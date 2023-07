Celtics, Jaylen Brown making progress on contract extension

While discussing the current state of the potential extension on SportsCenter, Windhorst offered some insight into what he called a “fragile” deal. When all is said and done, the ESPN analyst believes the two sides will come to terms but made an interesting note on Boston’s side of things. “The side are talking, this is obviously a very important, fragile deal. I know that there’s interest in both sides to get something done. I would expect it to head in that direction.” “The one thing to point out: if Jaylen Brown does extend on this deal, he cannot be traded for a year. For any deal at all. He’s prohibited from being traded. So the Celtics probably want to make sure all their business is locked down before going into this.” -via Sports Illustrated / July 4, 2023