “I think the hope is that he returns to that (All-Star) level of play. I mean, if he was 35 years old, I wouldn’t honestly be able to tell you that. But I think knowing that he’s mid-20s and he has still hopefully not reached his prime, we’ve gotta make sure he can get back out there and get back to that form. And hopefully we see we see his game even evolve past that. But health is going to be the key to him.”
Sean Marks on the Nets’ roster and timeline:
Sean Marks on the Nets’ roster and timeline:
Sean Marks on expectations for Ben Simmons next season:
Sean Marks on Ben Simmons’ progress: “He’s not doing 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 yet. I was down there two weeks ago w/ him & training staff and saw the progress. Happy to report he’s in a great physical shape & also mentally. He’s rearing and champing at the bit to get out there.” #Nets – 8:35 PM
Sean Marks said Ben Simmons is not playing 3v3 or 5v5 yet:
Sean Marks and Spencer Dinwiddie are here sitting together ahead of the Nets’ second Summer League game. – 5:21 PM
Nets notes from Summer League: Jacque Vaughn gives Ben Simmons injury update following FIBA World Cup withdrawal clutchpoints.com/nets-news-ben-… – 11:09 AM
#Nets expect Ben Simmons to be healthy for training camp: ‘No setbacks’ nypost.com/2023/07/08/net… via @nypostsports – 2:16 AM
Jacque Vaughn on whether Ben Simmons is doing 5v5, contact drills:
Jacque Vaughn talked to Ben Simmons a few days ago about his progress. Without giving specific details, he said. “My expectation is I look forward to coaching him healthy and our entire group being able to start the year together and go through training camp together. – 10:02 PM
Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons’ offseason progress: “My expectation is I look forward to coaching him healthy and our entire group being able to start the year together and go through training camp together. Those things are important for our group.” #Nets – 10:00 PM
Brian Lewis: Marks on Ben Simmons not playing in the #FIBA World Cup: “This particular summer he just ran out of time. It just wasn’t the right thing to do to put him out there without playing and rushing it….This was made in Brooklyn’s best interest and Ben’s longterm health.” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / July 9, 2023
Stefan Bondy: Sean Marks said Ben Simmons is not yet playing 3 on 3 or 5 on 5. Still, the hope is Simmons is ready “very, very soon.” Simmons hasn’t played since Feb. 15. -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / July 9, 2023
But though he has pulled out of that tournament, he’s back on the court working out, in constant contact with the Nets and progressing toward a healthy start to training camp at the beginning of October. “We’ve had contact for sure. All of our guys have been locked-in, really keeping us informed. … I’m looking forward to a healthy Ben Simmons and coaching him,” Vaughn said Friday, when he watched the Nets’ 101-97 Summer League loss to the Cavaliers. “I’m not going to get into any dates or anything. My expectation is I look forward to coaching him healthy and our entire group being able to start the year together and go through training camp together. Those things are important for our group.” -via New York Post / July 8, 2023