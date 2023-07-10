Fred VanVleet will have a 15 percent trade kicker in his new contract

Michael Scotto: Sources: The Houston Rockets signed guard Fred VanVleet to a three-year, $128.5 million deal, which includes a team option for the 2025-26 season and a 15 percent trade kicker, @hoopshype has learned.
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Houston Rockets signed guard Fred VanVleet to a three-year, $128.5 million deal, which includes a team option for the 2025-26 season and a 15 percent trade kicker, @hoopshype has learned. – 5:32 PM
Sources: The Houston Rockets signed guard Fred VanVleet to a three-year, $128.5 million deal, which includes a team option for the 2025-26 season and a 15 percent trade kicker, @hoopshype has learned. – 5:32 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jabari Smith on what addition of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks bring to the Rockets:
“Just their minds. Fred VanVleet is a champion. Dillon Brooks has been deep in the playoffs. He’s won a lot of games. Just their experience of playing at the highest levels and what they’ve… – 7:37 PM
Jabari Smith on what addition of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks bring to the Rockets:
“Just their minds. Fred VanVleet is a champion. Dillon Brooks has been deep in the playoffs. He’s won a lot of games. Just their experience of playing at the highest levels and what they’ve… – 7:37 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jabari Smith Jr. hopes to learn a lot from a “champion” in Fred VanVleet and an experienced player like Dillon Brooks.
“Who wouldn’t want that on their team? It’s good to have them with us and hopefully we can learn from them and they can help us turn this thing around.” pic.twitter.com/fUbdIm2cyX – 7:35 PM
Jabari Smith Jr. hopes to learn a lot from a “champion” in Fred VanVleet and an experienced player like Dillon Brooks.
“Who wouldn’t want that on their team? It’s good to have them with us and hopefully we can learn from them and they can help us turn this thing around.” pic.twitter.com/fUbdIm2cyX – 7:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Fred VanVleet back in the front row for the Rockets’ second game, sitting between Ime Udoka and Rafael Stone. They must have bought their tickets together. – 6:17 PM
Fred VanVleet back in the front row for the Rockets’ second game, sitting between Ime Udoka and Rafael Stone. They must have bought their tickets together. – 6:17 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Dillon Brooks, unplugged on @TheAthletic
▪️Why he’s ecstatic about Tari Eason
▪️Aligning with Ime Udoka + early conversations with the young core
▪️Bringing “contagious defensive energy”
▪️The VanVleet effect, scheming with Sengun + much more.
theathletic.com/4676721/2023/0… – 9:06 AM
Dillon Brooks, unplugged on @TheAthletic
▪️Why he’s ecstatic about Tari Eason
▪️Aligning with Ime Udoka + early conversations with the young core
▪️Bringing “contagious defensive energy”
▪️The VanVleet effect, scheming with Sengun + much more.
theathletic.com/4676721/2023/0… – 9:06 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
There’s not enough big of a whiteboard to break down the 5 team cap clearing trade that Houston (with help from Memphis, LAC, OKC and Atlanta) just finalized.
In the end, cap space goes to:
Fred VanVleet- $40.8M
Dillon Brooks- $18.5M (approx.)
Jeff Green- $8M
Jock Landale- $8M – 8:35 PM
There’s not enough big of a whiteboard to break down the 5 team cap clearing trade that Houston (with help from Memphis, LAC, OKC and Atlanta) just finalized.
In the end, cap space goes to:
Fred VanVleet- $40.8M
Dillon Brooks- $18.5M (approx.)
Jeff Green- $8M
Jock Landale- $8M – 8:35 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Stone on Fred VanVleet:
“He’s someone that has really flourished off the ball, is a really talented 3-point shooter, and someone who has been truly excellent defensively. With Fred we feel like we’re really lucky we got somebody that really has a bunch of strengths and no… – 8:08 PM
Stone on Fred VanVleet:
“He’s someone that has really flourished off the ball, is a really talented 3-point shooter, and someone who has been truly excellent defensively. With Fred we feel like we’re really lucky we got somebody that really has a bunch of strengths and no… – 8:08 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rafael Stone: “We really wanted to add veteran players who still fit our timeline and knew how to win. And we think we accomplish that.”
The “timeline” part of this quote is interesting to me because it clearly alludes to choosing FVV over Harden.
houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… – 8:05 PM
Rafael Stone: “We really wanted to add veteran players who still fit our timeline and knew how to win. And we think we accomplish that.”
The “timeline” part of this quote is interesting to me because it clearly alludes to choosing FVV over Harden.
houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… – 8:05 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
$130M man Fred VanVleet: I know people are crazy about the number. … I know it’s a shock factor with the narrative that I have around me as an undrafted guy, but I’m going to work every day to make sure I prove every penny.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:19 PM
$130M man Fred VanVleet: I know people are crazy about the number. … I know it’s a shock factor with the narrative that I have around me as an undrafted guy, but I’m going to work every day to make sure I prove every penny.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:19 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
ICYMI yesterday:
The @HoustonRockets had interest in reuniting with James Harden, but sources say new coach Ime Udoka stepped in and altered the club’s course.
Some pros and cons on Harden, but NBA execs see FA signee Fred VanVleet as better fit.
bit.ly/3O3skkp – 1:00 PM
ICYMI yesterday:
The @HoustonRockets had interest in reuniting with James Harden, but sources say new coach Ime Udoka stepped in and altered the club’s course.
Some pros and cons on Harden, but NBA execs see FA signee Fred VanVleet as better fit.
bit.ly/3O3skkp – 1:00 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Can’t understate how much more efficient Houston’s half court offense will be in lineups with Amen Thompson being deployed as an additional ball handler alongside VanVleet and/or Sengun.
The vision paired with that size opens a myriad of options.
theathletic.com/4675542/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/rfRZIa6b0Z – 12:02 PM
Can’t understate how much more efficient Houston’s half court offense will be in lineups with Amen Thompson being deployed as an additional ball handler alongside VanVleet and/or Sengun.
The vision paired with that size opens a myriad of options.
theathletic.com/4675542/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/rfRZIa6b0Z – 12:02 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Fred VanVleet reflects on the journey from undrafted to Rockets’ top priority in free agency. “It just feels good to be wanted.” houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 11:01 AM
Fred VanVleet reflects on the journey from undrafted to Rockets’ top priority in free agency. “It just feels good to be wanted.” houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 11:01 AM
Tim Chisholm @timpchisholm
Both the John Collins trade and FVV signing are now official. Doesn’t prevent a Siakam trade with Atlanta, but with the word that Siakam talks have quieted it doesn’t appear anyone should stay glued to their Twitter – 11:04 PM
Both the John Collins trade and FVV signing are now official. Doesn’t prevent a Siakam trade with Atlanta, but with the word that Siakam talks have quieted it doesn’t appear anyone should stay glued to their Twitter – 11:04 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
$130 million man Fred VanVleet, who pointed out he was a backup PG during his rookie summer league: “I’m gonna work to prove I’m worth every penny.” – 9:31 PM
$130 million man Fred VanVleet, who pointed out he was a backup PG during his rookie summer league: “I’m gonna work to prove I’m worth every penny.” – 9:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Fred VanVleet chatting it up with Ime Udoka pic.twitter.com/D3SdNFBen9 – 8:11 PM
Fred VanVleet chatting it up with Ime Udoka pic.twitter.com/D3SdNFBen9 – 8:11 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I get it: FVV is great. But I just hate that Houston’s blocked Amen Thompson’s path to the starting point guard spot for either three years, barring a trade – 7:27 PM
I get it: FVV is great. But I just hate that Houston’s blocked Amen Thompson’s path to the starting point guard spot for either three years, barring a trade – 7:27 PM
More on this storyline
My read is that the Raptors, in the wake of Fred VanVleet’s free agent departure to Houston, are eager to give even more runway to Scottie Barnes and O.G. Anunoby to expand their offensive purview under new coach Darko Rajaković. Barnes and Anunoby are 21 and 25; VanVleet and Siakam are both 29. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 10, 2023
Do you agree with the notion VanVleet will be able to get you more efficient shots? Your 3-point percentage slipped last season, but how does playing with someone like VanVleet aid your effectiveness and efficiency? Dillon Brooks: Yeah, for sure. He finds ways to get guys open shots and I just gotta start knocking them down, that’s all. I can’t wait to play with Fred. He’s a crafty guard, loves to find his teammates, but ultimately can find a way to score, too. I can’t wait to play him and our games mix well. -via The Athletic / July 9, 2023
Fred VanVleet is fired up to be joining the Rockets … telling TMZ Sports that after spending the past seven seasons in Toronto, he’s “looking forward” to the new sitch!! The All-Star guard explained his excitement to us over his new 3-year, $130 million contract with Houston while he was out getting some shopping done on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills this week. While he obviously loved his time with the Raptors (the guy, after all, won a championship and made his first-ever All-Star team in Toronto), he did admit he’s eager to get everything going in H-Town. -via TMZ.com / July 9, 2023