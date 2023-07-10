Patrick Beverley on James Harden trade request: 'James, I love you, bro, stay'

Beverley had a message for Harden for why he should remain a Sixer. “I love him,” Beverley said. “James, I love you, bro. Stay. … I’m very familiar with James. And I’m excited. I’m excited to get it going. He knows I’m here. So we’ll see.”
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
New Sixers guard Patrick Beverley's message to James Harden: "James, I love you, bro. Stay."
“James, I love you bro. Stay.”
Pat Bev wants Harden to stay in Philly 🙏
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Plenty of passion, confidence and humor today from Patrick Beverley, who discussed James Harden, Nick Nurse and more.
Plenty of passion, confidence and humor today from Patrick Beverley, who discussed James Harden, Nick Nurse and more.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Patrick Beverley says James Harden was a factor in picking the #Sixers, and he wants him to stay
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Pat Beverley — who says he’s already getting shit from pottery class teachers in Philly — says he loves the honesty of his new city as he gets settled in.
And he laid out his honest take early in his first presser — he wants Harden back with the Sixers phillyvoice.com/nba-free-agenc… – 2:53 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Amid his funny, profanity-laden introductory press conference with the Sixers, new guard Patrick Beverley made one thing clear:

He came to Philadelphia hoping to play with James Harden.
He came to Philadelphia hoping to play with James Harden.
973espn.com/patrick-beverl… – 2:11 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Pat Bev on what he can teach Maxey on defense: "You get a young player and he becomes so good at one thing that you want them to be great at other things, like nah, fuck that. Continue being good at what you're good at, putting the ball in the hole"
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Pat Beverley on James Harden: "Hell yeah you want him here"
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Pat Beverley stressed that he wants James Harden to remain a Sixer, that Harden’s presence was a factor in his signing.
Beverley said he “impacts winning at every level,” is excited to help Sixers go deeper in playoffs.
He joked he wanted No. 21, but it happens to be taken. pic.twitter.com/7ohrPgyW8b – 1:33 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Greetings from Camden, where Patrick Beverley and Mo Bamba will be introduced this afternoon.
@973ESPN pic.twitter.com/sBUkgRSEuV – 12:40 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rafael Stone: “We really wanted to add veteran players who still fit our timeline and knew how to win. And we think we accomplish that.”
The “timeline” part of this quote is interesting to me because it clearly alludes to choosing FVV over Harden.
houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… – 8:05 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
ICYMI yesterday:
The @HoustonRockets had interest in reuniting with James Harden, but sources say new coach Ime Udoka stepped in and altered the club’s course.
Some pros and cons on Harden, but NBA execs see FA signee Fred VanVleet as better fit.
bit.ly/3O3skkp – 1:00 PM
Keith Pompey: Pat Beverley on James Harden’s future: “Hell yeah you want him here. Hell you want him in the locker room. Hell you want him first day of practice. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / July 10, 2023
Rachel Nichols: Spoke to Joel Embiid about James Harden’s trade request – Embiid said he’s hopeful Harden’s “mindset can be changed.” The two were partying with @MichaelRubin last night at the @Fanatics/@TheNBPA Summer League blowout. -via Twitter / July 10, 2023
Austin Krell: Patrick Beverley, as part of a bigger answer about guarding bigger players, said: “I swear to God, I wish I was 6’5”, I promise you… Mom, I wish you found a guy that was a little taller than dad, you know what I’m saying?” -via Twitter @NBAKrell / July 10, 2023
Austin Krell: Patrick Beverley on Tyrese Maxey’s defense: “I don’t think it’s about growing defensively. You get a young player and he becomes so good at one thing that you want them to be great at another thing.. Fuck that. Continue being good at putting the ball in the hole.” -via Twitter @NBAKrell / July 10, 2023