Isaiah Stewart agrees to four-year extension with Pistons

Adrian Wojnarowski: Detroit Pistons F/C Isaiah Stewart has agreed on a four-year, $64 million rookie contract extension, his agent Drew Gross of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. Stewart gets the first non-maximum extension for the 2020 draft class. pic.twitter.com/9a2W7tLj23
Source: Twitter @wojespn

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New story: #Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart has agreed to a four-year extension worth $64 million, tying him to the franchise through the 2027-28 season.
Stewart averaged career-highs last season with 11.3 points and 8.1 rebounds. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n…10:54 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Can confirm that Isaiah Stewart has agreed to a four-year extension with the #Pistons worth $64 million. The first three years are guaranteed and the fourth is a team option, per a league source. – 10:05 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Can confirm Isaiah Stewart extension. Beef Stew becomes the first player drafted by DET to sign a second contract with team since Andre Drummond. Stewart is seen as the heart and soul of the rebuild, a versatile defender and blossoming floor spacer.
theathletic.com/2394021/2021/0…10:02 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Isaiah Stewart has agreed to a 4-year, $64 million rookie contract extension with the Pistons, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/I3NnRzmzAU10:01 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Isaiah Stewart landing a four-year, $64 million extension with the Pistons espn.com/nba/story/_/id…9:59 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Can confirm that Isaiah Stewart has signed a four-year, $64 million extension with the Pistons. @wojespn first. – 9:56 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons veterans Cade Cunningham, Monte Morris, Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart, Alec Burks and Marvin Bagley are here at Summer League. – 6:13 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons in attendance: Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Monte Morris, Isaiah Stewart, Alec Burks and Marvin Bagley III. – 6:09 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Pistons players sitting sideline for today’s summer league opener: Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley III. – 6:29 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade, Isaiah Stewart and @AshtonDaTrainer are sitting courtside pic.twitter.com/Zo8n1mcAU15:31 PM

MassLive.com reported on Thursday that the Boston Celtics have been and will continue to be active in trade talks throughout the offseason. One of the names the Celtics called to inquire about was Isaiah Stewart, according to those league sources. Other teams, too, have called the Pistons about the soon-to-be fourth-year big man. When Detroit got Stewart in the 2021 NBA Draft, rivals teams called to try and get the Pistons to trade him. He is valued around the league due to his defensive versatility and potential as a frontcourt floor spacer. -via The Athletic / June 16, 2023
James Edwards: Heard the Celtics — and others — made calls to Detroit asking about Isaiah Stewart. I don’t see the Pistons moving Beef Stew. At all. A lot of teams called Detroit during the 2021 Draft when it landed Stewart. He’s viewed well around the league. -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / June 15, 2023

