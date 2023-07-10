Pelicans VP David Griffin: The relationship with Zion Williamson is as good as it's ever been

Termine: “One of the themes we’ve talked about the last couple of months is the rumors, the reports surrounding Zion [Williamson]. And we talk about it but we don’t know the inside stuff you do, you’re the horse’s mouth. So let’s hear it directly from you. What is the relationship like with Zion between yourself and the organization? David Griffin: “Yeah. I would say it’s as good as it’s ever been actually. He’s coming out here to join the team to be with Herb [Jones] and Trey [Murphy] and some of these veterans that are here. Brandon [Ingram]’s gonna come join the team as well. I would say it’s as good as it’s been.
Source: Sirius XM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
How often do you see NBA owners go sit in the front row of a summer league game? Don’t think it’s many.
Shout-out to Mrs. Gayle Benson, who is flanked by David Griffin and Dennis Lauscha. – 10:32 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Sunday’s 5 things to know (#SummerPelicans vs. Warriors at 9 p.m. CT, pregame on website/app at 8:50; video interviews with Hill, Hawkins, Daniels, Liddell; David Griffin on Brandon Ingram’s USAB selection; #NBA In-Season Tournament details unveiled): nba.com/pelicans/news/… pic.twitter.com/b24clLqIjd – 11:55 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The Pelicans did not reset with Scoot. It’s possible they have a different starting center on opening night, but the roster should not look much different. They are primed to push forward with Zion and Ingram for a fifth year. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 8:32 AM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
I don’t think Zion was even like this. pic.twitter.com/PV1pWpUdY7 – 9:20 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Chris Haynes says on the broadcast that “over the last 3, 4 months talking to league executives around the league it was made clear that Zion could be made available for the right situation and the right package”
“Not saying he was clearly available but Zion can be had” – 5:42 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
“Wemby Mania” for Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama in Las Vegas
– Summer League debut sold out days in advance (only Zion did it previously)
– Tickets reselling for $270
– Thousands of fans in building 4+ hours before tip
– Special postgame press conference area to handle media interest pic.twitter.com/0tpQvkPt07 – 5:03 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
El boleto a la Liga de Verano hoy de $62 dólares por ocho partidos está agotado; 17,500 boletos vendidos.
@VividSeats dice que el precio en reventa es $106; 23% más alto que la marca del partido del primer partido de Zion Williamson en 2019.
La primera fila cuesta $1,200, papá pic.twitter.com/oblNM7CEJg – 3:28 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Summer League is set to kickoff today in Las Vegas.
This place is going to be completely full rather soon so folks can check out the summer debut of Victor Wembanyama.
Only the second time it’s been sold out the day before.
The last time?
That was 2019 when Zion debuted. pic.twitter.com/lGdGrclH3v – 3:21 PM
David Griffin: “I think what’s unfortunate is he is a name that generates clicks no matter what the link says. ‘Zion puts on his socks.’ People click on that. And so it makes it really easy for people to manufacture rumor around him because they don’t have to have any kind of actual credibility behind what they say to generate clicks. And we’ve, as a society, this isn’t true of sports, this is true across all platforms, reality doesn’t matter anymore. Generating clicks matters. And so, unfortunately for Zion, he’s just, he’s an oddity and somebody that people pay a great deal of attention to and manufacture a lot of stories around. We never had a single conversation that Zion was part of. I think people perceive that we would be willing to move off of Zion because of all the injuries, because there’s always so much noise around Zion. And fortunately for us, the noise never actually matches what we’re really experiencing.” -via Sirius XM / July 10, 2023
Termine: “You said didn’t have any conversations. When teams see that, I assume that they’re like, ‘Oh, this guy might be available.’ Did you receive a lot of calls? And what did you say when you received them?” Griffin: “No, we didn’t. And I think one of the reasons for that is people understand who he is to our franchise and what he allows us to do. So people don’t tend to call you and chase things that they know you’re not gonna do.” -via Sirius XM / July 10, 2023
Ric Bucher on Zion Williamson: Where are the floaters, up and under layups, his pull up jumpers at the elbow? Now from what I’ve been told, he’s shown no interest in developing any of those tricks. Tricks that Blake Griffin learned along with a decent three-point shot when the injuries started to pile up for him, and allowed him to single-handedly drag the Detroit Pistons to a playoff berth. It may not seem as impressive as what he did with the Clippers in his heyday, but to me, what he did with Detroit was a true reflection of how he learned to play the game when he no longer had that freakish athleticism. -via Apple Podcasts / July 10, 2023
