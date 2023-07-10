Nets guarantee Royce O'Neale's $9.5 million salary for 2023-24

Michael Scotto: The Brooklyn Nets will fully guarantee Royce O’Neale’s $9.5 million salary for the 2023-24 season, league sources told @hoopshype. O’Neale, a versatile swingman and defender, played in 76 games for Brooklyn last season averaging 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
More on this storyline
The Nets have been unwilling to move O’Neale without the equivalent of a first-round pick in return or Finney-Smith without the equivalent of two first-round picks, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / July 2, 2023
The Nets are reportedly seeking “real first-round pick equity” for Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale and not just looking to move up a few spots in the draft, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe on his podcast. -via YouTube / June 21, 2023