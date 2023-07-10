Joe Cronin: No meaningful movement yet on Damian Lillard trade talks

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Blazers’ GM addresses Lillard desire to be dealt to Heat, discusses parameters, says process could take months, ‘It’s complicated’ sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/10/bla… Joe Cronin, “That obviously is the place he wants to be and makes sense for him.” – 4:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Blazers GM Joe Cronin says there has not been meaningful movement on trade talks and they’re willing to wait months to make a Damian Lillard trade. Where things stand and what it all means for two of the Heat’s young players in summer league miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Blazers GM Joe Cronin says there has not been meaningful movement on trade talks and they’re willing to wait weeks to make a Damian Lillard trade. Where things stand and what it all means for two of the Heat’s young players in summer league miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:45 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Blazers GM on Lillard trade talks: “If it takes months, it takes months” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joe Cronin on seeing where Damian Lillard is coming from in terms of looking for a more win-now situation than where Portland sits now, and how things got to this point: “It wasn’t necessarily intentional, it was just doing what was best for this team.” pic.twitter.com/XqkLyRp12p – 4:37 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joe Cronin said he has not spoken to Damian Lillard since he made his trade request on July 1. – 4:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joe Cronin said that while he was looking to try to upgrade the roster over the past 18 months, the best moves at the draft the past two years was to take Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson instead of trades.
He adds they, & Anfernee Simons, will be win-now players “very soon.” – 4:11 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin: “Our goal is to win. We have a really high talent base. Our goal is to keep pushing forward.” – 4:09 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Blazers GM Joe Cronin: “We’re going to be patient. We’re going to do what’s best for our team. We’re going to see how this lands. And if it takes months, it takes months.”
Cronin says a deal that makes everyone happy often requires a list of more than one preferred destination. – 4:06 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups: “I have a very, very close relationship with Dame. He’s in a spot right now where he has to make decisions for what’s best for his career and his life. Those decisions aren’t only about basketball.” – 4:04 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Blazers GM Joe Cronin tells reporters on a Damian Lillard trade: “If it takes months, it takes months.” – 3:56 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin: “I don’t feel that I did everything I could because I didn’t get done what I needed to get done. In that sense, I do feel like I failed Dame. Our goal was to win now as quickly as possible. If he didn’t feel that way, it was a failure on my end. – 3:54 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin says “patience” will be a top priority in Damian Lillard trade request saga: “If it takes months, it takes months.” – 3:54 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Blazers GM Joe Cronin on the Damian Lillard trade request: “If it takes months, it takes months.” – 3:53 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin: “We’re going to be patient. If it takes months, it takes months.” – 3:53 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
“We’re going to be patient, we’re going to do what’s best for our team…. And if it takes months, it takes months.” — Joe Cronin – 3:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Cronin on Lillard trade direction, “We have to find the right deal and do what’s best for us.” – 3:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Portland GM Joe Cronin on Lillard trade goal, “In any deal, the goal is to come out with the best outcome. It could be more of a win-now player. It could be a young player and picks. It could be just picks. There’s no set parameters.” – 3:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin addresses what happened to idea of building around Damian Lillard, who has requested a trade. #NBA2KSummerLeague #RipCity pic.twitter.com/CVzD9srZkz – 3:47 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
“Dame’s obviously a very important person and player to us. What the rest of his career looks like matters to us… At the same time, we have to do what is best for us.” — Joe Cronin – 3:47 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin: “What the rest of [Dame]’s career looks like matters for us. At the same time, we have to find the right deal and do what’s best for us.” – 3:47 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin: “What I will say about Shaedon, Scoot and Anfernee is that they’re going to be ‘win-now’ players very, very soon.” – 3:46 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Blazers GM Joe Cronin was asked if he has spoken to Damian Lillard since the trade request.
“No.” – 3:45 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin: “In any deal, the goal is to come out with the best outcome. It could be more of a win-now player. It could be a young player and picks. It could be just picks. There’s no set parameters.” – 3:44 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
“In any deal, the goal is to come out with the best outcome… For us, it’s about how we can maximize the return.” — Joe Cronin – 3:44 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Joe Cronin says the team remains open-minded about keeping Damian Lillard. – 3:43 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin: “I can see why Dame would look at it and see why this isn’t a win-now opportunity. From that standpoint, I understand it and respect it.” – 3:43 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin: “Building around Dame has always been the goal, even through the draft. The difficulty we ran into was finding the right deals. We kept scouring the market looking for more win-now players, and those players just weren’t available.” – 3:42 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Joe Cronin says he has not spoken with Damian Lillard since the trade request. – 3:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Blazers GM Joe Cronin declines to comment on whether he has had contact with the Heat. – 3:41 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin says he has not spoken to Damian Lillard since the trade request and there has not been any meaningful movement on trade talks. – 3:41 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
There are multiple teams interested in trading a first-round pick for Tyler Herro to help facilitate Damian Lillard ending up on the Heat, per @ShamsCharania on @PatMcAfeeShow.
The Nets and Spurs have previously been linked to Herro in potential trade discussions. pic.twitter.com/ttmFzYe4eM – 1:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat shopping on hold amid Lillard wait, with familiar faces still out there sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/10/hea… – 12:23 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New “Burning Qs” mailbag. Answering questions about Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro and other free agents. allucanheat.com/2023/07/10/mia… – 12:01 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin is expected to speak to reporters in Las Vegas today for the first time since Damian Lillard’s trade request. – 11:33 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat shopping on hold amid Damian Lillard wait, with familiar faces still out there. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/10/hea… With Josh Richardson already back, Heat in position to continue with reunion tour. – 9:04 AM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
“Always Team @Dame_Lillard, first”
^^^@ginamarina
Get to know this wonderful and talented Blazers superfan, Gina who is never parting ways with her Dame sweater — koin.com/sports/blazers… – 10:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier (with Jaquez comment added) — Potential trade components doing Vegas the hard way, as Heat wait to roll dice with Lillard. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/09/pot… – 5:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Damian Lillard waiting game creating a Heat offseason strain? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/09/ask… – 5:23 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
New from VEGAS — knocked out an impromptu pod w/ @highkin on a trade idea I can’t shake…Brown remains w/o an extension, so could a Lillard trade still happen?
Full @TheGardenReport: youtu.be/VM4LQNbO7fE pic.twitter.com/YN05An4UiH – 5:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Of his name being linked to the Lillard possibilities, Jaquez said Sunday, “It’s a part of the job. It happens quick. Things happen. This is a business. It is what it is, but I’m trying to stay positive right here. My focus is the Miami Heat. I’m just putting all my focus there.” – 4:04 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Chiang: Blazers GM Joe Cronin on Damian Lillard’s request to be traded to Heat: “As a team, you always hope that you have more options. To have limited options like that, I wouldn’t call it frustrating but it prevents you from perhaps getting the best return.” -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / July 10, 2023
Sean Highkin: Matisse Thybulle on his situation given he and Damian Lillard share an agent: “My agent made it clear to me that Dame in Portland and Matisse in Portland are two very separate situations. I took his word for it and didn’t give it much more thought.” -via Twitter @highkin / July 10, 2023
Tim Bontemps: Chauncey Billups on Damian Lillard: “He has to make decisions on what he needs in his life.” Says he’s had deep conversations with Lillard about all of this that he won’t share. “You can’t control fate.” -via Twitter @TimBontemps / July 10, 2023