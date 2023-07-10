Pacers interested in Pascal Siakam

As for if, when or where Siakam might be traded? Per league sources, the Raptors are still listening, trying to gauge the market value for their leading scorer and leading returning – in theory – playmaker. Atlanta remains a possibility and Indiana has also reached out. The Raptors don’t intend to drag the process out for weeks or months, but they don’t seem ready to close the door on a Siakam trade just yet. Meanwhile, they still remain committed to avoiding a total rebuild — in other words, nothing they do or don’t do with Siakam will make them any more inclined to trade O.G. Anunoby, the 25-year-old all-NBA defender who also has one year left on his deal. Teams are welcome to call about Anunoby, but don’t expect a call back — that’s the message.
Source: SportsNet
Source: SportsNet
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors must not put off decision on Pascal Siakam torontosun.com/sports/basketb… – 5:48 PM
Raptors must not put off decision on Pascal Siakam torontosun.com/sports/basketb… – 5:48 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Is Pascal Siakam on the move?
@coachthorpe and @jshector discuss on Thursday’s show.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 pic.twitter.com/sf7KqPEpDH – 11:43 AM
Is Pascal Siakam on the move?
@coachthorpe and @jshector discuss on Thursday’s show.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 pic.twitter.com/sf7KqPEpDH – 11:43 AM
More on this storyline
For the Raptors, the most notable absence all weekend has been Pascal Siakam, the Raptors All-Star forward who has been featured in trade rumours for the past few weeks. No one wants to go on the record as to why Siakam has stayed away, but it seems reasonable to guess that since the Raptors have yet to discuss a contract extension, and instead Siakam has been prominently featured in trade talks, he isn’t all that keen to be on-site in Vegas. After all, it would be awkward cheering on Raptors’ prospects only to learn he’s being dealt the next day, or whatever. Siakam is coming off a season in which he averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists, and the 29-year-old Siakam is eligible for as much as $192 million over four years on a deal that would kick in for the 2024-25 season. -via SportsNet / July 10, 2023
Siakam is expected to remain the subject of trade rumors if he doesn’t sign an extension with the Raptors. “The Clippers were interested,” added Lowe about trade deadline activity. “I just don’t know what the Clippers have.” -via RealGM / July 6, 2023
If Siakam goes, the focus will turn to O.G. Anunoby — the smooth-shooting, all-NBA defender who remains on the watch list for several teams, the New York Knicks especially. -via SportsNet / July 6, 2023