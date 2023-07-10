Nets guarantee Royce O'Neale's $9.5 million salary for 2023-24

Michael Scotto: The Brooklyn Nets will fully guarantee Royce O’Neale’s $9.5 million salary for the 2023-24 season, league sources told @hoopshype. O’Neale, a versatile swingman and defender, played in 76 games for Brooklyn last season averaging 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.
The Nets have been unwilling to move O’Neale without the equivalent of a first-round pick in return or Finney-Smith without the equivalent of two first-round picks, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / July 2, 2023

