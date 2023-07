Joel Embiid hopes James Harden changes his mind about trade request

While there is speculation about what the departure of Harden, on the heels of the firing of coach Doc Rivers, means for Embiid’s future in Philly, executives around the NBA don’t think it will lead to an Embiid exodus. “No, just no way,” one GM said flatly when asked about Embiid asking out. “He is a different kind of character. He is a lot more like (Damian) Lillard and (Bradley) Beal because he wants to be loyal to the team, he wants to stay there, he has a lot of appreciation for how he has been treated there. Now, his contract is up in (2026) so that’s three years. It’s tough, the position he is in. If we’re still talking about this in three years, you’d expect the story to change by then.” -via Heavy.com / July 3, 2023