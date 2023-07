Isaiah Stewart agrees to four-year extension with Pistons

MassLive.com reported on Thursday that the Boston Celtics have been and will continue to be active in trade talks throughout the offseason. One of the names the Celtics called to inquire about was Isaiah Stewart, according to those league sources. Other teams, too, have called the Pistons about the soon-to-be fourth-year big man. When Detroit got Stewart in the 2021 NBA Draft, rivals teams called to try and get the Pistons to trade him. He is valued around the league due to his defensive versatility and potential as a frontcourt floor spacer. -via The Athletic / June 16, 2023