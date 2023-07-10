Keith Pompey: Pat Beverley on James Harden’s future: “Hell yeah you want him here. Hell you want him in the locker room. Hell you want him first day of practice.
Source: Twitter @PompeyOnSixers
Source: Twitter @PompeyOnSixers
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Pat Beverley — who says he’s already getting shit from pottery class teachers in Philly — says he loves the honesty of his new city as he gets settled in.
And he laid out his honest take early in his first presser — he wants Harden back with the Sixers phillyvoice.com/nba-free-agenc… – 2:53 PM
Pat Beverley — who says he’s already getting shit from pottery class teachers in Philly — says he loves the honesty of his new city as he gets settled in.
And he laid out his honest take early in his first presser — he wants Harden back with the Sixers phillyvoice.com/nba-free-agenc… – 2:53 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Amid his funny, profanity-laden introductory press conference with the Sixers, new guard Patrick Beverley made one thing clear:
He came to Philadelphia hoping to play with James Harden.
973espn.com/patrick-beverl… – 2:11 PM
Amid his funny, profanity-laden introductory press conference with the Sixers, new guard Patrick Beverley made one thing clear:
He came to Philadelphia hoping to play with James Harden.
973espn.com/patrick-beverl… – 2:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
1. Wilt
2. MJ
3. Kobe
4. Harden
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/bRNScxxYB5 – 2:07 PM
Top 4:
1. Wilt
2. MJ
3. Kobe
4. Harden
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/bRNScxxYB5 – 2:07 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Pat Beverley on James Harden: “Hell yeah you want him here” pic.twitter.com/ob6LCNpSUz – 1:49 PM
Pat Beverley on James Harden: “Hell yeah you want him here” pic.twitter.com/ob6LCNpSUz – 1:49 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Pat Beverley stressed that he wants James Harden to remain a Sixer, that Harden’s presence was a factor in his signing.
Beverley said he “impacts winning at every level,” is excited to help Sixers go deeper in playoffs.
He joked he wanted No. 21, but it happens to be taken. pic.twitter.com/7ohrPgyW8b – 1:33 PM
Pat Beverley stressed that he wants James Harden to remain a Sixer, that Harden’s presence was a factor in his signing.
Beverley said he “impacts winning at every level,” is excited to help Sixers go deeper in playoffs.
He joked he wanted No. 21, but it happens to be taken. pic.twitter.com/7ohrPgyW8b – 1:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most wins over the last 10 years (regular season + playoffs):
567 — Draymond Green
552 — Steph Curry
540 — Danny Green
521 — Chris Paul
521 — James Harden
519 — Klay Thompson
516 — LeBron James
Nobody else has reached 500. pic.twitter.com/ayD2hRLylH – 2:22 PM
Most wins over the last 10 years (regular season + playoffs):
567 — Draymond Green
552 — Steph Curry
540 — Danny Green
521 — Chris Paul
521 — James Harden
519 — Klay Thompson
516 — LeBron James
Nobody else has reached 500. pic.twitter.com/ayD2hRLylH – 2:22 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rafael Stone: “We really wanted to add veteran players who still fit our timeline and knew how to win. And we think we accomplish that.”
The “timeline” part of this quote is interesting to me because it clearly alludes to choosing FVV over Harden.
houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… – 8:05 PM
Rafael Stone: “We really wanted to add veteran players who still fit our timeline and knew how to win. And we think we accomplish that.”
The “timeline” part of this quote is interesting to me because it clearly alludes to choosing FVV over Harden.
houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… – 8:05 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
ICYMI yesterday:
The @HoustonRockets had interest in reuniting with James Harden, but sources say new coach Ime Udoka stepped in and altered the club’s course.
Some pros and cons on Harden, but NBA execs see FA signee Fred VanVleet as better fit.
bit.ly/3O3skkp – 1:00 PM
ICYMI yesterday:
The @HoustonRockets had interest in reuniting with James Harden, but sources say new coach Ime Udoka stepped in and altered the club’s course.
Some pros and cons on Harden, but NBA execs see FA signee Fred VanVleet as better fit.
bit.ly/3O3skkp – 1:00 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
In this mock trade, the Chicago Bulls would land Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 8:00 PM
In this mock trade, the Chicago Bulls would land Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 8:00 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Plus: ICYMI Wednesday: Lowe Post podcast w/ @johnhollinger on Dame, Harden, free agency winners + losers hitting most of the league:
spoti.fi/3XG9kvn
apple.co/3riHXvl – 4:06 PM
Plus: ICYMI Wednesday: Lowe Post podcast w/ @johnhollinger on Dame, Harden, free agency winners + losers hitting most of the league:
spoti.fi/3XG9kvn
apple.co/3riHXvl – 4:06 PM
More on this storyline
Rachel Nichols: Spoke to Joel Embiid about James Harden’s trade request – Embiid said he’s hopeful Harden’s “mindset can be changed.” The two were partying with @MichaelRubin last night at the @Fanatics/@TheNBPA Summer League blowout. -via Twitter / July 10, 2023
But you should probably hold that thought — according to sources familiar with the situation, the Sixers and Bulls (as Johnson alludes to in his story) only really had check-in convos prior to the draft, with nothing evolving beyond that point. While this could change , the two teams have not been engaged in active dialogue, so any kind of multi-team deal involving LaVine and/or Harden would need some major work done to get close to completion. -via Philly Voice / July 7, 2023
The LaVine trade chatter isn’t going away. In fact, league sources said that Zach LaVine has landed in preliminary conversations with both the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers, who are working with James Harden and Damian Lillard, respectively, to find them new homes. -via NBC Sports Chicago / July 7, 2023