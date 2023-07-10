Celtics, Jaylen Brown making progress on contract extension

One of the crucial questions floating around summer league has been why Jaylen Brown hasn’t completed his extension yet. On July 4, The Athletic reported the Celtics and Brown’s camp were expected to pick up talks at summer league. League sources told The Athletic that has gone as expected so far, with the two sides starting to make progress and likely moving closer to an agreement over the coming week.
Source: Jared Weiss @ The Athletic
Bill Simmons regrets that his Celtics didn’t push for a Jaylen Brown for Jabari Smith Jr and #4 pick trade. pic.twitter.com/dBugWp5aup – 11:22 AM
Jaylen Brown’s brother, Quenton, is sitting amongst the #Celtics contingent watching the summer league game against the #Wizards – 7:59 PM
But the Celtics are not shopping their All-NBA forward. They do not intend to make a low-ball offer to him. There have just been other matters for Jaylen Brown’s camp and the Celtics to handle first. Sure, there will be some negotiations regarding incentives, but league sources continue to insist that Brown and the Celtics will eventually agree on a super-max deal. Sources said the sides are expected to talk during the Las Vegas summer league, which begins Friday. -via Boston Globe / July 6, 2023
While discussing the current state of the potential extension on SportsCenter, Windhorst offered some insight into what he called a “fragile” deal. When all is said and done, the ESPN analyst believes the two sides will come to terms but made an interesting note on Boston’s side of things. “The side are talking, this is obviously a very important, fragile deal. I know that there’s interest in both sides to get something done. I would expect it to head in that direction.” “The one thing to point out: if Jaylen Brown does extend on this deal, he cannot be traded for a year. For any deal at all. He’s prohibited from being traded. So the Celtics probably want to make sure all their business is locked down before going into this.” -via Sports Illustrated / July 4, 2023