Lakers considering Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo for 14th roster spot

Interestingly, the team reportedly sees Hayes playing the role Howard had that year, rather than being a clone of McGee. There have been whispers that the Lakers may end up signing Christian Wood in order to add a 5 who can stretch the floor. At 6-foot-9, Wood is a dependable 3-point shooter, but he has a reputation as lacking on the defensive end. But if they do end up acquiring that type of 5, it could open up the opportunity for Davis to start at power forward once again, just as he did in the 2019-20 season, at least hypothetically. -via Lakers Daily / July 10, 2023