Blazers GM on Damian Lillard trade request saga: If it takes months, it takes months

Ben Golliver: Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin says “patience” will be a top priority in Damian Lillard trade request saga: “If it takes months, it takes months.”
Source: Twitter @BenGolliver
Source: Twitter @BenGolliver
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups: “I have a very, very close relationship with Dame. He’s in a spot right now where he has to make decisions for what’s best for his career and his life. Those decisions aren’t only about basketball.” – 4:04 PM
Chauncey Billups: “I have a very, very close relationship with Dame. He’s in a spot right now where he has to make decisions for what’s best for his career and his life. Those decisions aren’t only about basketball.” – 4:04 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Matisse Thybulle on his situation given he and Damian Lillard share an agent: “My agent made it clear to me that Dame in Portland and Matisse in Portland are two very separate situations. I took his word for it and didn’t give it much more thought.” – 4:03 PM
Matisse Thybulle on his situation given he and Damian Lillard share an agent: “My agent made it clear to me that Dame in Portland and Matisse in Portland are two very separate situations. I took his word for it and didn’t give it much more thought.” – 4:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Blazers GM Joe Cronin on Damian Lillard’s request to be traded to Heat: “As a team, you always hope that you have more options. To have limited options like that, I wouldn’t call it frustrating but it prevents you from perhaps getting the best return.” – 4:01 PM
Blazers GM Joe Cronin on Damian Lillard’s request to be traded to Heat: “As a team, you always hope that you have more options. To have limited options like that, I wouldn’t call it frustrating but it prevents you from perhaps getting the best return.” – 4:01 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Blazers GM Joe Cronin tells reporters on a Damian Lillard trade: “If it takes months, it takes months.” – 3:56 PM
Blazers GM Joe Cronin tells reporters on a Damian Lillard trade: “If it takes months, it takes months.” – 3:56 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin says “patience” will be a top priority in Damian Lillard trade request saga: “If it takes months, it takes months.” – 3:54 PM
Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin says “patience” will be a top priority in Damian Lillard trade request saga: “If it takes months, it takes months.” – 3:54 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Blazers GM Joe Cronin on the Damian Lillard trade request: “If it takes months, it takes months.” – 3:53 PM
Blazers GM Joe Cronin on the Damian Lillard trade request: “If it takes months, it takes months.” – 3:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Cronin on Lillard trade direction, “We have to find the right deal and do what’s best for us.” – 3:50 PM
Cronin on Lillard trade direction, “We have to find the right deal and do what’s best for us.” – 3:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Portland GM Joe Cronin on Lillard trade goal, “In any deal, the goal is to come out with the best outcome. It could be more of a win-now player. It could be a young player and picks. It could be just picks. There’s no set parameters.” – 3:49 PM
Portland GM Joe Cronin on Lillard trade goal, “In any deal, the goal is to come out with the best outcome. It could be more of a win-now player. It could be a young player and picks. It could be just picks. There’s no set parameters.” – 3:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin addresses what happened to idea of building around Damian Lillard, who has requested a trade. #NBA2KSummerLeague #RipCity pic.twitter.com/CVzD9srZkz – 3:47 PM
Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin addresses what happened to idea of building around Damian Lillard, who has requested a trade. #NBA2KSummerLeague #RipCity pic.twitter.com/CVzD9srZkz – 3:47 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
“Dame’s obviously a very important person and player to us. What the rest of his career looks like matters to us… At the same time, we have to do what is best for us.” — Joe Cronin – 3:47 PM
“Dame’s obviously a very important person and player to us. What the rest of his career looks like matters to us… At the same time, we have to do what is best for us.” — Joe Cronin – 3:47 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin: “What the rest of [Dame]’s career looks like matters for us. At the same time, we have to find the right deal and do what’s best for us.” – 3:47 PM
Joe Cronin: “What the rest of [Dame]’s career looks like matters for us. At the same time, we have to find the right deal and do what’s best for us.” – 3:47 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Blazers GM Joe Cronin was asked if he has spoken to Damian Lillard since the trade request.
“No.” – 3:45 PM
Blazers GM Joe Cronin was asked if he has spoken to Damian Lillard since the trade request.
“No.” – 3:45 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Joe Cronin says the team remains open-minded about keeping Damian Lillard. – 3:43 PM
Joe Cronin says the team remains open-minded about keeping Damian Lillard. – 3:43 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin: “I can see why Dame would look at it and see why this isn’t a win-now opportunity. From that standpoint, I understand it and respect it.” – 3:43 PM
Joe Cronin: “I can see why Dame would look at it and see why this isn’t a win-now opportunity. From that standpoint, I understand it and respect it.” – 3:43 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Joe Cronin says he has not spoken with Damian Lillard since the trade request. – 3:41 PM
Joe Cronin says he has not spoken with Damian Lillard since the trade request. – 3:41 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin says he has not spoken to Damian Lillard since the trade request and there has not been any meaningful movement on trade talks. – 3:41 PM
Joe Cronin says he has not spoken to Damian Lillard since the trade request and there has not been any meaningful movement on trade talks. – 3:41 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
There are multiple teams interested in trading a first-round pick for Tyler Herro to help facilitate Damian Lillard ending up on the Heat, per @ShamsCharania on @PatMcAfeeShow.
The Nets and Spurs have previously been linked to Herro in potential trade discussions. pic.twitter.com/ttmFzYe4eM – 1:23 PM
There are multiple teams interested in trading a first-round pick for Tyler Herro to help facilitate Damian Lillard ending up on the Heat, per @ShamsCharania on @PatMcAfeeShow.
The Nets and Spurs have previously been linked to Herro in potential trade discussions. pic.twitter.com/ttmFzYe4eM – 1:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat shopping on hold amid Lillard wait, with familiar faces still out there sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/10/hea… – 12:23 PM
Heat shopping on hold amid Lillard wait, with familiar faces still out there sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/10/hea… – 12:23 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New “Burning Qs” mailbag. Answering questions about Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro and other free agents. allucanheat.com/2023/07/10/mia… – 12:01 PM
New “Burning Qs” mailbag. Answering questions about Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro and other free agents. allucanheat.com/2023/07/10/mia… – 12:01 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin is expected to speak to reporters in Las Vegas today for the first time since Damian Lillard’s trade request. – 11:33 AM
Joe Cronin is expected to speak to reporters in Las Vegas today for the first time since Damian Lillard’s trade request. – 11:33 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat shopping on hold amid Damian Lillard wait, with familiar faces still out there. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/10/hea… With Josh Richardson already back, Heat in position to continue with reunion tour. – 9:04 AM
Heat shopping on hold amid Damian Lillard wait, with familiar faces still out there. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/10/hea… With Josh Richardson already back, Heat in position to continue with reunion tour. – 9:04 AM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
“Always Team @Dame_Lillard, first”
^^^@ginamarina
Get to know this wonderful and talented Blazers superfan, Gina who is never parting ways with her Dame sweater — koin.com/sports/blazers… – 10:58 PM
“Always Team @Dame_Lillard, first”
^^^@ginamarina
Get to know this wonderful and talented Blazers superfan, Gina who is never parting ways with her Dame sweater — koin.com/sports/blazers… – 10:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier (with Jaquez comment added) — Potential trade components doing Vegas the hard way, as Heat wait to roll dice with Lillard. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/09/pot… – 5:25 PM
From earlier (with Jaquez comment added) — Potential trade components doing Vegas the hard way, as Heat wait to roll dice with Lillard. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/09/pot… – 5:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Damian Lillard waiting game creating a Heat offseason strain? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/09/ask… – 5:23 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Damian Lillard waiting game creating a Heat offseason strain? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/09/ask… – 5:23 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
New from VEGAS — knocked out an impromptu pod w/ @highkin on a trade idea I can’t shake…Brown remains w/o an extension, so could a Lillard trade still happen?
Full @TheGardenReport: youtu.be/VM4LQNbO7fE pic.twitter.com/YN05An4UiH – 5:07 PM
New from VEGAS — knocked out an impromptu pod w/ @highkin on a trade idea I can’t shake…Brown remains w/o an extension, so could a Lillard trade still happen?
Full @TheGardenReport: youtu.be/VM4LQNbO7fE pic.twitter.com/YN05An4UiH – 5:07 PM
More on this storyline
Sean Highkin: Joe Cronin: “I don’t feel that I did everything I could because I didn’t get done what I needed to get done. In that sense, I do feel like I failed Dame. Our goal was to win now as quickly as possible. If he didn’t feel that way, it was a failure on my end. -via Twitter @highkin / July 10, 2023
Ira Winderman: Blazers GM Joe Cronin declines to comment on whether he has had contact with the Heat. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / July 10, 2023
Sean Highkin: Joe Cronin: “Building around Dame has always been the goal, even through the draft. The difficulty we ran into was finding the right deals. We kept scouring the market looking for more win-now players, and those players just weren’t available.” -via Twitter @highkin / July 10, 2023