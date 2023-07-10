Lakers considering Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo for 14th roster spot

Centers Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo are in consideration for that 14th roster spot, according to team sources not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The Lakers had interest in Dario Saric before he signed with the Golden State Warriors earlier this week, those sources said. Pelinka clarified that Los Angeles is hoping to find a player that is different than Hayes from a skill-set perspective.
Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are “actively” seeking another center to shore up their frontcourt.
Centers Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo are in consideration for LA’s 14th roster spot, sources told @TheAthleticNBA.
On the center search, LeBron and AD’s health and more: theathletic.com/4677932/2023/0… – 11:56 PM
On the center search, LeBron and AD’s health and more: theathletic.com/4677932/2023/0… – 11:56 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
From @mcten’s story on Rob Pelinka’s comments today about adding another center. He doesn’t refer to anyone specifically… but what he says certainly fits Christian Wood. pic.twitter.com/1FgVBKtb6V – 9:39 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
My unsolicited recommendation to the Lakers. Scoop up Bismack Biyombo now. The odds of doing worse than him on the veteran’s minimum open market are a helluva higher than the odds of doing better. AK – 3:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Should Christian Wood be on the Heat’s radar in NBA free agency? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/08/ask… – 11:53 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Should Christian Wood be on the Heat’s radar in NBA free agency? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/08/ask… Plus: Is Herro getting a bad rap? Why summer league? – 9:32 AM
Gerald Bourguet: Including the non-guaranteed/partially guaranteed deals for Ish Wainright and Jordan Goodwin, the Suns are at 15 players. Likely means two-way deals for Toumani Camara and Saben Lee, and that Torrey Craig/Bismack Biyombo are gone unless someone (Isaiah Todd?) is waived -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / July 2, 2023
Regarding the upcoming 2023-24 season, the Suns are right at the $162 million luxury tax with just Durant, Beal, Booker, and Ayton. Their only means to increase their payroll beyond minimum salaries is with a $5 million trade exception they own and re-signing Torrey Craig, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo, and Darius Bazley. If they do not reduce payroll, it could exceed $190 million, with a luxury tax penalty in the $90 million range. -via HoopsHype / June 19, 2023
The Cavs will look at veteran Mason Plumlee and 23-year-old Naz Reid. But the cost could be prohibitive. Dwight Powell, Thomas Bryant, Drew Eubanks, Bismack Biyombo are other possibilities. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / May 19, 2023
Interestingly, the team reportedly sees Hayes playing the role Howard had that year, rather than being a clone of McGee. There have been whispers that the Lakers may end up signing Christian Wood in order to add a 5 who can stretch the floor. At 6-foot-9, Wood is a dependable 3-point shooter, but he has a reputation as lacking on the defensive end. But if they do end up acquiring that type of 5, it could open up the opportunity for Davis to start at power forward once again, just as he did in the 2019-20 season, at least hypothetically. -via Lakers Daily / July 10, 2023
“I think dimensional-izing the skills at that position would be important,” Pelinka said. “So we don’t want to sign someone who replicates the skills that Jaxson Hayes has. So, if we can diversify the big position and have different looks, that would be good.” One big who is still unsigned and can stretch the floor is Christian Wood, who played for the New Orleans Pelicans in Davis’ last year with the franchise, 2018-19. -via ESPN / July 10, 2023
The Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams being linked to Wood, and some people tried to fan the flames of that rumor by making a connection between his cover photo on Twitter of him and the great Kobe Bryant sharing a hug and his chances of landing with the Purple & Gold. -via Clutch Points / July 6, 2023