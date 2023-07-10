Joel Embiid hopes James Harden changes his mind about trade request

Rachel Nichols: Spoke to Joel Embiid about James Harden’s trade request – Embiid said he’s hopeful Harden’s “mindset can be changed.” The two were partying with @MichaelRubin last night at the @Fanatics/@TheNBPA Summer League blowout.
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Hopefully his mindset can be changed.”
Joel Embiid on James Harden’s trade request ⬇️
(via @Rachel__Nichols)
pic.twitter.com/dpsQa9BKua – 9:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most wins over the last 10 years (regular season + playoffs):
567 — Draymond Green
552 — Steph Curry
540 — Danny Green
521 — Chris Paul
521 — James Harden
519 — Klay Thompson
516 — LeBron James
Nobody else has reached 500. pic.twitter.com/ayD2hRLylH – 2:22 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rafael Stone: “We really wanted to add veteran players who still fit our timeline and knew how to win. And we think we accomplish that.”
The “timeline” part of this quote is interesting to me because it clearly alludes to choosing FVV over Harden.
houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… – 8:05 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
ICYMI yesterday:
The @HoustonRockets had interest in reuniting with James Harden, but sources say new coach Ime Udoka stepped in and altered the club’s course.
Some pros and cons on Harden, but NBA execs see FA signee Fred VanVleet as better fit.
bit.ly/3O3skkp – 1:00 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
In this mock trade, the Chicago Bulls would land Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 8:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point games in less than 30 minutes played since 2020:
23 – Giannis
22
21
20
19
18
17
16
15 – Embiid
14
13 – Luka
Only players with double-digit games. pic.twitter.com/HLplLCnTrG – 7:25 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Plus: ICYMI Wednesday: Lowe Post podcast w/ @johnhollinger on Dame, Harden, free agency winners + losers hitting most of the league:
spoti.fi/3XG9kvn
apple.co/3riHXvl – 4:06 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Wait until the “Chet is too skinny” crowd finds out these All-NBA bigs they keep referencing who’ll eat him inside (Jokic, Embiid, AD, etc) shoot roughly 2/3 of their shots 3+ feet from the basket – 2:39 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
The @HoustonRockets had interest in reuniting with James Harden, but sources say new coach Ime Udoka stepped in and altered the club’s course.
Some pros and cons on Harden, but NBA execs see FA signee Fred VanVleet as better fit.
New from @HeavyOnSports:
bit.ly/3O3skkp – 1:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets announce that Jeff Green has signed. The announcement notes that he has played with eight players — Durant, Garnett, Harden, James, O’Neal, Rose, Westbrook, Jokic — who have been MVP. It does not say who will be next. – 1:09 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
The @HoustonRockets were planning to pursue James Harden this summer but changed their stance. Why? Well, Ime Udoka happened.
‘Ime said ‘It’s not going to work here.”
More from @SteveBHoop at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/houston… – 11:09 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
With Montrezl Harrell returning, the #Sixers currently have 12 standard players on the roster. Here they are:
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey
James Harden
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
De’Anthony Melton
Furkan Korkmaz
Danuel House Jr.
Jaden Springer
Pat Beverley
Mo Bamba
Montrezl Harrell – 7:33 AM
But you should probably hold that thought — according to sources familiar with the situation, the Sixers and Bulls (as Johnson alludes to in his story) only really had check-in convos prior to the draft, with nothing evolving beyond that point. While this could change , the two teams have not been engaged in active dialogue, so any kind of multi-team deal involving LaVine and/or Harden would need some major work done to get close to completion. -via Philly Voice / July 7, 2023
The LaVine trade chatter isn’t going away. In fact, league sources said that Zach LaVine has landed in preliminary conversations with both the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers, who are working with James Harden and Damian Lillard, respectively, to find them new homes. -via NBC Sports Chicago / July 7, 2023
But maybe James Harden could give the club an offensive jolt that would make the kids develop in a more competitive situation on a nightly basis. However, while Harden is an expert at getting to the hoop, he couldn’t drive past Udoka. “From everything we’ve gotten out of there, it was a matter that Ime didn’t want him,” one league source told Heavy Sports. “At the beginning, were they thinking about Harden? Yeah. But then they hired Ime, and Ime said, ‘It’s not going to work here.’” -via Heavy.com / July 7, 2023
Clutch Points: “I love Philadelphia for you. They need you. You will be great with Joel, James… If I had you last season, we would’ve been a different team.” Patrick Beverley on what Doc Rivers told him before signing with the Sixers (via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/HuhWr3TqUA -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 5, 2023
Clutch Points: James Harden kicking it with Sixers teammates Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris at Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party 🤔🎉 (via jharden13/IG) pic.twitter.com/aesGlDiHBm -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 4, 2023
While there is speculation about what the departure of Harden, on the heels of the firing of coach Doc Rivers, means for Embiid’s future in Philly, executives around the NBA don’t think it will lead to an Embiid exodus. “No, just no way,” one GM said flatly when asked about Embiid asking out. “He is a different kind of character. He is a lot more like (Damian) Lillard and (Bradley) Beal because he wants to be loyal to the team, he wants to stay there, he has a lot of appreciation for how he has been treated there. Now, his contract is up in (2026) so that’s three years. It’s tough, the position he is in. If we’re still talking about this in three years, you’d expect the story to change by then.” -via Heavy.com / July 3, 2023