Domantas Sabonis' new deal with Kings includes $13 million in bonus incentives

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Sacramento Kings signed three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis to a contract renegotiation and extension worth $216.6 million, which includes $203.6 million fully guaranteed and $13 million in bonus incentives, @hoopshype has learned. – 5:24 PM
Sources: The Sacramento Kings signed three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis to a contract renegotiation and extension worth $216.6 million, which includes $203.6 million fully guaranteed and $13 million in bonus incentives, @hoopshype has learned. – 5:24 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀Full details of new NBA in-season tournament.
🏀Kings draw West Group C.
🏀Chris Duarte speaks on relationship with Domantas Sabonis.
💻youtu.be/dk_vPMtWNLw
🎙️bit.ly/LOKPODS pic.twitter.com/YvJlZCseso – 9:58 PM
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀Full details of new NBA in-season tournament.
🏀Kings draw West Group C.
🏀Chris Duarte speaks on relationship with Domantas Sabonis.
💻youtu.be/dk_vPMtWNLw
🎙️bit.ly/LOKPODS pic.twitter.com/YvJlZCseso – 9:58 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The newest member of the Kings, Chris Duarte, talks about the surprise of being traded from the Pacers to Sacramento, his relationship with Domantas Sabonis, his ankle injury plaguing last season and the impact he can have on his new team. pic.twitter.com/5Hl6mvJmQE – 6:00 PM
The newest member of the Kings, Chris Duarte, talks about the surprise of being traded from the Pacers to Sacramento, his relationship with Domantas Sabonis, his ankle injury plaguing last season and the impact he can have on his new team. pic.twitter.com/5Hl6mvJmQE – 6:00 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
New Kings guard @C_Duarte5 talks about the trade to Sacramento, his relationship with Sabonis and what he hopes to bring to Sacramento.
youtu.be/xp3bJMI9kQU pic.twitter.com/DnvFfxFSQ3 – 5:44 PM
New Kings guard @C_Duarte5 talks about the trade to Sacramento, his relationship with Sabonis and what he hopes to bring to Sacramento.
youtu.be/xp3bJMI9kQU pic.twitter.com/DnvFfxFSQ3 – 5:44 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀Back from vacation!
🏀The Kings are having a sneaky-great offseason!
🏀Don’t miss the significance of the Domantas Sabonis contract extension.
💻youtu.be/rm5Lm75fLcU
🎙️bit.ly/LOKPODS pic.twitter.com/YWtMdB0sxf – 1:25 AM
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀Back from vacation!
🏀The Kings are having a sneaky-great offseason!
🏀Don’t miss the significance of the Domantas Sabonis contract extension.
💻youtu.be/rm5Lm75fLcU
🎙️bit.ly/LOKPODS pic.twitter.com/YWtMdB0sxf – 1:25 AM
More on this storyline
The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team renegotiated the contract of center Domantas Sabonis and signed him to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Sabonis averaged 19.1 points (61.5 FG%), 12.3 rebounds and a career and team-best 7.3 assists per game in 79 games (all starts) during the 2022-23 season. An All-NBA Third Team selection, Sabonis was one of two NBA players to average at least 15.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 60.0% or better from the field in 2022-23. He led the NBA in double-doubles (65) and ranked first in total rebounds (973) and rebounds per game. Among league leaders, Sabonis was second in triple-doubles (14) and fifth in total assists (573). In 94 career games (all starts) with Sacramento, Sabonis has averaged 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. A three-time All-Star, Sabonis was selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga by the Orlando Magic. -via NBA.com / July 7, 2023
Jason Anderson: League source confirms to The Sacramento Bee: Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis has agreed to a contract renegotiation and extension worth a total of $217 million over five years. I’m told there are no team or player options. Massive deal that is good for both sides. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / July 1, 2023
Bobby Marks: The second time in six months that a player contract was renegotiated with cap space and extended. Myles Turner inked a new deal in Jan. Prior to that was Robert Covington in 2017. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / July 1, 2023