Pelicans VP David Griffin: The relationship with Zion Williamson is as good as it's ever been

David Griffin: “I think what’s unfortunate is he is a name that generates clicks no matter what the link says. ‘Zion puts on his socks.’ People click on that. And so it makes it really easy for people to manufacture rumor around him because they don’t have to have any kind of actual credibility behind what they say to generate clicks. And we’ve, as a society, this isn’t true of sports, this is true across all platforms, reality doesn’t matter anymore. Generating clicks matters. And so, unfortunately for Zion, he’s just, he’s an oddity and somebody that people pay a great deal of attention to and manufacture a lot of stories around. We never had a single conversation that Zion was part of. I think people perceive that we would be willing to move off of Zion because of all the injuries, because there’s always so much noise around Zion. And fortunately for us, the noise never actually matches what we’re really experiencing.” -via Sirius XM / July 10, 2023